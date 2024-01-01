Sign Up
2024 Best Colleges for Accounting in Massachusetts

We rigorously analyzed earnings after graduation, student loan debt, and a host of other variables to determine what colleges and universities offer the best Accounting programs in Massachusetts. We looked at 24 programs to put our Accounting rankings together to help you find the absolute best schools for Accounting in Massachusetts. ... Read More

If you’re still wondering whether Accounting is the right field of study for you, check out our guide to majoring in Accounting: what you can do with the major, how much you’ll make, and more.

For the purposes of these rankings we prioritized earnings after graduation 6 years and 10 years out for students that majored in Accounting in Massachusetts. Earnings are by no means the most important mark of success for a Accounting undergraduate program, but it is a variable that is widely used across universities and colleges in Massachusetts. In addition to salary, we also provide average student loans metric and other admissions data points.

In addition, if you scroll all the way through the list you’ll find every college or university that offers a Accounting degree in Massachusetts.

Frequently Asked Questions about the Best Universities offering Accounting Majors in Massachusetts

What is the best university for majoring in Accounting in Massachusetts?

Boston College (BC) is the best university for majoring in Accounting based on earnings data. On average, graduates from Boston College (BC) earned an average of $70,680 2 years after graduating.

What is the cheapest university for majoring in Accounting in Massachusetts?

Framingham State University is the cheapest university for majoring in Accounting based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $8,700 to attend Framingham State University.

What is the most expensive university for majoring in Accounting in Massachusetts?

Boston College (BC) is the most expensive university for majoring in Accounting based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $49,324 to attend Boston College (BC).

#1 Best College for Accounting
Average Salary $70,680
Average Debt $17,500
Program Size 209
Boston College (BC)
4 Year
Chestnut Hill, MA
Boston College (BC), located in Chestnut Hill, MA has 209 students majoring in Accounting. On average, graduates earn $70,680.
Acceptance Rate 29%
Undergraduates 4,095 students
Tuition $49,324
#2 Best College for Accounting
Average Salary $65,684
Average Debt $26,000
Program Size 69
Stonehill College
4 Year
Easton, MA
Stonehill College, located in Easton, MA has 69 students majoring in Accounting. On average, graduates earn $65,684.
Acceptance Rate 75%
Undergraduates 539 students
Tuition $38,550
#3 Best College for Accounting
Average Salary $64,196
Average Debt $27,000
Program Size 28
Endicott College
4 Year
Beverly, MA
Endicott College, located in Beverly, MA has 28 students majoring in Accounting. On average, graduates earn $64,196.
Acceptance Rate 73%
Undergraduates 1,102 students
Tuition $30,492
#4 Best College for Accounting
Average Salary $63,646
Average Debt $21,573
Program Size 348
University of Massachusetts-Amherst
4 Year
Amherst, MA
University of Massachusetts-Amherst, located in Amherst, MA has 348 students majoring in Accounting. On average, graduates earn $63,646.
Acceptance Rate 58%
Undergraduates 7,577 students
Tuition $14,171
#5 Best College for Accounting
Average Salary $63,275
Average Debt $21,615
Program Size 460
Bentley University
4 Year
Waltham, MA
Bentley University, located in Waltham, MA has 460 students majoring in Accounting. On average, graduates earn $63,275.
Acceptance Rate 42%
Undergraduates 1,656 students
Tuition $44,085
#6 Best College for Accounting
Average Salary $59,124
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 24
Gordon College
4 Year
Wenham, MA
Gordon College, located in Wenham, MA has 24 students majoring in Accounting. On average, graduates earn $59,124.
Acceptance Rate 93%
Undergraduates 448 students
Tuition $35,386
#7 Best College for Accounting
Average Salary $55,964
Average Debt $26,000
Program Size 81
Western New England University
4 Year
Springfield, MA
Western New England University, located in Springfield, MA has 81 students majoring in Accounting. On average, graduates earn $55,964.
Acceptance Rate 81%
Undergraduates 989 students
Tuition $34,030
#8 Best College for Accounting
Average Salary $55,964
Average Debt $27,589
Program Size 28
Fisher College
4 Year
Boston, MA
Fisher College, located in Boston, MA has 28 students majoring in Accounting. On average, graduates earn $55,964.
Acceptance Rate 70%
Undergraduates 217 students
Tuition $28,942
#9 Best College for Accounting
Average Salary $51,169
Average Debt $27,000
Program Size 54
Nichols College
4 Year
Dudley, MA
Nichols College, located in Dudley, MA has 54 students majoring in Accounting. On average, graduates earn $51,169.
Acceptance Rate 83%
Undergraduates 411 students
Tuition $33,300
#10 Best College for Accounting
Average Salary $50,606
Average Debt $25,170
Program Size 54
Assumption College
4 Year
Worcester, MA
Assumption College, located in Worcester, MA has 54 students majoring in Accounting. On average, graduates earn $50,606.
Acceptance Rate 76%
Undergraduates 628 students
Tuition $36,160
#11 Best College for Accounting
Average Salary $50,439
Average Debt $26,000
Program Size 34
Lasell College
4 Year
Newton, MA
Lasell College, located in Newton, MA has 34 students majoring in Accounting. On average, graduates earn $50,439.
Acceptance Rate 78%
Undergraduates 487 students
Tuition $32,000
#12 Best College for Accounting
Average Salary $50,105
Average Debt $23,935
Program Size 159
Suffolk University
4 Year
Boston, MA
Suffolk University, located in Boston, MA has 159 students majoring in Accounting. On average, graduates earn $50,105.
Acceptance Rate 82%
Undergraduates 2,040 students
Tuition $33,934
#13 Best College for Accounting
Average Salary $48,432
Average Debt $28,387
Program Size 18
Newbury College
4 Year
Brookline, MA
Newbury College, located in Brookline, MA has 18 students majoring in Accounting. On average, graduates earn $48,432.
Acceptance Rate 79%
Undergraduates 145 students
Tuition $31,408
#14 Best College for Accounting
Average Salary $47,260
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 20
American International College
4 Year
Springfield, MA
American International College, located in Springfield, MA has 20 students majoring in Accounting. On average, graduates earn $47,260.
Acceptance Rate 63%
Undergraduates 1,009 students
Tuition $31,870
#15 Best College for Accounting
Average Salary $46,869
Average Debt $23,663
Program Size 180
Bridgewater State University (BSU)
4 Year
Bridgewater, MA
Bridgewater State University (BSU), located in Bridgewater, MA has 180 students majoring in Accounting. On average, graduates earn $46,869.
Acceptance Rate 81%
Undergraduates 2,415 students
Tuition $8,903
