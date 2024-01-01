Sign Up
For students
Trending Videos
Meet Trey at Texas State Semester Recap at RIT Internships at Saint Michael’s Dorms at Colorado College What to do at UT Knoxville
Featured Schools
University of Vermont Rochester Institute of Technology Harvard Business School Hampshire College Susquehanna University Vanderbilt University | Owen Graduate School of Management Featured Business Schools
Scholarships
California Scholarships Florida Scholarships New York Scholarships Illinois Scholarships Band Scholarships
Rankings
Best Business Colleges Best Colleges for Economics Best Colleges for Engineering Best Colleges for Computer Science Best Colleges for Psychology
Other tools
High School GPA Calculator College GPA Calculator College Chances Calculator MBA Chances Calculator
How to Transfer Colleges
UCLA Transfer Requirements USC Transfer Requirements UC Berkeley Transfer Requirements Harvard Transfer Requirements Butler Transfer Requirements
College Guides
UCLA Admissions Requirements Harvard Admissions Requirements NYU Admissions Requirements Penn State Admissions Requirements Michigan Admissions Requirements
$2,000 Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship
Watch any video on CampusReel to register for our $2,000 scholarship Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship!
For schools
For students
For schools
Trending Videos
Meet Trey at Texas State Semester Recap at RIT Internships at Saint Michael’s Dorms at Colorado College What to do at UT Knoxville
Featured Schools
University of Vermont Rochester Institute of Technology Harvard Business School Hampshire College Susquehanna University Vanderbilt University | Owen Graduate School of Management Featured Business Schools
Scholarships
California Scholarships Florida Scholarships New York Scholarships Illinois Scholarships Band Scholarships
Rankings
Best Business Colleges Best Colleges for Economics Best Colleges for Engineering Best Colleges for Computer Science Best Colleges for Psychology
Other tools
High School GPA Calculator College GPA Calculator College Chances Calculator MBA Chances Calculator
How to Transfer Colleges
UCLA Transfer Requirements USC Transfer Requirements UC Berkeley Transfer Requirements Harvard Transfer Requirements Butler Transfer Requirements
College Guides
UCLA Admissions Requirements Harvard Admissions Requirements NYU Admissions Requirements Penn State Admissions Requirements Michigan Admissions Requirements
$2,000 Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship
Watch any video on CampusReel to register for our $2,000 scholarship Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship!

2024 Best Colleges for Biology in Maine

We rigorously analyzed earnings after graduation, student loan debt, and a host of other variables to determine what colleges and universities offer the best Biology programs in Maine. We looked at 14 programs to put our Biology rankings together to help you find the absolute best schools for Biology in Maine. ... Read More

If you’re still wondering whether Biology is the right field of study for you, check out our guide to majoring in Biology: what you can do with the major, how much you’ll make, and more.

For the purposes of these rankings we prioritized earnings after graduation 6 years and 10 years out for students that majored in Biology in Maine. Earnings are by no means the most important mark of success for a Biology undergraduate program, but it is a variable that is widely used across universities and colleges in Maine. In addition to salary, we also provide average student loans metric and other admissions data points.

In addition, if you scroll all the way through the list you’ll find every college or university that offers a Biology degree in Maine.

Frequently Asked Questions about the Best Universities offering Biology Majors in Maine

What is the best university for majoring in Biology in Maine?

Bowdoin College is the best university for majoring in Biology based on earnings data. On average, graduates from Bowdoin College earned an average of $44,649 2 years after graduating.

What is the cheapest university for majoring in Biology in Maine?

University of Maine at Presque Isle is the cheapest university for majoring in Biology based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $7,300 to attend University of Maine at Presque Isle.

What is the most expensive university for majoring in Biology in Maine?

Colby College is the most expensive university for majoring in Biology based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $49,120 to attend Colby College.

