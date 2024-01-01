Sign Up
2024 Best Colleges for Biology in Minnesota

We rigorously analyzed earnings after graduation, student loan debt, and a host of other variables to determine what colleges and universities offer the best Biology programs in Minnesota. We looked at 30 programs to put our Biology rankings together to help you find the absolute best schools for Biology in Minnesota. ... Read More

If you’re still wondering whether Biology is the right field of study for you, check out our guide to majoring in Biology: what you can do with the major, how much you’ll make, and more.

For the purposes of these rankings we prioritized earnings after graduation 6 years and 10 years out for students that majored in Biology in Minnesota. Earnings are by no means the most important mark of success for a Biology undergraduate program, but it is a variable that is widely used across universities and colleges in Minnesota. In addition to salary, we also provide average student loans metric and other admissions data points.

In addition, if you scroll all the way through the list you’ll find every college or university that offers a Biology degree in Minnesota.

Frequently Asked Questions about the Best Universities offering Biology Majors in Minnesota

What is the best university for majoring in Biology in Minnesota?

Saint Mary's University of Minnesota is the best university for majoring in Biology based on earnings data. On average, graduates from Saint Mary's University of Minnesota earned an average of $47,118 2 years after graduating.

What is the cheapest university for majoring in Biology in Minnesota?

Metropolitan State University is the cheapest university for majoring in Biology based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $7,566 to attend Metropolitan State University.

What is the most expensive university for majoring in Biology in Minnesota?

Carleton College is the most expensive university for majoring in Biology based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $49,263 to attend Carleton College.

#1 Best College for Biology
Average Salary $47,118
Average Debt $27,000
Program Size 32
Saint Mary's University of Minnesota
4 Year
Winona, MN
Video Rating
N/A
Saint Mary's University of Minnesota, located in Winona, MN has 32 students majoring in Biology. On average, graduates earn $47,118.
Acceptance Rate 78%
Undergraduates 1,633 students
Tuition $31,335
#2 Best College for Biology
Average Salary $40,697
Average Debt $17,761
Program Size 116
Metropolitan State University
4 Year
Saint Paul, MN
Metropolitan State University, located in Saint Paul, MN has 116 students majoring in Biology. On average, graduates earn $40,697.
Acceptance Rate 100%
Undergraduates 2,244 students
Tuition $7,566
#3 Best College for Biology
Average Salary $39,729
Average Debt $20,071
Program Size 198
Saint Cloud State University
4 Year
Saint Cloud, MN
Saint Cloud State University, located in Saint Cloud, MN has 198 students majoring in Biology. On average, graduates earn $39,729.
Acceptance Rate 86%
Undergraduates 2,644 students
Tuition $7,814
#4 Best College for Biology
Average Salary $39,009
Average Debt $27,445
Program Size 40
St. Catherine University
4 Year
Saint Paul, MN
Video Rating
N/A
St. Catherine University, located in Saint Paul, MN has 40 students majoring in Biology. On average, graduates earn $39,009.
Acceptance Rate 67%
Undergraduates 1,213 students
Tuition $35,500
#5 Best College for Biology
Average Salary $38,878
Average Debt $23,235
Program Size 173
Winona State University
4 Year
Winona, MN
Winona State University, located in Winona, MN has 173 students majoring in Biology. On average, graduates earn $38,878.
Acceptance Rate 62%
Undergraduates 1,841 students
Tuition $9,047
#6 Best College for Biology
Average Salary $37,208
Average Debt $27,000
Program Size 103
University of St Thomas
4 Year
Saint Paul, MN
University of St Thomas, located in Saint Paul, MN has 103 students majoring in Biology. On average, graduates earn $37,208.
Acceptance Rate 84%
Undergraduates 2,641 students
Tuition $38,105
#7 Best College for Biology
Average Salary $36,848
Average Debt $28,846
Program Size 66
Augsburg University
4 Year
Minneapolis, MN
Augsburg University, located in Minneapolis, MN has 66 students majoring in Biology. On average, graduates earn $36,848.
Acceptance Rate N/A
Undergraduates 916 students
Tuition N/A
#8 Best College for Biology
Average Salary $36,117
Average Debt $21,833
Program Size 197
Minnesota State University-Mankato
4 Year
Mankato, MN
Video Rating
N/A
Minnesota State University-Mankato, located in Mankato, MN has 197 students majoring in Biology. On average, graduates earn $36,117.
Acceptance Rate 67%
Undergraduates 2,940 students
Tuition $7,836
#9 Best College for Biology
Average Salary $35,664
Average Debt $19,131
Program Size 694
University of Minnesota-Twin Cities
4 Year
Minneapolis, MN
Video Rating
University of Minnesota-Twin Cities, located in Minneapolis, MN has 694 students majoring in Biology. On average, graduates earn $35,664.
Acceptance Rate 45%
Undergraduates 12,759 students
Tuition $13,790
#10 Best College for Biology
Average Salary $35,416
Average Debt $21,500
Program Size 56
University of Northwestern-St Paul
4 Year
Saint Paul, MN
University of Northwestern-St Paul, located in Saint Paul, MN has 56 students majoring in Biology. On average, graduates earn $35,416.
Acceptance Rate 87%
Undergraduates 675 students
Tuition $28,730
#11 Best College for Biology
Average Salary $35,274
Average Debt $23,750
Program Size 50
Hamline University
4 Year
Saint Paul, MN
Hamline University, located in Saint Paul, MN has 50 students majoring in Biology. On average, graduates earn $35,274.
Acceptance Rate 72%
Undergraduates 940 students
Tuition $37,886
#12 Best College for Biology
Average Salary $33,993
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 25
Southwest Minnesota State University
4 Year
Marshall, MN
Video Rating
N/A
Southwest Minnesota State University, located in Marshall, MN has 25 students majoring in Biology. On average, graduates earn $33,993.
Acceptance Rate 64%
Undergraduates 620 students
Tuition $8,326
#13 Best College for Biology
Average Salary $32,711
Average Debt $22,769
Program Size 205
University of Minnesota-Duluth
4 Year
Duluth, MN
University of Minnesota-Duluth, located in Duluth, MN has 205 students majoring in Biology. On average, graduates earn $32,711.
Acceptance Rate 76%
Undergraduates 2,013 students
Tuition $13,082
#14 Best College for Biology
Average Salary $31,547
Average Debt $18,876
Program Size 92
Bemidji State University
4 Year
Bemidji, MN
Bemidji State University, located in Bemidji, MN has 92 students majoring in Biology. On average, graduates earn $31,547.
Acceptance Rate 94%
Undergraduates 1,022 students
Tuition $8,366
#15 Best College for Biology
Average Salary $31,236
Average Debt $24,381
Program Size 89
Minnesota State University Moorhead
4 Year
Moorhead, MN
Minnesota State University Moorhead, located in Moorhead, MN has 89 students majoring in Biology. On average, graduates earn $31,236.
Acceptance Rate 77%
Undergraduates 1,369 students
Tuition $8,096
