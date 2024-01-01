Sign Up
2024 Best Colleges for Accounting in Michigan

We rigorously analyzed earnings after graduation, student loan debt, and a host of other variables to determine what colleges and universities offer the best Accounting programs in Michigan. We looked at 37 programs to put our Accounting rankings together to help you find the absolute best schools for Accounting in Michigan. ... Read More

If you’re still wondering whether Accounting is the right field of study for you, check out our guide to majoring in Accounting: what you can do with the major, how much you’ll make, and more.

For the purposes of these rankings we prioritized earnings after graduation 6 years and 10 years out for students that majored in Accounting in Michigan. Earnings are by no means the most important mark of success for a Accounting undergraduate program, but it is a variable that is widely used across universities and colleges in Michigan. In addition to salary, we also provide average student loans metric and other admissions data points.

In addition, if you scroll all the way through the list you’ll find every college or university that offers a Accounting degree in Michigan.

Frequently Asked Questions about the Best Universities offering Accounting Majors in Michigan

What is the best university for majoring in Accounting in Michigan?

Albion College is the best university for majoring in Accounting based on earnings data. On average, graduates from Albion College earned an average of $62,632 2 years after graduating.

What is the cheapest university for majoring in Accounting in Michigan?

Saginaw Valley State University is the cheapest university for majoring in Accounting based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $8,968 to attend Saginaw Valley State University.

What is the most expensive university for majoring in Accounting in Michigan?

Albion College is the most expensive university for majoring in Accounting based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $39,313 to attend Albion College.

#1 Best College for Accounting
Average Salary $62,632
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 14
Albion College
4 Year
Albion, MI
Albion College, located in Albion, MI has 14 students majoring in Accounting. On average, graduates earn $62,632.
Acceptance Rate 80%
Undergraduates 288 students
Tuition $39,313
#2 Best College for Accounting
Average Salary $59,982
Average Debt $21,004
Program Size 500
Michigan State University (MSU)
4 Year
East Lansing, MI
Video Rating
Michigan State University (MSU), located in East Lansing, MI has 500 students majoring in Accounting. On average, graduates earn $59,982.
Acceptance Rate 66%
Undergraduates 12,495 students
Tuition $13,560
#3 Best College for Accounting
Average Salary $58,777
Average Debt $27,000
Program Size 61
Hope College
4 Year
Holland, MI
Hope College, located in Holland, MI has 61 students majoring in Accounting. On average, graduates earn $58,777.
Acceptance Rate 72%
Undergraduates 733 students
Tuition $30,550
#4 Best College for Accounting
Average Salary $58,221
Average Debt $22,750
Program Size 74
Calvin College
4 Year
Grand Rapids, MI
Video Rating
N/A
Calvin College, located in Grand Rapids, MI has 74 students majoring in Accounting. On average, graduates earn $58,221.
Acceptance Rate 74%
Undergraduates 933 students
Tuition $30,660
#5 Best College for Accounting
Average Salary $56,544
Average Debt $25,250
Program Size 160
Oakland University
4 Year
Rochester Hills, MI
Oakland University, located in Rochester Hills, MI has 160 students majoring in Accounting. On average, graduates earn $56,544.
Acceptance Rate 80%
Undergraduates 4,369 students
Tuition $11,344
#6 Best College for Accounting
Average Salary $55,964
Average Debt $26,908
Program Size 5
Concordia University-Ann Arbor
4 Year
Ann Arbor, MI
Concordia University-Ann Arbor, located in Ann Arbor, MI has 5 students majoring in Accounting. On average, graduates earn $55,964.
Acceptance Rate 70%
Undergraduates 156 students
Tuition $26,910
#7 Best College for Accounting
Average Salary $54,996
Average Debt $27,309
Program Size 187
Central Michigan University (CMU)
4 Year
Mount Pleasant, MI
Video Rating
Central Michigan University (CMU), located in Mount Pleasant, MI has 187 students majoring in Accounting. On average, graduates earn $54,996.
Acceptance Rate 69%
Undergraduates 5,719 students
Tuition $11,850
#8 Best College for Accounting
Average Salary $54,996
Average Debt $27,000
Program Size 28
Alma College
4 Year
Alma, MI
Video Rating
Alma College, located in Alma, MI has 28 students majoring in Accounting. On average, graduates earn $54,996.
Acceptance Rate 68%
Undergraduates 318 students
Tuition $35,428
#9 Best College for Accounting
Average Salary $52,941
Average Debt $18,665
Program Size 227
Northwood University
4 Year
Midland, MI
Northwood University, located in Midland, MI has 227 students majoring in Accounting. On average, graduates earn $52,941.
Acceptance Rate 69%
Undergraduates 1,229 students
Tuition $24,170
#10 Best College for Accounting
Average Salary $52,643
Average Debt $26,571
Program Size 165
University of Michigan-Dearborn
4 Year
Dearborn, MI
University of Michigan-Dearborn, located in Dearborn, MI has 165 students majoring in Accounting. On average, graduates earn $52,643.
Acceptance Rate 62%
Undergraduates 2,056 students
Tuition $11,304
#11 Best College for Accounting
Average Salary $52,393
Average Debt $20,220
Program Size 32
Michigan Technological University
4 Year
Houghton, MI
Michigan Technological University, located in Houghton, MI has 32 students majoring in Accounting. On average, graduates earn $52,393.
Acceptance Rate 75%
Undergraduates 1,623 students
Tuition $14,286
#12 Best College for Accounting
Average Salary $50,782
Average Debt $26,500
Program Size 340
Grand Valley State University
4 Year
Allendale, MI
Video Rating
N/A
Grand Valley State University, located in Allendale, MI has 340 students majoring in Accounting. On average, graduates earn $50,782.
Acceptance Rate 81%
Undergraduates 5,548 students
Tuition $11,363
#13 Best College for Accounting
Average Salary $50,320
Average Debt $24,327
Program Size 199
Wayne State University
4 Year
Detroit, MI
Wayne State University, located in Detroit, MI has 199 students majoring in Accounting. On average, graduates earn $50,320.
Acceptance Rate 80%
Undergraduates 6,487 students
Tuition $11,814
#14 Best College for Accounting
Average Salary $49,855
Average Debt $25,288
Program Size 123
Saginaw Valley State University
4 Year
University Center, MI
Saginaw Valley State University, located in University Center, MI has 123 students majoring in Accounting. On average, graduates earn $49,855.
Acceptance Rate 76%
Undergraduates 1,777 students
Tuition $8,968
#15 Best College for Accounting
Average Salary $47,260
Average Debt $17,486
Program Size 195
Walsh College of Accountancy and Business Administration
4 Year
Troy, MI
Walsh College of Accountancy and Business Administration, located in Troy, MI has 195 students majoring in Accounting. On average, graduates earn $47,260.
Acceptance Rate N/A
Undergraduates 794 students
Tuition N/A
