We rigorously analyzed earnings after graduation, student loan debt, and a host of other variables to determine what colleges and universities offer the best Architecture programs in Nebraska. We looked at 1 programs to put our Architecture rankings together to help you find the absolute best schools for Architecture in Nebraska. ... Read More

If you’re still wondering whether Architecture is the right field of study for you, check out our guide to majoring in Architecture: what you can do with the major, how much you’ll make, and more.

For the purposes of these rankings we prioritized earnings after graduation 6 years and 10 years out for students that majored in Architecture in Nebraska. Earnings are by no means the most important mark of success for a Architecture undergraduate program, but it is a variable that is widely used across universities and colleges in Nebraska. In addition to salary, we also provide average student loans metric and other admissions data points.

In addition, if you scroll all the way through the list you’ll find every college or university that offers a Architecture degree in Nebraska.

Frequently Asked Questions about the Best Universities offering Architecture Majors in Nebraska

What is the best university for majoring in Architecture in Nebraska?

University of Nebraska-Lincoln is the best university for majoring in Architecture based on earnings data. On average, graduates from University of Nebraska-Lincoln earned an average of N/A 2 years after graduating.

What is the cheapest university for majoring in Architecture in Nebraska?

University of Nebraska-Lincoln is the cheapest university for majoring in Architecture based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $8,367 to attend University of Nebraska-Lincoln.

What is the most expensive university for majoring in Architecture in Nebraska?

University of Nebraska-Lincoln is the most expensive university for majoring in Architecture based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $8,367 to attend University of Nebraska-Lincoln.