2024 Best Colleges for Biochemistry in Wisconsin

We rigorously analyzed earnings after graduation, student loan debt, and a host of other variables to determine what colleges and universities offer the best Biochemistry programs in Wisconsin. We looked at 14 programs to put our Biochemistry rankings together to help you find the absolute best schools for Biochemistry in Wisconsin. ... Read More

If you’re still wondering whether Biochemistry is the right field of study for you, check out our guide to majoring in Biochemistry: what you can do with the major, how much you’ll make, and more.

For the purposes of these rankings we prioritized earnings after graduation 6 years and 10 years out for students that majored in Biochemistry in Wisconsin. Earnings are by no means the most important mark of success for a Biochemistry undergraduate program, but it is a variable that is widely used across universities and colleges in Wisconsin. In addition to salary, we also provide average student loans metric and other admissions data points.

In addition, if you scroll all the way through the list you’ll find every college or university that offers a Biochemistry degree in Wisconsin.

Frequently Asked Questions about the Best Universities offering Biochemistry Majors in Wisconsin

What is the best university for majoring in Biochemistry in Wisconsin?

University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire is the best university for majoring in Biochemistry based on earnings data. On average, graduates from University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire earned an average of $39,369 2 years after graduating.

What is the cheapest university for majoring in Biochemistry in Wisconsin?

University of Wisconsin-Parkside is the cheapest university for majoring in Biochemistry based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $7,341 to attend University of Wisconsin-Parkside.

What is the most expensive university for majoring in Biochemistry in Wisconsin?

Beloit College is the most expensive university for majoring in Biochemistry based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $45,050 to attend Beloit College.

#1 Best College for Biochemistry
Average Salary $39,369
Average Debt $19,500
Program Size 36
University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire
4 Year
Eau Claire, WI
University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire, located in Eau Claire, WI has 36 students majoring in Biochemistry. On average, graduates earn $39,369.
Acceptance Rate 85%
Undergraduates 2,131 students
Tuition $8,822
#2 Best College for Biochemistry
Average Salary $36,924
Average Debt $18,676
Program Size 416
University of Wisconsin-Madison
4 Year
Madison, WI
University of Wisconsin-Madison, located in Madison, WI has 416 students majoring in Biochemistry. On average, graduates earn $36,924.
Acceptance Rate 58%
Undergraduates 10,560 students
Tuition $10,415
#3 Best College for Biochemistry
Average Salary $34,420
Average Debt $27,000
Program Size 67
University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point
4 Year
Stevens Point, WI
University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point, located in Stevens Point, WI has 67 students majoring in Biochemistry. On average, graduates earn $34,420.
Acceptance Rate 90%
Undergraduates 1,852 students
Tuition $7,672
#4 Best College for Biochemistry
Average Salary $33,993
Average Debt $27,000
Program Size 63
University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee (UWM)
4 Year
Milwaukee, WI
University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee (UWM), located in Milwaukee, WI has 63 students majoring in Biochemistry. On average, graduates earn $33,993.
Acceptance Rate 86%
Undergraduates 5,394 students
Tuition $9,429
#5 Best College for Biochemistry
Average Salary $31,133
Average Debt $22,298
Program Size 39
University of Wisconsin-La Crosse
4 Year
La Crosse, WI
University of Wisconsin-La Crosse, located in La Crosse, WI has 39 students majoring in Biochemistry. On average, graduates earn $31,133.
Acceptance Rate 80%
Undergraduates 2,300 students
Tuition $8,832
#6 Best College for Biochemistry
Average Salary $28,960
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 33
Lawrence University
4 Year
Appleton, WI
Video Rating
Lawrence University, located in Appleton, WI has 33 students majoring in Biochemistry. On average, graduates earn $28,960.
Acceptance Rate 68%
Undergraduates 329 students
Tuition $43,740
#7 Best College for Biochemistry
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 26
Marquette University
4 Year
Milwaukee, WI
Marquette University , located in Milwaukee, WI has 26 students majoring in Biochemistry. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate 74%
Undergraduates 2,865 students
Tuition $37,170
#8 Best College for Biochemistry
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 16
University of Wisconsin-Parkside
4 Year
Kenosha, WI
University of Wisconsin-Parkside, located in Kenosha, WI has 16 students majoring in Biochemistry. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate 82%
Undergraduates 788 students
Tuition $7,341
#9 Best College for Biochemistry
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 16
Carroll University
4 Year
Waukesha, WI
Carroll University, located in Waukesha, WI has 16 students majoring in Biochemistry. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate 94%
Undergraduates 747 students
Tuition $29,535
#10 Best College for Biochemistry
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 9
Viterbo University
4 Year
La Crosse, WI
Viterbo University, located in La Crosse, WI has 9 students majoring in Biochemistry. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate 66%
Undergraduates 704 students
Tuition $25,050
#11 Best College for Biochemistry
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 6
Lakeland University
4 Year
Plymouth, WI
Lakeland University, located in Plymouth, WI has 6 students majoring in Biochemistry. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate 96%
Undergraduates 649 students
Tuition $25,050
#12 Best College for Biochemistry
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 5
Saint Norbert College
4 Year
De Pere, WI
Saint Norbert College, located in De Pere, WI has 5 students majoring in Biochemistry. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate 78%
Undergraduates 466 students
Tuition $34,237
#13 Best College for Biochemistry
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 4
Alverno College
4 Year
Milwaukee, WI
Alverno College, located in Milwaukee, WI has 4 students majoring in Biochemistry. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate 77%
Undergraduates 471 students
Tuition $25,660
#14 Best College for Biochemistry
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 3
Wisconsin Lutheran College
4 Year
Milwaukee, WI
Wisconsin Lutheran College, located in Milwaukee, WI has 3 students majoring in Biochemistry. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate 92%
Undergraduates 257 students
Tuition $27,040
