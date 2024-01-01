Sign Up
2024 Best Colleges for Bible in Missouri

We rigorously analyzed earnings after graduation, student loan debt, and a host of other variables to determine what colleges and universities offer the best Bible programs in Missouri. We looked at 9 programs to put our Bible rankings together to help you find the absolute best schools for Bible in Missouri. ... Read More

If you’re still wondering whether Bible is the right field of study for you, check out our guide to majoring in Bible: what you can do with the major, how much you’ll make, and more.

For the purposes of these rankings we prioritized earnings after graduation 6 years and 10 years out for students that majored in Bible in Missouri. Earnings are by no means the most important mark of success for a Bible undergraduate program, but it is a variable that is widely used across universities and colleges in Missouri. In addition to salary, we also provide average student loans metric and other admissions data points.

In addition, if you scroll all the way through the list you’ll find every college or university that offers a Bible degree in Missouri.

Frequently Asked Questions about the Best Universities offering Bible Majors in Missouri

What is the best university for majoring in Bible in Missouri?

Ozark Christian College is the best university for majoring in Bible based on earnings data. On average, graduates from Ozark Christian College earned an average of $28,443 2 years after graduating.

What is the cheapest university for majoring in Bible in Missouri?

Midwestern Baptist Theological Seminary is the cheapest university for majoring in Bible based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $6,340 to attend Midwestern Baptist Theological Seminary.

What is the most expensive university for majoring in Bible in Missouri?

Central Methodist University-College of Liberal Arts and Sciences is the most expensive university for majoring in Bible based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $22,360 to attend Central Methodist University-College of Liberal Arts and Sciences.

#1 Best College for Bible
Average Salary $28,443
Average Debt $20,960
Program Size 213
Ozark Christian College
4 Year
Joplin, MO
Ozark Christian College, located in Joplin, MO has 213 students majoring in Bible. On average, graduates earn $28,443.
Acceptance Rate N/A
Undergraduates 112 students
Tuition $11,800
#2 Best College for Bible
Average Salary $25,194
Average Debt $31,638
Program Size 47
Saint Louis Christian College
4 Year
Florissant, MO
Saint Louis Christian College, located in Florissant, MO has 47 students majoring in Bible. On average, graduates earn $25,194.
Acceptance Rate 36%
Undergraduates 21 students
Tuition $10,075
#3 Best College for Bible
Average Salary $21,964
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 16
Calvary University
4 Year
Kansas City, MO
Calvary University, located in Kansas City, MO has 16 students majoring in Bible. On average, graduates earn $21,964.
Acceptance Rate 94%
Undergraduates 31 students
Tuition $11,320
#4 Best College for Bible
Average Salary $21,508
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 11
College of the Ozarks
4 Year
Point Lookout, MO
College of the Ozarks, located in Point Lookout, MO has 11 students majoring in Bible. On average, graduates earn $21,508.
Acceptance Rate 12%
Undergraduates 356 students
Tuition $18,730
#5 Best College for Bible
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 66
Evangel University
4 Year
Springfield, MO
Evangel University, located in Springfield, MO has 66 students majoring in Bible. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate 61%
Undergraduates 502 students
Tuition $21,436
#6 Best College for Bible
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt $24,505
Program Size 31
Midwestern Baptist Theological Seminary
4 Year
Kansas City, MO
Midwestern Baptist Theological Seminary, located in Kansas City, MO has 31 students majoring in Bible. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate 97%
Undergraduates 215 students
Tuition $6,340
#7 Best College for Bible
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 14
Southwest Baptist University
4 Year
Bolivar, MO
Southwest Baptist University, located in Bolivar, MO has 14 students majoring in Bible. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate 90%
Undergraduates 628 students
Tuition $21,908
#8 Best College for Bible
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 12
Hannibal-LaGrange University
4 Year
Hannibal, MO
Hannibal-LaGrange University, located in Hannibal, MO has 12 students majoring in Bible. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate 59%
Undergraduates 204 students
Tuition $21,110
#9 Best College for Bible
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 9
Central Methodist University-College of Liberal Arts and Sciences
4 Year
Fayette, MO
Central Methodist University-College of Liberal Arts and Sciences, located in Fayette, MO has 9 students majoring in Bible. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate 58%
Undergraduates 256 students
Tuition $22,360
