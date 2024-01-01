Sign Up
2024 Best Colleges for Biology in Oregon

We rigorously analyzed earnings after graduation, student loan debt, and a host of other variables to determine what colleges and universities offer the best Biology programs in Oregon. We looked at 17 programs to put our Biology rankings together to help you find the absolute best schools for Biology in Oregon. ... Read More

If you’re still wondering whether Biology is the right field of study for you, check out our guide to majoring in Biology: what you can do with the major, how much you’ll make, and more.

For the purposes of these rankings we prioritized earnings after graduation 6 years and 10 years out for students that majored in Biology in Oregon. Earnings are by no means the most important mark of success for a Biology undergraduate program, but it is a variable that is widely used across universities and colleges in Oregon. In addition to salary, we also provide average student loans metric and other admissions data points.

In addition, if you scroll all the way through the list you’ll find every college or university that offers a Biology degree in Oregon.

Frequently Asked Questions about the Best Universities offering Biology Majors in Oregon

What is the best university for majoring in Biology in Oregon?

Portland State University (PSU) is the best university for majoring in Biology based on earnings data. On average, graduates from Portland State University (PSU) earned an average of $32,284 2 years after graduating.

What is the cheapest university for majoring in Biology in Oregon?

Eastern Oregon University is the cheapest university for majoring in Biology based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $7,764 to attend Eastern Oregon University.

What is the most expensive university for majoring in Biology in Oregon?

Reed College is the most expensive university for majoring in Biology based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $49,940 to attend Reed College.

#1 Best College for Biology
Average Salary $32,284
Average Debt $24,546
Program Size 319
Portland State University (PSU)
4 Year
Portland, OR
Portland State University (PSU), located in Portland, OR has 319 students majoring in Biology. On average, graduates earn $32,284.
Acceptance Rate 86%
Undergraduates 6,057 students
Tuition $8,034
#2 Best College for Biology
Average Salary $31,983
Average Debt $23,012
Program Size 339
Oregon State University (OSU)
4 Year
Corvallis, OR
Oregon State University (OSU), located in Corvallis, OR has 339 students majoring in Biology. On average, graduates earn $31,983.
Acceptance Rate 78%
Undergraduates 6,211 students
Tuition $10,107
#3 Best College for Biology
Average Salary $31,314
Average Debt $19,193
Program Size 244
University of Oregon (UO)
4 Year
Eugene, OR
University of Oregon (UO), located in Eugene, OR has 244 students majoring in Biology. On average, graduates earn $31,314.
Acceptance Rate 74%
Undergraduates 5,942 students
Tuition $10,289
#4 Best College for Biology
Average Salary $31,314
Average Debt $21,617
Program Size 53
Western Oregon University (WOU)
4 Year
Monmouth, OR
Western Oregon University (WOU), located in Monmouth, OR has 53 students majoring in Biology. On average, graduates earn $31,314.
Acceptance Rate 88%
Undergraduates 1,146 students
Tuition $9,369
#5 Best College for Biology
Average Salary $31,314
Average Debt $21,500
Program Size 44
George Fox University
4 Year
Newberg, OR
George Fox University, located in Newberg, OR has 44 students majoring in Biology. On average, graduates earn $31,314.
Acceptance Rate 77%
Undergraduates 1,127 students
Tuition $33,142
#6 Best College for Biology
Average Salary $30,409
Average Debt $23,609
Program Size 54
Southern Oregon University
4 Year
Ashland, OR
Southern Oregon University, located in Ashland, OR has 54 students majoring in Biology. On average, graduates earn $30,409.
Acceptance Rate 95%
Undergraduates 1,051 students
Tuition $8,145
#7 Best College for Biology
Average Salary $30,228
Average Debt $23,596
Program Size 78
Willamette University
4 Year
Salem, OR
Willamette University, located in Salem, OR has 78 students majoring in Biology. On average, graduates earn $30,228.
Acceptance Rate 78%
Undergraduates 675 students
Tuition $45,617
#8 Best College for Biology
Average Salary $29,685
Average Debt $28,622
Program Size 46
Oregon Institute of Technology
4 Year
Klamath Falls, OR
Oregon Institute of Technology, located in Klamath Falls, OR has 46 students majoring in Biology. On average, graduates earn $29,685.
Acceptance Rate 57%
Undergraduates 708 students
Tuition $8,838
#9 Best College for Biology
Average Salary $28,816
Average Debt $25,938
Program Size 91
Lewis & Clark College
4 Year
Portland, OR
Lewis & Clark College, located in Portland, OR has 91 students majoring in Biology. On average, graduates earn $28,816.
Acceptance Rate 63%
Undergraduates 828 students
Tuition $45,104
#10 Best College for Biology
Average Salary $28,598
Average Debt $26,196
Program Size 34
Linfield College-McMinnville Campus
4 Year
McMinnville, OR
Linfield College-McMinnville Campus, located in McMinnville, OR has 34 students majoring in Biology. On average, graduates earn $28,598.
Acceptance Rate 84%
Undergraduates 328 students
Tuition $38,754
#11 Best College for Biology
Average Salary $27,476
Average Debt $23,054
Program Size 25
4 Year
Portland, OR
, located in Portland, OR has 25 students majoring in Biology. On average, graduates earn $27,476.
Acceptance Rate 51%
Undergraduates 2,691 students
Tuition $28,510
#12 Best College for Biology
Average Salary $26,739
Average Debt $13,000
Program Size 46
Reed College
4 Year
Portland, OR
Reed College, located in Portland, OR has 46 students majoring in Biology. On average, graduates earn $26,739.
Acceptance Rate 35%
Undergraduates 302 students
Tuition $49,940
#13 Best College for Biology
Average Salary $26,353
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 27
Eastern Oregon University
4 Year
La Grande, OR
Eastern Oregon University, located in La Grande, OR has 27 students majoring in Biology. On average, graduates earn $26,353.
Acceptance Rate 97%
Undergraduates 739 students
Tuition $7,764
#14 Best College for Biology
Average Salary $25,967
Average Debt $27,000
Program Size 90
Pacific University
4 Year
Forest Grove, OR
Pacific University, located in Forest Grove, OR has 90 students majoring in Biology. On average, graduates earn $25,967.
Acceptance Rate 79%
Undergraduates 1,160 students
Tuition $39,858
#15 Best College for Biology
Average Salary $25,194
Average Debt $21,678
Program Size 202
University of Portland (UP)
4 Year
Portland, OR
Video Rating
University of Portland (UP), located in Portland, OR has 202 students majoring in Biology. On average, graduates earn $25,194.
Acceptance Rate 62%
Undergraduates 987 students
Tuition $42,288
