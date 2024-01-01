Sign Up
2024 Best Colleges for Accounting in California

We rigorously analyzed earnings after graduation, student loan debt, and a host of other variables to determine what colleges and universities offer the best Accounting programs in California. We looked at 36 programs to put our Accounting rankings together to help you find the absolute best schools for Accounting in California. ... Read More

If you’re still wondering whether Accounting is the right field of study for you, check out our guide to majoring in Accounting: what you can do with the major, how much you’ll make, and more.

For the purposes of these rankings we prioritized earnings after graduation 6 years and 10 years out for students that majored in Accounting in California. Earnings are by no means the most important mark of success for a Accounting undergraduate program, but it is a variable that is widely used across universities and colleges in California. In addition to salary, we also provide average student loans metric and other admissions data points.

In addition, if you scroll all the way through the list you’ll find every college or university that offers a Accounting degree in California.

Frequently Asked Questions about the Best Universities offering Accounting Majors in California

What is the best university for majoring in Accounting in California?

Santa Clara University (SCU) is the best university for majoring in Accounting based on earnings data. On average, graduates from Santa Clara University (SCU) earned an average of $69,921 2 years after graduating.

What is the cheapest university for majoring in Accounting in California?

California State University-Northridge is the cheapest university for majoring in Accounting based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $6,569 to attend California State University-Northridge.

What is the most expensive university for majoring in Accounting in California?

University of Southern California (USC) is the most expensive university for majoring in Accounting based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $50,277 to attend University of Southern California (USC).

#1 Best College for Accounting
Average Salary $69,921
Average Debt $20,000
Program Size 158
Santa Clara University (SCU)
4 Year
Santa Clara, CA
Santa Clara University (SCU), located in Santa Clara, CA has 158 students majoring in Accounting. On average, graduates earn $69,921.
Acceptance Rate 49%
Undergraduates 2,466 students
Tuition $45,300
#2 Best College for Accounting
Average Salary $67,740
Average Debt $19,479
Program Size 453
University of Southern California (USC)
4 Year
Los Angeles, CA
University of Southern California (USC), located in Los Angeles, CA has 453 students majoring in Accounting. On average, graduates earn $67,740.
Acceptance Rate 18%
Undergraduates 14,672 students
Tuition $50,277
#3 Best College for Accounting
Average Salary $67,287
Average Debt $25,000
Program Size 115
Loyola Marymount University (LMU)
4 Year
Los Angeles, CA
Loyola Marymount University (LMU), located in Los Angeles, CA has 115 students majoring in Accounting. On average, graduates earn $67,287.
Acceptance Rate 51%
Undergraduates 2,530 students
Tuition $42,795
#4 Best College for Accounting
Average Salary $66,325
Average Debt $26,000
Program Size 51
Menlo College
4 Year
Atherton, CA
Menlo College, located in Atherton, CA has 51 students majoring in Accounting. On average, graduates earn $66,325.
Acceptance Rate 38%
Undergraduates 191 students
Tuition $38,750
#5 Best College for Accounting
Average Salary $65,651
Average Debt $19,746
Program Size 98
Chapman University (CU)
4 Year
Orange, CA
Chapman University (CU), located in Orange, CA has 98 students majoring in Accounting. On average, graduates earn $65,651.
Acceptance Rate 48%
Undergraduates 2,243 students
Tuition $47,260
#6 Best College for Accounting
Average Salary $65,610
Average Debt $26,000
Program Size 63
Saint Mary's College of California
4 Year
Moraga, CA
Saint Mary's College of California, located in Moraga, CA has 63 students majoring in Accounting. On average, graduates earn $65,610.
Acceptance Rate 98%
Undergraduates 1,102 students
Tuition $42,930
#7 Best College for Accounting
Average Salary $65,557
Average Debt $26,873
Program Size 46
University of Redlands
4 Year
Redlands, CA
University of Redlands, located in Redlands, CA has 46 students majoring in Accounting. On average, graduates earn $65,557.
Acceptance Rate 68%
Undergraduates 1,633 students
Tuition $44,900
#8 Best College for Accounting
Average Salary $65,387
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 45
Claremont McKenna College (CMC)
4 Year
Claremont, CA
Claremont McKenna College (CMC), located in Claremont, CA has 45 students majoring in Accounting. On average, graduates earn $65,387.
Acceptance Rate 11%
Undergraduates 363 students
Tuition $49,045
#9 Best College for Accounting
Average Salary $64,990
Average Debt $26,000
Program Size 49
Pepperdine University (PU)
4 Year
Malibu, CA
Pepperdine University (PU), located in Malibu, CA has 49 students majoring in Accounting. On average, graduates earn $64,990.
Acceptance Rate 38%
Undergraduates 2,664 students
Tuition $48,342
#10 Best College for Accounting
Average Salary $64,134
Average Debt $21,605
Program Size 220
University of San Diego
4 Year
San Diego, CA
University of San Diego, located in San Diego, CA has 220 students majoring in Accounting. On average, graduates earn $64,134.
Acceptance Rate 52%
Undergraduates 2,400 students
Tuition $44,586
#11 Best College for Accounting
Average Salary $64,068
Average Debt $25,995
Program Size 151
University of San Francisco
4 Year
San Francisco, CA
University of San Francisco, located in San Francisco, CA has 151 students majoring in Accounting. On average, graduates earn $64,068.
Acceptance Rate 64%
Undergraduates 3,307 students
Tuition $42,634
#12 Best College for Accounting
Average Salary $63,749
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 41
Point Loma Nazarene University
4 Year
San Diego, CA
Point Loma Nazarene University, located in San Diego, CA has 41 students majoring in Accounting. On average, graduates earn $63,749.
Acceptance Rate 71%
Undergraduates 1,033 students
Tuition $32,400
#13 Best College for Accounting
Average Salary $62,012
Average Debt $17,167
Program Size 66
Biola University
4 Year
La Mirada, CA
Biola University, located in La Mirada, CA has 66 students majoring in Accounting. On average, graduates earn $62,012.
Acceptance Rate 70%
Undergraduates 1,390 students
Tuition $34,498
#14 Best College for Accounting
Average Salary $61,207
Average Debt $16,146
Program Size 605
California State University-Northridge
4 Year
Northridge, CA
California State University-Northridge, located in Northridge, CA has 605 students majoring in Accounting. On average, graduates earn $61,207.
Acceptance Rate 46%
Undergraduates 10,247 students
Tuition $6,569
#15 Best College for Accounting
Average Salary $60,771
Average Debt $25,000
Program Size 67
Azusa Pacific University (APU)
4 Year
Azusa, CA
Azusa Pacific University (APU), located in Azusa, CA has 67 students majoring in Accounting. On average, graduates earn $60,771.
Acceptance Rate 81%
Undergraduates 2,792 students
Tuition $34,754
