2024 Best Colleges for Biology in Alabama

We rigorously analyzed earnings after graduation, student loan debt, and a host of other variables to determine what colleges and universities offer the best Biology programs in Alabama. We looked at 27 programs to put our Biology rankings together to help you find the absolute best schools for Biology in Alabama. ... Read More

If you’re still wondering whether Biology is the right field of study for you, check out our guide to majoring in Biology: what you can do with the major, how much you’ll make, and more.

For the purposes of these rankings we prioritized earnings after graduation 6 years and 10 years out for students that majored in Biology in Alabama. Earnings are by no means the most important mark of success for a Biology undergraduate program, but it is a variable that is widely used across universities and colleges in Alabama. In addition to salary, we also provide average student loans metric and other admissions data points.

In addition, if you scroll all the way through the list you’ll find every college or university that offers a Biology degree in Alabama.

Frequently Asked Questions about the Best Universities offering Biology Majors in Alabama

What is the best university for majoring in Biology in Alabama?

Athens State University is the best university for majoring in Biology based on earnings data. On average, graduates from Athens State University earned an average of $33,993 2 years after graduating.

What is the cheapest university for majoring in Biology in Alabama?

Selma University is the cheapest university for majoring in Biology based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $6,705 to attend Selma University.

What is the most expensive university for majoring in Biology in Alabama?

Spring Hill College is the most expensive university for majoring in Biology based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $34,092 to attend Spring Hill College.

#1 Best College for Biology
Average Salary $33,993
Average Debt $16,780
Program Size 49
Athens State University
4 Year
Athens, AL
Athens State University, located in Athens, AL has 49 students majoring in Biology. On average, graduates earn $33,993.
Acceptance Rate N/A
Undergraduates 784 students
Tuition N/A
#2 Best College for Biology
Average Salary $32,569
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 42
University of Montevallo
4 Year
Montevallo, AL
University of Montevallo, located in Montevallo, AL has 42 students majoring in Biology. On average, graduates earn $32,569.
Acceptance Rate 70%
Undergraduates 658 students
Tuition $11,410
#3 Best College for Biology
Average Salary $31,547
Average Debt $21,753
Program Size 565
Auburn University (AU)
4 Year
Auburn, AL
Acceptance Rate 78%
Undergraduates 6,093 students
Tuition $10,424
#4 Best College for Biology
Average Salary $30,409
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 34
University of West Alabama
4 Year
Livingston, AL
University of West Alabama, located in Livingston, AL has 34 students majoring in Biology. On average, graduates earn $30,409.
Acceptance Rate 73%
Undergraduates 842 students
Tuition $8,734
#5 Best College for Biology
Average Salary $29,685
Average Debt $31,000
Program Size 68
Auburn University at Montgomery
4 Year
Montgomery, AL
Auburn University at Montgomery, located in Montgomery, AL has 68 students majoring in Biology. On average, graduates earn $29,685.
Acceptance Rate 79%
Undergraduates 884 students
Tuition $9,350
#6 Best College for Biology
Average Salary $28,870
Average Debt $27,000
Program Size 95
University of North Alabama
4 Year
Florence, AL
University of North Alabama, located in Florence, AL has 95 students majoring in Biology. On average, graduates earn $28,870.
Acceptance Rate 58%
Undergraduates 1,387 students
Tuition $7,774
#7 Best College for Biology
Average Salary $28,236
Average Debt $35,000
Program Size 117
Alabama State University
4 Year
Montgomery, AL
Alabama State University, located in Montgomery, AL has 117 students majoring in Biology. On average, graduates earn $28,236.
Acceptance Rate 46%
Undergraduates 910 students
Tuition $8,720
#8 Best College for Biology
Average Salary $28,055
Average Debt $20,422
Program Size 388
The University of Alabama (UA)
4 Year
Tuscaloosa, AL
Acceptance Rate 54%
Undergraduates 8,428 students
Tuition $10,170
#9 Best College for Biology
Average Salary $27,907
Average Debt $23,361
Program Size 336
University of Alabama at Birmingham (UAB)
4 Year
Birmingham, AL
Acceptance Rate 60%
Undergraduates 4,669 students
Tuition $7,766
#10 Best College for Biology
Average Salary $27,618
Average Debt $22,506
Program Size 120
University of Alabama in Huntsville (UAH)
4 Year
Huntsville, AL
Acceptance Rate 81%
Undergraduates 1,632 students
Tuition $9,128
#11 Best College for Biology
Average Salary $27,497
Average Debt $27,000
Program Size 73
Tuskegee University
4 Year
Tuskegee, AL
Tuskegee University, located in Tuskegee, AL has 73 students majoring in Biology. On average, graduates earn $27,497.
Acceptance Rate 53%
Undergraduates 639 students
Tuition $20,015
#12 Best College for Biology
Average Salary $27,048
Average Debt $22,870
Program Size 109
Jacksonville State University
4 Year
Jacksonville, AL
Jacksonville State University, located in Jacksonville, AL has 109 students majoring in Biology. On average, graduates earn $27,048.
Acceptance Rate 67%
Undergraduates 1,672 students
Tuition $7,500
#13 Best College for Biology
Average Salary $26,482
Average Debt $24,173
Program Size 157
Troy University
4 Year
Troy, AL
Troy University, located in Troy, AL has 157 students majoring in Biology. On average, graduates earn $26,482.
Acceptance Rate 92%
Undergraduates 3,484 students
Tuition $7,924
#14 Best College for Biology
Average Salary $26,353
Average Debt $34,000
Program Size 90
Alabama A & M University
4 Year
Normal, AL
Alabama A & M University, located in Normal, AL has 90 students majoring in Biology. On average, graduates earn $26,353.
Acceptance Rate 65%
Undergraduates 813 students
Tuition $9,366
#15 Best College for Biology
Average Salary $24,532
Average Debt $25,509
Program Size 302
University of South Alabama
4 Year
Mobile, AL
Acceptance Rate 78%
Undergraduates 3,560 students
Tuition $7,332
