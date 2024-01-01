We rigorously analyzed earnings after graduation, student loan debt, and a host of other variables to determine what colleges and universities offer the best Biology programs in Minnesota. We looked at 30 programs to put our Biology rankings together to help you find the absolute best schools for Biology in Minnesota. ... Read More

If you’re still wondering whether Biology is the right field of study for you, check out our guide to majoring in Biology: what you can do with the major, how much you’ll make, and more.

For the purposes of these rankings we prioritized earnings after graduation 6 years and 10 years out for students that majored in Biology in Minnesota. Earnings are by no means the most important mark of success for a Biology undergraduate program, but it is a variable that is widely used across universities and colleges in Minnesota. In addition to salary, we also provide average student loans metric and other admissions data points.

In addition, if you scroll all the way through the list you’ll find every college or university that offers a Biology degree in Minnesota.

Frequently Asked Questions about the Best Universities offering Biology Majors in Minnesota

What is the best university for majoring in Biology in Minnesota?

Saint Mary's University of Minnesota is the best university for majoring in Biology based on earnings data. On average, graduates from Saint Mary's University of Minnesota earned an average of $47,118 2 years after graduating.

What is the cheapest university for majoring in Biology in Minnesota?

Metropolitan State University is the cheapest university for majoring in Biology based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $7,566 to attend Metropolitan State University.

What is the most expensive university for majoring in Biology in Minnesota?

Carleton College is the most expensive university for majoring in Biology based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $49,263 to attend Carleton College.