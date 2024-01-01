Sign Up
2024 Best Colleges for Biology in Maryland

We rigorously analyzed earnings after graduation, student loan debt, and a host of other variables to determine what colleges and universities offer the best Biology programs in Maryland. We looked at 20 programs to put our Biology rankings together to help you find the absolute best schools for Biology in Maryland. ... Read More

If you’re still wondering whether Biology is the right field of study for you, check out our guide to majoring in Biology: what you can do with the major, how much you’ll make, and more.

For the purposes of these rankings we prioritized earnings after graduation 6 years and 10 years out for students that majored in Biology in Maryland. Earnings are by no means the most important mark of success for a Biology undergraduate program, but it is a variable that is widely used across universities and colleges in Maryland. In addition to salary, we also provide average student loans metric and other admissions data points.

In addition, if you scroll all the way through the list you’ll find every college or university that offers a Biology degree in Maryland.

Frequently Asked Questions about the Best Universities offering Biology Majors in Maryland

What is the best university for majoring in Biology in Maryland?

Coppin State University is the best university for majoring in Biology based on earnings data. On average, graduates from Coppin State University earned an average of $38,289 2 years after graduating.

What is the cheapest university for majoring in Biology in Maryland?

Coppin State University is the cheapest university for majoring in Biology based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $7,346 to attend Coppin State University.

What is the most expensive university for majoring in Biology in Maryland?

Johns Hopkins University (JHU) is the most expensive university for majoring in Biology based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $48,710 to attend Johns Hopkins University (JHU).

#1 Best College for Biology
Average Salary $38,289
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 28
Coppin State University
4 Year
Baltimore, MD
Coppin State University, located in Baltimore, MD has 28 students majoring in Biology. On average, graduates earn $38,289.
Acceptance Rate 37%
Undergraduates 501 students
Tuition $7,346
4.0
#2 Best College for Biology
Average Salary $35,060
Average Debt $27,000
Program Size 45
Stevenson University
4 Year
Stevenson, MD
Stevenson University, located in Stevenson, MD has 45 students majoring in Biology. On average, graduates earn $35,060.
Acceptance Rate 60%
Undergraduates 1,058 students
Tuition $30,998
4.0
#3 Best College for Biology
Average Salary $34,704
Average Debt $22,736
Program Size 34
Hood College
4 Year
Frederick, MD
Hood College, located in Frederick, MD has 34 students majoring in Biology. On average, graduates earn $34,704.
Acceptance Rate 79%
Undergraduates 512 students
Tuition $35,150
4.0
#4 Best College for Biology
Average Salary $33,993
Average Debt $24,250
Program Size 94
Washington College
4 Year
Chestertown, MD
Washington College, located in Chestertown, MD has 94 students majoring in Biology. On average, graduates earn $33,993.
Acceptance Rate 54%
Undergraduates 297 students
Tuition $43,850
4.0
#5 Best College for Biology
Average Salary $33,281
Average Debt $20,364
Program Size 216
Salisbury University
4 Year
Salisbury, MD
Salisbury University, located in Salisbury, MD has 216 students majoring in Biology. On average, graduates earn $33,281.
Acceptance Rate 61%
Undergraduates 2,267 students
Tuition $9,086
4.0
#6 Best College for Biology
Average Salary $32,514
Average Debt $20,199
Program Size 351
Towson University (TU)
4 Year
Towson, MD
Towson University (TU), located in Towson, MD has 351 students majoring in Biology. On average, graduates earn $32,514.
Acceptance Rate 73%
Undergraduates 5,573 students
Tuition $9,182
4.0
#7 Best College for Biology
Average Salary $31,839
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 20
Notre Dame of Maryland University
4 Year
Baltimore, MD
Notre Dame of Maryland University, located in Baltimore, MD has 20 students majoring in Biology. On average, graduates earn $31,839.
Acceptance Rate 52%
Undergraduates 725 students
Tuition $33,670
4.0
#8 Best College for Biology
Average Salary $31,314
Average Debt $27,000
Program Size 46
Mount St. Mary's University
4 Year
Emmitsburg, MD
Mount St. Mary's University, located in Emmitsburg, MD has 46 students majoring in Biology. On average, graduates earn $31,314.
Acceptance Rate N/A
Undergraduates 535 students
Tuition N/A
4.0
#9 Best College for Biology
Average Salary $31,305
Average Debt $27,000
Program Size 66
University of Maryland Eastern Shore
4 Year
Princess Anne, MD
University of Maryland Eastern Shore, located in Princess Anne, MD has 66 students majoring in Biology. On average, graduates earn $31,305.
Acceptance Rate 49%
Undergraduates 672 students
Tuition $7,625
4.0
#10 Best College for Biology
Average Salary $30,554
Average Debt $26,000
Program Size 63
Frostburg State University
4 Year
Frostburg, MD
Frostburg State University, located in Frostburg, MD has 63 students majoring in Biology. On average, graduates earn $30,554.
Acceptance Rate 63%
Undergraduates 1,340 students
Tuition $8,488
4.0
#11 Best College for Biology
Average Salary $30,409
Average Debt $16,250
Program Size 62
Johns Hopkins University (JHU)
4 Year
Baltimore, MD
Johns Hopkins University (JHU), located in Baltimore, MD has 62 students majoring in Biology. On average, graduates earn $30,409.
Acceptance Rate 14%
Undergraduates 7,749 students
Tuition $48,710
4.0
#12 Best College for Biology
Average Salary $28,236
Average Debt $27,000
Program Size 102
Loyola University Maryland
4 Year
Baltimore, MD
Loyola University Maryland , located in Baltimore, MD has 102 students majoring in Biology. On average, graduates earn $28,236.
Acceptance Rate 61%
Undergraduates 1,730 students
Tuition $45,200
4.0
#13 Best College for Biology
Average Salary $28,236
Average Debt $21,801
Program Size 91
St. Mary's College of Maryland
4 Year
St. Mary's City, MD
St. Mary's College of Maryland, located in St. Mary's City, MD has 91 students majoring in Biology. On average, graduates earn $28,236.
Acceptance Rate 79%
Undergraduates 444 students
Tuition $13,895
4.0
#14 Best College for Biology
Average Salary $28,084
Average Debt $18,880
Program Size 958
University of Maryland-College Park (UMD)
4 Year
College Park, MD
University of Maryland-College Park (UMD), located in College Park, MD has 958 students majoring in Biology. On average, graduates earn $28,084.
Acceptance Rate 45%
Undergraduates 10,196 students
Tuition $9,996
4.0
#15 Best College for Biology
Average Salary $27,500
Average Debt $31,000
Program Size 93
Morgan State University (MSU)
4 Year
Baltimore, MD
Morgan State University (MSU), located in Baltimore, MD has 93 students majoring in Biology. On average, graduates earn $27,500.
Acceptance Rate 67%
Undergraduates 1,327 students
Tuition $7,508
4.0
