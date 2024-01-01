Sign Up
2024 Best Colleges for Biology in Missouri

We rigorously analyzed earnings after graduation, student loan debt, and a host of other variables to determine what colleges and universities offer the best Biology programs in Missouri. We looked at 39 programs to put our Biology rankings together to help you find the absolute best schools for Biology in Missouri. ... Read More

If you’re still wondering whether Biology is the right field of study for you, check out our guide to majoring in Biology: what you can do with the major, how much you’ll make, and more.

For the purposes of these rankings we prioritized earnings after graduation 6 years and 10 years out for students that majored in Biology in Missouri. Earnings are by no means the most important mark of success for a Biology undergraduate program, but it is a variable that is widely used across universities and colleges in Missouri. In addition to salary, we also provide average student loans metric and other admissions data points.

In addition, if you scroll all the way through the list you’ll find every college or university that offers a Biology degree in Missouri.

Frequently Asked Questions about the Best Universities offering Biology Majors in Missouri

What is the best university for majoring in Biology in Missouri?

Maryville University of Saint Louis is the best university for majoring in Biology based on earnings data. On average, graduates from Maryville University of Saint Louis earned an average of $39,009 2 years after graduating.

What is the cheapest university for majoring in Biology in Missouri?

Harris-Stowe State University is the cheapest university for majoring in Biology based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $5,220 to attend Harris-Stowe State University.

What is the most expensive university for majoring in Biology in Missouri?

Washington University in St Louis (WashU) is the most expensive university for majoring in Biology based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $48,093 to attend Washington University in St Louis (WashU).

#1 Best College for Biology
Average Salary $39,009
Average Debt $27,000
Program Size 64
Maryville University of Saint Louis
4 Year
Saint Louis, MO
Maryville University of Saint Louis, located in Saint Louis, MO has 64 students majoring in Biology. On average, graduates earn $39,009.
Acceptance Rate 72%
Undergraduates 1,786 students
Tuition $26,958
#2 Best College for Biology
Average Salary $38,289
Average Debt $22,074
Program Size 40
Columbia College
4 Year
Columbia, MO
Columbia College, located in Columbia, MO has 40 students majoring in Biology. On average, graduates earn $38,289.
Acceptance Rate N/A
Undergraduates 2,940 students
Tuition $8,240
#3 Best College for Biology
Average Salary $37,568
Average Debt $20,744
Program Size 81
Missouri Western State University
4 Year
Saint Joseph, MO
Missouri Western State University, located in Saint Joseph, MO has 81 students majoring in Biology. On average, graduates earn $37,568.
Acceptance Rate N/A
Undergraduates 782 students
Tuition $7,090
#4 Best College for Biology
Average Salary $36,914
Average Debt $20,987
Program Size 162
University of Missouri-St Louis
4 Year
Saint Louis, MO
University of Missouri-St Louis, located in Saint Louis, MO has 162 students majoring in Biology. On average, graduates earn $36,914.
Acceptance Rate 76%
Undergraduates 2,991 students
Tuition $9,394
#5 Best College for Biology
Average Salary $36,745
Average Debt $21,598
Program Size 230
University of Missouri-Kansas City
4 Year
Kansas City, MO
University of Missouri-Kansas City, located in Kansas City, MO has 230 students majoring in Biology. On average, graduates earn $36,745.
Acceptance Rate 63%
Undergraduates 3,448 students
Tuition $7,837
#6 Best College for Biology
Average Salary $35,416
Average Debt $25,739
Program Size 96
Missouri University of Science and Technology
4 Year
Rolla, MO
Missouri University of Science and Technology, located in Rolla, MO has 96 students majoring in Biology. On average, graduates earn $35,416.
Acceptance Rate 88%
Undergraduates 1,925 students
Tuition $9,048
#7 Best College for Biology
Average Salary $34,526
Average Debt $27,243
Program Size 71
Northwest Missouri State University
4 Year
Maryville, MO
Northwest Missouri State University, located in Maryville, MO has 71 students majoring in Biology. On average, graduates earn $34,526.
Acceptance Rate 75%
Undergraduates 1,439 students
Tuition $6,767
#8 Best College for Biology
Average Salary $34,348
Average Debt $28,000
Program Size 112
Lindenwood University
4 Year
Saint Charles, MO
Lindenwood University, located in Saint Charles, MO has 112 students majoring in Biology. On average, graduates earn $34,348.
Acceptance Rate 55%
Undergraduates 3,031 students
Tuition $16,022
#9 Best College for Biology
Average Salary $33,993
Average Debt $27,000
Program Size 37
William Woods University
4 Year
Fulton, MO
William Woods University, located in Fulton, MO has 37 students majoring in Biology. On average, graduates earn $33,993.
Acceptance Rate 73%
Undergraduates 703 students
Tuition $22,160
#10 Best College for Biology
Average Salary $32,332
Average Debt $23,495
Program Size 80
Drury University
4 Year
Springfield, MO
Drury University, located in Springfield, MO has 80 students majoring in Biology. On average, graduates earn $32,332.
Acceptance Rate 84%
Undergraduates 702 students
Tuition $24,905
#11 Best College for Biology
Average Salary $32,035
Average Debt $23,055
Program Size 155
University of Central Missouri
4 Year
Warrensburg, MO
University of Central Missouri, located in Warrensburg, MO has 155 students majoring in Biology. On average, graduates earn $32,035.
Acceptance Rate 79%
Undergraduates 4,506 students
Tuition $7,322
#12 Best College for Biology
Average Salary $30,119
Average Debt $20,101
Program Size 90
Rockhurst University
4 Year
Kansas City, MO
Rockhurst University, located in Kansas City, MO has 90 students majoring in Biology. On average, graduates earn $30,119.
Acceptance Rate 74%
Undergraduates 773 students
Tuition $34,790
#13 Best College for Biology
Average Salary $29,685
Average Debt $24,000
Program Size 149
Saint Louis University (SLU)
4 Year
Saint Louis, MO
Saint Louis University (SLU), located in Saint Louis, MO has 149 students majoring in Biology. On average, graduates earn $29,685.
Acceptance Rate 63%
Undergraduates 3,267 students
Tuition $39,226
#14 Best College for Biology
Average Salary $28,707
Average Debt $22,393
Program Size 580
University of Missouri-Columbia (MU)
4 Year
Columbia, MO
University of Missouri-Columbia (MU), located in Columbia, MO has 580 students majoring in Biology. On average, graduates earn $28,707.
Acceptance Rate 78%
Undergraduates 8,379 students
Tuition $9,509
#15 Best College for Biology
Average Salary $28,055
Average Debt $23,250
Program Size 35
Southwest Baptist University
4 Year
Bolivar, MO
Southwest Baptist University, located in Bolivar, MO has 35 students majoring in Biology. On average, graduates earn $28,055.
Acceptance Rate 90%
Undergraduates 628 students
Tuition $21,908
