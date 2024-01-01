We rigorously analyzed earnings after graduation, student loan debt, and a host of other variables to determine what colleges and universities offer the best Biology programs in Indiana. We looked at 40 programs to put our Biology rankings together to help you find the absolute best schools for Biology in Indiana. ... Read More

If you’re still wondering whether Biology is the right field of study for you, check out our guide to majoring in Biology: what you can do with the major, how much you’ll make, and more.

For the purposes of these rankings we prioritized earnings after graduation 6 years and 10 years out for students that majored in Biology in Indiana. Earnings are by no means the most important mark of success for a Biology undergraduate program, but it is a variable that is widely used across universities and colleges in Indiana. In addition to salary, we also provide average student loans metric and other admissions data points.

In addition, if you scroll all the way through the list you’ll find every college or university that offers a Biology degree in Indiana.

Frequently Asked Questions about the Best Universities offering Biology Majors in Indiana

What is the best university for majoring in Biology in Indiana?

Wabash College is the best university for majoring in Biology based on earnings data. On average, graduates from Wabash College earned an average of $41,565 2 years after graduating.

What is the cheapest university for majoring in Biology in Indiana?

Indiana University-East is the cheapest university for majoring in Biology based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $6,930 to attend Indiana University-East.

What is the most expensive university for majoring in Biology in Indiana?

University of Notre Dame is the most expensive university for majoring in Biology based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $47,929 to attend University of Notre Dame.