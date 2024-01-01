Sign Up
2024 Best Colleges for Biology in Colorado

We rigorously analyzed earnings after graduation, student loan debt, and a host of other variables to determine what colleges and universities offer the best Biology programs in Colorado. We looked at 14 programs to put our Biology rankings together to help you find the absolute best schools for Biology in Colorado. ... Read More

If you’re still wondering whether Biology is the right field of study for you, check out our guide to majoring in Biology: what you can do with the major, how much you’ll make, and more.

For the purposes of these rankings we prioritized earnings after graduation 6 years and 10 years out for students that majored in Biology in Colorado. Earnings are by no means the most important mark of success for a Biology undergraduate program, but it is a variable that is widely used across universities and colleges in Colorado. In addition to salary, we also provide average student loans metric and other admissions data points.

In addition, if you scroll all the way through the list you’ll find every college or university that offers a Biology degree in Colorado.

Frequently Asked Questions about the Best Universities offering Biology Majors in Colorado

What is the best university for majoring in Biology in Colorado?

Metropolitan State University of Denver is the best university for majoring in Biology based on earnings data. On average, graduates from Metropolitan State University of Denver earned an average of $38,168 2 years after graduating.

What is the cheapest university for majoring in Biology in Colorado?

Metropolitan State University of Denver is the cheapest university for majoring in Biology based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $6,420 to attend Metropolitan State University of Denver.

What is the most expensive university for majoring in Biology in Colorado?

University of Denver (DU) is the most expensive university for majoring in Biology based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $44,178 to attend University of Denver (DU).

#1 Best College for Biology
Average Salary $38,168
Average Debt $22,284
Program Size 408
Metropolitan State University of Denver
4 Year
Denver, CO
Metropolitan State University of Denver, located in Denver, CO has 408 students majoring in Biology. On average, graduates earn $38,168.
Acceptance Rate 65%
Undergraduates 3,515 students
Tuition $6,420
#2 Best College for Biology
Average Salary $34,420
Average Debt $22,007
Program Size 512
University of Colorado Denver/Anschutz Medical Campus (CU Anschutz)
4 Year
Denver, CO
Video Rating
University of Colorado Denver/Anschutz Medical Campus (CU Anschutz), located in Denver, CO has 512 students majoring in Biology. On average, graduates earn $34,420.
Acceptance Rate 67%
Undergraduates 5,146 students
Tuition $8,692
#3 Best College for Biology
Average Salary $34,259
Average Debt $25,000
Program Size 121
University of Northern Colorado
4 Year
Greeley, CO
University of Northern Colorado, located in Greeley, CO has 121 students majoring in Biology. On average, graduates earn $34,259.
Acceptance Rate 89%
Undergraduates 2,621 students
Tuition $8,166
#4 Best College for Biology
Average Salary $31,854
Average Debt $23,175
Program Size 78
Colorado State University-Pueblo
4 Year
Pueblo, CO
Video Rating
N/A
Colorado State University-Pueblo, located in Pueblo, CO has 78 students majoring in Biology. On average, graduates earn $31,854.
Acceptance Rate 96%
Undergraduates 843 students
Tuition $8,282
#5 Best College for Biology
Average Salary $31,133
Average Debt $27,000
Program Size 37
Adams State University
4 Year
Alamosa, CO
Video Rating
N/A
Adams State University, located in Alamosa, CO has 37 students majoring in Biology. On average, graduates earn $31,133.
Acceptance Rate 64%
Undergraduates 753 students
Tuition $8,574
#6 Best College for Biology
Average Salary $30,573
Average Debt $19,233
Program Size 506
Colorado State University-Fort Collins
4 Year
Fort Collins, CO
Video Rating
Colorado State University-Fort Collins, located in Fort Collins, CO has 506 students majoring in Biology. On average, graduates earn $30,573.
Acceptance Rate 81%
Undergraduates 6,968 students
Tuition $10,558
#7 Best College for Biology
Average Salary $30,460
Average Debt $23,331
Program Size 257
University of Colorado Colorado Springs
4 Year
Colorado Springs, CO
University of Colorado Colorado Springs, located in Colorado Springs, CO has 257 students majoring in Biology. On average, graduates earn $30,460.
Acceptance Rate 92%
Undergraduates 2,312 students
Tuition $7,692
#8 Best College for Biology
Average Salary $28,960
Average Debt $25,506
Program Size 153
Colorado Mesa University
4 Year
Grand Junction, CO
Colorado Mesa University, located in Grand Junction, CO has 153 students majoring in Biology. On average, graduates earn $28,960.
Acceptance Rate 83%
Undergraduates 1,137 students
Tuition $7,474
#9 Best College for Biology
Average Salary $28,816
Average Debt $27,000
Program Size 78
Regis University
4 Year
Denver, CO
Regis University, located in Denver, CO has 78 students majoring in Biology. On average, graduates earn $28,816.
Acceptance Rate 66%
Undergraduates 2,413 students
Tuition $33,710
#10 Best College for Biology
Average Salary $27,947
Average Debt $20,481
Program Size 91
Western State Colorado University
4 Year
Gunnison, CO
Western State Colorado University, located in Gunnison, CO has 91 students majoring in Biology. On average, graduates earn $27,947.
Acceptance Rate 98%
Undergraduates 476 students
Tuition $8,451
#11 Best College for Biology
Average Salary $26,739
Average Debt $22,916
Program Size 156
University of Denver (DU)
4 Year
Denver, CO
Video Rating
University of Denver (DU), located in Denver, CO has 156 students majoring in Biology. On average, graduates earn $26,739.
Acceptance Rate 73%
Undergraduates 3,830 students
Tuition $44,178
#12 Best College for Biology
Average Salary $26,121
Average Debt $18,477
Program Size 99
Fort Lewis College
4 Year
Durango, CO
Fort Lewis College, located in Durango, CO has 99 students majoring in Biology. On average, graduates earn $26,121.
Acceptance Rate 86%
Undergraduates 730 students
Tuition $7,600
#13 Best College for Biology
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 119
United States Air Force Academy
4 Year
USAF Academy, CO
United States Air Force Academy, located in USAF Academy, CO has 119 students majoring in Biology. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate N/A
Undergraduates 986 students
Tuition N/A
#14 Best College for Biology
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 16
Colorado Christian University
4 Year
Lakewood, CO
Colorado Christian University, located in Lakewood, CO has 16 students majoring in Biology. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate N/A
Undergraduates 786 students
Tuition $27,986
