2024 Best Colleges for Biology in Indiana

We rigorously analyzed earnings after graduation, student loan debt, and a host of other variables to determine what colleges and universities offer the best Biology programs in Indiana. We looked at 40 programs to put our Biology rankings together to help you find the absolute best schools for Biology in Indiana. ... Read More

If you’re still wondering whether Biology is the right field of study for you, check out our guide to majoring in Biology: what you can do with the major, how much you’ll make, and more.

For the purposes of these rankings we prioritized earnings after graduation 6 years and 10 years out for students that majored in Biology in Indiana. Earnings are by no means the most important mark of success for a Biology undergraduate program, but it is a variable that is widely used across universities and colleges in Indiana. In addition to salary, we also provide average student loans metric and other admissions data points.

In addition, if you scroll all the way through the list you’ll find every college or university that offers a Biology degree in Indiana.

Frequently Asked Questions about the Best Universities offering Biology Majors in Indiana

What is the best university for majoring in Biology in Indiana?

Wabash College is the best university for majoring in Biology based on earnings data. On average, graduates from Wabash College earned an average of $41,565 2 years after graduating.

What is the cheapest university for majoring in Biology in Indiana?

Indiana University-East is the cheapest university for majoring in Biology based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $6,930 to attend Indiana University-East.

What is the most expensive university for majoring in Biology in Indiana?

University of Notre Dame is the most expensive university for majoring in Biology based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $47,929 to attend University of Notre Dame.

#1 Best College for Biology
Average Salary $41,565
Average Debt $27,000
Program Size 42
Wabash College
4 Year
Crawfordsville, IN
Wabash College, located in Crawfordsville, IN has 42 students majoring in Biology. On average, graduates earn $41,565.
Acceptance Rate 61%
Undergraduates 189 students
Tuition $39,980
#2 Best College for Biology
Average Salary $39,927
Average Debt $27,000
Program Size 38
University of Saint Francis-Fort Wayne
4 Year
Fort Wayne, IN
University of Saint Francis-Fort Wayne, located in Fort Wayne, IN has 38 students majoring in Biology. On average, graduates earn $39,927.
Acceptance Rate 95%
Undergraduates 535 students
Tuition $27,220
#3 Best College for Biology
Average Salary $38,289
Average Debt $21,500
Program Size 189
Purdue University-Main Campus
4 Year
West Lafayette, IN
Purdue University-Main Campus, located in West Lafayette, IN has 189 students majoring in Biology. On average, graduates earn $38,289.
Acceptance Rate 59%
Undergraduates 9,732 students
Tuition $10,002
#4 Best College for Biology
Average Salary $38,289
Average Debt $20,555
Program Size 78
University of Southern Indiana
4 Year
Evansville, IN
University of Southern Indiana, located in Evansville, IN has 78 students majoring in Biology. On average, graduates earn $38,289.
Acceptance Rate 69%
Undergraduates 1,830 students
Tuition $7,178
#5 Best College for Biology
Average Salary $38,289
Average Debt $27,000
Program Size 60
DePauw University
4 Year
Greencastle, IN
DePauw University, located in Greencastle, IN has 60 students majoring in Biology. On average, graduates earn $38,289.
Acceptance Rate 65%
Undergraduates 559 students
Tuition $44,678
#6 Best College for Biology
Average Salary $35,653
Average Debt $22,970
Program Size 286
Indiana University-Purdue University-Indianapolis (IUPUI)
4 Year
Indianapolis, IN
Indiana University-Purdue University-Indianapolis (IUPUI), located in Indianapolis, IN has 286 students majoring in Biology. On average, graduates earn $35,653.
Acceptance Rate 70%
Undergraduates 6,715 students
Tuition $9,056
#7 Best College for Biology
Average Salary $35,060
Average Debt $25,977
Program Size 30
Trine University
4 Year
Angola, IN
Trine University, located in Angola, IN has 30 students majoring in Biology. On average, graduates earn $35,060.
Acceptance Rate 78%
Undergraduates 556 students
Tuition $30,350
#8 Best College for Biology
Average Salary $35,060
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 22
Indiana University-East
4 Year
Richmond, IN
Indiana University-East, located in Richmond, IN has 22 students majoring in Biology. On average, graduates earn $35,060.
Acceptance Rate 62%
Undergraduates 836 students
Tuition $6,930
#9 Best College for Biology
Average Salary $34,711
Average Debt $16,305
Program Size 46
Indiana University-Northwest
4 Year
Gary, IN
Indiana University-Northwest, located in Gary, IN has 46 students majoring in Biology. On average, graduates earn $34,711.
Acceptance Rate 79%
Undergraduates 648 students
Tuition $6,963
#10 Best College for Biology
Average Salary $34,526
Average Debt $24,527
Program Size 76
University of Indianapolis
4 Year
Indianapolis, IN
University of Indianapolis, located in Indianapolis, IN has 76 students majoring in Biology. On average, graduates earn $34,526.
Acceptance Rate 73%
Undergraduates 1,277 students
Tuition $26,290
#11 Best College for Biology
Average Salary $33,637
Average Debt $29,192
Program Size 44
Indiana University-South Bend
4 Year
South Bend, IN
Indiana University-South Bend, located in South Bend, IN has 44 students majoring in Biology. On average, graduates earn $33,637.
Acceptance Rate 76%
Undergraduates 919 students
Tuition $6,986
#12 Best College for Biology
Average Salary $33,138
Average Debt $23,036
Program Size 119
Purdue University Northwest
4 Year
Hammond, IN
Purdue University Northwest, located in Hammond, IN has 119 students majoring in Biology. On average, graduates earn $33,138.
Acceptance Rate N/A
Undergraduates 2,325 students
Tuition N/A
#13 Best College for Biology
Average Salary $32,925
Average Debt $27,000
Program Size 55
Marian University
4 Year
Indianapolis, IN
Marian University, located in Indianapolis, IN has 55 students majoring in Biology. On average, graduates earn $32,925.
Acceptance Rate 56%
Undergraduates 757 students
Tuition $30,500
#14 Best College for Biology
Average Salary $32,234
Average Debt $20,336
Program Size 500
Indiana University-Bloomington
4 Year
Bloomington, IN
Indiana University-Bloomington, located in Bloomington, IN has 500 students majoring in Biology. On average, graduates earn $32,234.
Acceptance Rate 78%
Undergraduates 10,650 students
Tuition $10,388
#15 Best College for Biology
Average Salary $31,127
Average Debt $23,524
Program Size 88
Indiana State University
4 Year
Terre Haute, IN
Indiana State University, located in Terre Haute, IN has 88 students majoring in Biology. On average, graduates earn $31,127.
Acceptance Rate 85%
Undergraduates 2,629 students
Tuition $8,580
