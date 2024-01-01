We rigorously analyzed earnings after graduation, student loan debt, and a host of other variables to determine what colleges and universities offer the best Biology programs in New Mexico. We looked at 8 programs to put our Biology rankings together to help you find the absolute best schools for Biology in New Mexico. ... Read More

If you’re still wondering whether Biology is the right field of study for you, check out our guide to majoring in Biology: what you can do with the major, how much you’ll make, and more.

For the purposes of these rankings we prioritized earnings after graduation 6 years and 10 years out for students that majored in Biology in New Mexico. Earnings are by no means the most important mark of success for a Biology undergraduate program, but it is a variable that is widely used across universities and colleges in New Mexico. In addition to salary, we also provide average student loans metric and other admissions data points.

In addition, if you scroll all the way through the list you’ll find every college or university that offers a Biology degree in New Mexico.

Frequently Asked Questions about the Best Universities offering Biology Majors in New Mexico

What is the best university for majoring in Biology in New Mexico?

University of New Mexico-Main Campus is the best university for majoring in Biology based on earnings data. On average, graduates from University of New Mexico-Main Campus earned an average of $26,121 2 years after graduating.

What is the cheapest university for majoring in Biology in New Mexico?

New Mexico Highlands University is the cheapest university for majoring in Biology based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $4,800 to attend New Mexico Highlands University.

What is the most expensive university for majoring in Biology in New Mexico?

University of the Southwest is the most expensive university for majoring in Biology based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $14,616 to attend University of the Southwest.