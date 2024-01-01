Sign Up
2024 Best Colleges for Biology in Nebraska

We rigorously analyzed earnings after graduation, student loan debt, and a host of other variables to determine what colleges and universities offer the best Biology programs in Nebraska. We looked at 16 programs to put our Biology rankings together to help you find the absolute best schools for Biology in Nebraska. ... Read More

If you’re still wondering whether Biology is the right field of study for you, check out our guide to majoring in Biology: what you can do with the major, how much you’ll make, and more.

For the purposes of these rankings we prioritized earnings after graduation 6 years and 10 years out for students that majored in Biology in Nebraska. Earnings are by no means the most important mark of success for a Biology undergraduate program, but it is a variable that is widely used across universities and colleges in Nebraska. In addition to salary, we also provide average student loans metric and other admissions data points.

In addition, if you scroll all the way through the list you’ll find every college or university that offers a Biology degree in Nebraska.

Frequently Asked Questions about the Best Universities offering Biology Majors in Nebraska

What is the best university for majoring in Biology in Nebraska?

Bellevue University is the best university for majoring in Biology based on earnings data. On average, graduates from Bellevue University earned an average of $41,937 2 years after graduating.

What is the cheapest university for majoring in Biology in Nebraska?

Wayne State College is the cheapest university for majoring in Biology based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $5,898 to attend Wayne State College.

What is the most expensive university for majoring in Biology in Nebraska?

Creighton University is the most expensive university for majoring in Biology based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $36,422 to attend Creighton University.

Show Less

Sort By:

#1 Best College for Biology
Average Salary $41,937
Average Debt $19,630
Program Size 77
Bellevue University
4 Year
Bellevue, NE
Video Rating
N/A
Bellevue University, located in Bellevue, NE has 77 students majoring in Biology. On average, graduates earn $41,937.
Acceptance Rate N/A
Undergraduates 2,879 students
Tuition $7,050
0
Slide this button to indicate your GPA
4.0
My GPA
#2 Best College for Biology
Average Salary $34,206
Average Debt $22,035
Program Size 181
University of Nebraska at Omaha
4 Year
Omaha, NE
University of Nebraska at Omaha, located in Omaha, NE has 181 students majoring in Biology. On average, graduates earn $34,206.
Acceptance Rate 76%
Undergraduates 3,061 students
Tuition $6,898
0
4.0
My GPA
#3 Best College for Biology
Average Salary $33,993
Average Debt $18,898
Program Size 63
University of Nebraska at Kearney
4 Year
Kearney, NE
Video Rating
N/A
University of Nebraska at Kearney, located in Kearney, NE has 63 students majoring in Biology. On average, graduates earn $33,993.
Acceptance Rate 85%
Undergraduates 1,325 students
Tuition $6,711
0
4.0
My GPA
#4 Best College for Biology
Average Salary $29,685
Average Debt $20,549
Program Size 245
University of Nebraska-Lincoln
4 Year
Lincoln, NE
University of Nebraska-Lincoln, located in Lincoln, NE has 245 students majoring in Biology. On average, graduates earn $29,685.
Acceptance Rate 76%
Undergraduates 5,227 students
Tuition $8,367
0
4.0
My GPA
#5 Best College for Biology
Average Salary $29,685
Average Debt $26,000
Program Size 52
Concordia University-Nebraska
4 Year
Seward, NE
Concordia University-Nebraska, located in Seward, NE has 52 students majoring in Biology. On average, graduates earn $29,685.
Acceptance Rate 78%
Undergraduates 590 students
Tuition $27,110
0
4.0
My GPA
#6 Best College for Biology
Average Salary $29,685
Average Debt $27,000
Program Size 45
Doane University-Arts & Sciences
4 Year
Crete, NE
Doane University-Arts & Sciences, located in Crete, NE has 45 students majoring in Biology. On average, graduates earn $29,685.
Acceptance Rate 77%
Undergraduates 200 students
Tuition $28,790
0
4.0
My GPA
#7 Best College for Biology
Average Salary $25,774
Average Debt $21,556
Program Size 193
Creighton University
4 Year
Omaha, NE
Creighton University, located in Omaha, NE has 193 students majoring in Biology. On average, graduates earn $25,774.
Acceptance Rate 70%
Undergraduates 2,218 students
Tuition $36,422
0
4.0
My GPA
#8 Best College for Biology
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt $25,498
Program Size 69
Nebraska Wesleyan University (NWU)
4 Year
Lincoln, NE
Video Rating
Nebraska Wesleyan University (NWU), located in Lincoln, NE has 69 students majoring in Biology. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate 79%
Undergraduates 498 students
Tuition $29,800
0
4.0
My GPA
#9 Best College for Biology
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt $17,968
Program Size 68
Wayne State College
4 Year
Wayne, NE
Wayne State College, located in Wayne, NE has 68 students majoring in Biology. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate N/A
Undergraduates 725 students
Tuition $5,898
0
4.0
My GPA
#10 Best College for Biology
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt $20,829
Program Size 50
College of Saint Mary
4 Year
Omaha, NE
College of Saint Mary, located in Omaha, NE has 50 students majoring in Biology. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate 61%
Undergraduates 264 students
Tuition $28,964
0
4.0
My GPA
#11 Best College for Biology
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt $27,000
Program Size 39
Hastings College
4 Year
Hastings, NE
Hastings College, located in Hastings, NE has 39 students majoring in Biology. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate 71%
Undergraduates 276 students
Tuition $27,300
0
4.0
My GPA
#12 Best College for Biology
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 28
Chadron State College
4 Year
Chadron, NE
Chadron State College, located in Chadron, NE has 28 students majoring in Biology. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate N/A
Undergraduates 589 students
Tuition $6,220
0
4.0
My GPA
#13 Best College for Biology
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 25
Union College
4 Year
Lincoln, NE
Union College, located in Lincoln, NE has 25 students majoring in Biology. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate 56%
Undergraduates 190 students
Tuition $21,970
0
4.0
My GPA
#14 Best College for Biology
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 23
Midland University
4 Year
Fremont, NE
Midland University, located in Fremont, NE has 23 students majoring in Biology. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate 61%
Undergraduates 306 students
Tuition $29,400
0
4.0
My GPA
#15 Best College for Biology
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 19
Peru State College
4 Year
Peru, NE
Peru State College, located in Peru, NE has 19 students majoring in Biology. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate N/A
Undergraduates 479 students
Tuition $6,816
0
4.0
My GPA
Other Major Rankings
Best Biology Programs by State
Most Popular Major Rankings
