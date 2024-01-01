Sign Up
2024 Best Colleges for Biology in New Jersey

We rigorously analyzed earnings after graduation, student loan debt, and a host of other variables to determine what colleges and universities offer the best Biology programs in New Jersey. We looked at 25 programs to put our Biology rankings together to help you find the absolute best schools for Biology in New Jersey. ... Read More

If you’re still wondering whether Biology is the right field of study for you, check out our guide to majoring in Biology: what you can do with the major, how much you’ll make, and more.

For the purposes of these rankings we prioritized earnings after graduation 6 years and 10 years out for students that majored in Biology in New Jersey. Earnings are by no means the most important mark of success for a Biology undergraduate program, but it is a variable that is widely used across universities and colleges in New Jersey. In addition to salary, we also provide average student loans metric and other admissions data points.

In addition, if you scroll all the way through the list you’ll find every college or university that offers a Biology degree in New Jersey.

Frequently Asked Questions about the Best Universities offering Biology Majors in New Jersey

What is the best university for majoring in Biology in New Jersey?

Rider University is the best university for majoring in Biology based on earnings data. On average, graduates from Rider University earned an average of $39,927 2 years after graduating.

What is the cheapest university for majoring in Biology in New Jersey?

New Jersey City University is the cheapest university for majoring in Biology based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $11,180 to attend New Jersey City University.

What is the most expensive university for majoring in Biology in New Jersey?

Stevens Institute of Technology is the most expensive university for majoring in Biology based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $47,190 to attend Stevens Institute of Technology.

#1 Best College for Biology
Average Salary $39,927
Average Debt $27,000
Program Size 50
Rider University
4 Year
Lawrenceville, NJ
Rider University, located in Lawrenceville, NJ has 50 students majoring in Biology. On average, graduates earn $39,927.
Acceptance Rate 69%
Undergraduates 1,325 students
Tuition $38,360
#2 Best College for Biology
Average Salary $35,416
Average Debt $27,858
Program Size 46
Bloomfield College
4 Year
Bloomfield, NJ
Bloomfield College, located in Bloomfield, NJ has 46 students majoring in Biology. On average, graduates earn $35,416.
Acceptance Rate 60%
Undergraduates 331 students
Tuition $27,800
#3 Best College for Biology
Average Salary $35,274
Average Debt $23,260
Program Size 355
Kean University
4 Year
Union, NJ
Kean University, located in Union, NJ has 355 students majoring in Biology. On average, graduates earn $35,274.
Acceptance Rate 74%
Undergraduates 3,231 students
Tuition $11,581
#4 Best College for Biology
Average Salary $34,526
Average Debt $27,000
Program Size 89
Monmouth University
4 Year
West Long Branch, NJ
Monmouth University, located in West Long Branch, NJ has 89 students majoring in Biology. On average, graduates earn $34,526.
Acceptance Rate 74%
Undergraduates 1,667 students
Tuition $33,729
#5 Best College for Biology
Average Salary $34,420
Average Debt $25,121
Program Size 130
William Paterson University of New Jersey
4 Year
Wayne, NJ
William Paterson University of New Jersey, located in Wayne, NJ has 130 students majoring in Biology. On average, graduates earn $34,420.
Acceptance Rate 74%
Undergraduates 2,462 students
Tuition $12,365
#6 Best College for Biology
Average Salary $32,925
Average Debt $24,216
Program Size 57
Georgian Court University
4 Year
Lakewood, NJ
Georgian Court University, located in Lakewood, NJ has 57 students majoring in Biology. On average, graduates earn $32,925.
Acceptance Rate 73%
Undergraduates 572 students
Tuition $31,618
#7 Best College for Biology
Average Salary $32,569
Average Debt $24,015
Program Size 191
Ramapo College
4 Year
Mahwah, NJ
Ramapo College , located in Mahwah, NJ has 191 students majoring in Biology. On average, graduates earn $32,569.
Acceptance Rate 53%
Undergraduates 1,591 students
Tuition $13,698
#8 Best College for Biology
Average Salary $32,124
Average Debt $20,351
Program Size 380
Rowan University
4 Year
Glassboro, NJ
Rowan University, located in Glassboro, NJ has 380 students majoring in Biology. On average, graduates earn $32,124.
Acceptance Rate 71%
Undergraduates 3,624 students
Tuition $12,864
#9 Best College for Biology
Average Salary $29,685
Average Debt $17,547
Program Size 174
New Jersey Institute of Technology
4 Year
Newark, NJ
New Jersey Institute of Technology, located in Newark, NJ has 174 students majoring in Biology. On average, graduates earn $29,685.
Acceptance Rate 61%
Undergraduates 2,839 students
Tuition $16,108
#10 Best College for Biology
Average Salary $29,685
Average Debt $27,000
Program Size 52
Drew University (DU)
4 Year
Madison, NJ
Drew University (DU), located in Madison, NJ has 52 students majoring in Biology. On average, graduates earn $29,685.
Acceptance Rate 70%
Undergraduates 507 students
Tuition $46,684
#11 Best College for Biology
Average Salary $29,374
Average Debt $22,176
Program Size 327
Montclair State University (MSU)
4 Year
Montclair, NJ
Montclair State University (MSU), located in Montclair, NJ has 327 students majoring in Biology. On average, graduates earn $29,374.
Acceptance Rate 70%
Undergraduates 4,893 students
Tuition $11,773
#12 Best College for Biology
Average Salary $29,141
Average Debt $22,604
Program Size 152
New Jersey City University
4 Year
Jersey City, NJ
New Jersey City University, located in Jersey City, NJ has 152 students majoring in Biology. On average, graduates earn $29,141.
Acceptance Rate 87%
Undergraduates 1,734 students
Tuition $11,180
#13 Best College for Biology
Average Salary $28,366
Average Debt $22,227
Program Size 316
Seton Hall University
4 Year
South Orange, NJ
Seton Hall University, located in South Orange, NJ has 316 students majoring in Biology. On average, graduates earn $28,366.
Acceptance Rate 76%
Undergraduates 2,608 students
Tuition $38,072
#14 Best College for Biology
Average Salary $27,516
Average Debt $22,040
Program Size 738
Rutgers University-New Brunswick
4 Year
New Brunswick, NJ
Rutgers University-New Brunswick, located in New Brunswick, NJ has 738 students majoring in Biology. On average, graduates earn $27,516.
Acceptance Rate 58%
Undergraduates 12,668 students
Tuition $14,131
#15 Best College for Biology
Average Salary $27,516
Average Debt $22,040
Program Size 237
Rutgers University-Newark
4 Year
Newark, NJ
Rutgers University-Newark, located in Newark, NJ has 237 students majoring in Biology. On average, graduates earn $27,516.
Acceptance Rate 65%
Undergraduates 2,946 students
Tuition $13,597