Show Less

Sort By:

#1 Best College for Biology
Average Salary $44,649
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 70
Bowdoin College
4 Year
Brunswick, ME
Bowdoin College, located in Brunswick, ME has 70 students majoring in Biology. On average, graduates earn $44,649.
Acceptance Rate 15%
Undergraduates 471 students
Tuition $48,212
0
Slide this button to indicate your GPA
4.0
My GPA
#2 Best College for Biology
Average Salary $42,682
Average Debt $23,599
Program Size 29
University of Maine at Augusta
4 Year
Augusta, ME
University of Maine at Augusta, located in Augusta, ME has 29 students majoring in Biology. On average, graduates earn $42,682.
Acceptance Rate N/A
Undergraduates 419 students
Tuition $7,448
0
4.0
My GPA
#3 Best College for Biology
Average Salary $34,704
Average Debt $27,000
Program Size 125
University of New England
4 Year
Biddeford, ME
University of New England, located in Biddeford, ME has 125 students majoring in Biology. On average, graduates earn $34,704.
Acceptance Rate 85%
Undergraduates 1,732 students
Tuition $34,760
0
4.0
My GPA
#4 Best College for Biology
Average Salary $34,526
Average Debt $21,704
Program Size 78
University of Southern Maine (USM)
4 Year
Portland, ME
Video Rating
University of Southern Maine (USM), located in Portland, ME has 78 students majoring in Biology. On average, graduates earn $34,526.
Acceptance Rate 88%
Undergraduates 1,586 students
Tuition $7,796
0
4.0
My GPA
#5 Best College for Biology
Average Salary $31,305
Average Debt $16,750
Program Size 75
Colby College
4 Year
Waterville, ME
Video Rating
Colby College, located in Waterville, ME has 75 students majoring in Biology. On average, graduates earn $31,305.
Acceptance Rate 23%
Undergraduates 481 students
Tuition $49,120
0
4.0
My GPA
#6 Best College for Biology
Average Salary $29,685
Average Debt $26,580
Program Size 119
University of Maine
4 Year
Orono, ME
University of Maine, located in Orono, ME has 119 students majoring in Biology. On average, graduates earn $29,685.
Acceptance Rate 91%
Undergraduates 2,092 students
Tuition $10,610
0
4.0
My GPA
#7 Best College for Biology
Average Salary $29,685
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 14
Husson University
4 Year
Bangor, ME
Husson University, located in Bangor, ME has 14 students majoring in Biology. On average, graduates earn $29,685.
Acceptance Rate 80%
Undergraduates 802 students
Tuition $16,582
0
4.0
My GPA
#8 Best College for Biology
Average Salary $26,353
Average Debt $13,750
Program Size 59
Bates College
4 Year
Lewiston, ME
Video Rating
Bates College, located in Lewiston, ME has 59 students majoring in Biology. On average, graduates earn $26,353.
Acceptance Rate 22%
Undergraduates 458 students
Tuition $48,435
0
4.0
My GPA
#9 Best College for Biology
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt $27,000
Program Size 31
Saint Joseph's College of Maine
4 Year
Standish, ME
Saint Joseph's College of Maine, located in Standish, ME has 31 students majoring in Biology. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate 78%
Undergraduates 667 students
Tuition $32,620
0
4.0
My GPA
#10 Best College for Biology
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 14
University of Maine at Machias
4 Year
Machias, ME
University of Maine at Machias, located in Machias, ME has 14 students majoring in Biology. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate N/A
Undergraduates 76 students
Tuition $7,480
0
4.0
My GPA
#11 Best College for Biology
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 14
University of Maine at Farmington
4 Year
Farmington, ME
University of Maine at Farmington, located in Farmington, ME has 14 students majoring in Biology. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate 83%
Undergraduates 361 students
Tuition $9,217
0
4.0
My GPA
#12 Best College for Biology
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 14
University of Maine at Presque Isle
4 Year
Presque Isle, ME
University of Maine at Presque Isle, located in Presque Isle, ME has 14 students majoring in Biology. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate 77%
Undergraduates 125 students
Tuition $7,300
0
4.0
My GPA
#13 Best College for Biology
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 12
University of Maine at Fort Kent
4 Year
Fort Kent, ME
University of Maine at Fort Kent, located in Fort Kent, ME has 12 students majoring in Biology. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate 89%
Undergraduates 210 students
Tuition $7,575
0
4.0
My GPA
#14 Best College for Biology
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 3
Unity College
4 Year
Unity, ME
Unity College, located in Unity, ME has 3 students majoring in Biology. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate 91%
Undergraduates 117 students
Tuition $26,800
0
4.0
My GPA
Other Major Rankings
Best Biology Programs by State
Most Popular Major Rankings
©2024 CampusReel. All rights reserved