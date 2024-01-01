Sign Up
2024 Best Colleges for Biology in South Carolina

We rigorously analyzed earnings after graduation, student loan debt, and a host of other variables to determine what colleges and universities offer the best Biology programs in South Carolina. We looked at 31 programs to put our Biology rankings together to help you find the absolute best schools for Biology in South Carolina. ... Read More

If you’re still wondering whether Biology is the right field of study for you, check out our guide to majoring in Biology: what you can do with the major, how much you’ll make, and more.

For the purposes of these rankings we prioritized earnings after graduation 6 years and 10 years out for students that majored in Biology in South Carolina. Earnings are by no means the most important mark of success for a Biology undergraduate program, but it is a variable that is widely used across universities and colleges in South Carolina. In addition to salary, we also provide average student loans metric and other admissions data points.

In addition, if you scroll all the way through the list you’ll find every college or university that offers a Biology degree in South Carolina.

Frequently Asked Questions about the Best Universities offering Biology Majors in South Carolina

What is the best university for majoring in Biology in South Carolina?

The Citadel - The Military College of South Carolina is the best university for majoring in Biology based on earnings data. On average, graduates from The Citadel - The Military College of South Carolina earned an average of $38,289 2 years after graduating.

What is the cheapest university for majoring in Biology in South Carolina?

University of South Carolina-Beaufort is the cheapest university for majoring in Biology based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $9,848 to attend University of South Carolina-Beaufort.

What is the most expensive university for majoring in Biology in South Carolina?

Wofford College is the most expensive university for majoring in Biology based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $38,705 to attend Wofford College.

#1 Best College for Biology
Average Salary $38,289
Average Debt $27,000
Program Size 49
The Citadel - The Military College of South Carolina
4 Year
Charleston, SC
The Citadel - The Military College of South Carolina, located in Charleston, SC has 49 students majoring in Biology. On average, graduates earn $38,289.
Acceptance Rate 77%
Undergraduates 913 students
Tuition $11,364
#2 Best College for Biology
Average Salary $36,560
Average Debt $27,001
Program Size 80
University of South Carolina Aiken
4 Year
Aiken, SC
University of South Carolina Aiken, located in Aiken, SC has 80 students majoring in Biology. On average, graduates earn $36,560.
Acceptance Rate 57%
Undergraduates 507 students
Tuition $9,878
#3 Best College for Biology
Average Salary $34,526
Average Debt $25,198
Program Size 37
Newberry College
4 Year
Newberry, SC
Newberry College, located in Newberry, SC has 37 students majoring in Biology. On average, graduates earn $34,526.
Acceptance Rate 56%
Undergraduates 181 students
Tuition $25,000
#4 Best College for Biology
Average Salary $33,993
Average Debt $24,307
Program Size 54
University of South Carolina-Beaufort
4 Year
Bluffton, SC
University of South Carolina-Beaufort, located in Bluffton, SC has 54 students majoring in Biology. On average, graduates earn $33,993.
Acceptance Rate 63%
Undergraduates 345 students
Tuition $9,848
#5 Best College for Biology
Average Salary $32,925
Average Debt $27,000
Program Size 37
Southern Wesleyan University
4 Year
Central, SC
Southern Wesleyan University, located in Central, SC has 37 students majoring in Biology. On average, graduates earn $32,925.
Acceptance Rate 62%
Undergraduates 522 students
Tuition $23,620
#6 Best College for Biology
Average Salary $32,382
Average Debt $27,000
Program Size 45
Presbyterian College
4 Year
Clinton, SC
Presbyterian College, located in Clinton, SC has 45 students majoring in Biology. On average, graduates earn $32,382.
Acceptance Rate 62%
Undergraduates 289 students
Tuition $36,130
#7 Best College for Biology
Average Salary $29,685
Average Debt $27,000
Program Size 47
Erskine College
4 Year
Due West, SC
Erskine College, located in Due West, SC has 47 students majoring in Biology. On average, graduates earn $29,685.
Acceptance Rate 64%
Undergraduates 117 students
Tuition $33,315
#8 Best College for Biology
Average Salary $28,960
Average Debt $21,751
Program Size 40
University of South Carolina-Upstate
4 Year
Spartanburg, SC
University of South Carolina-Upstate, located in Spartanburg, SC has 40 students majoring in Biology. On average, graduates earn $28,960.
Acceptance Rate 56%
Undergraduates 1,218 students
Tuition $10,818
#9 Best College for Biology
Average Salary $28,236
Average Debt $36,000
Program Size 54
Benedict College
4 Year
Columbia, SC
Benedict College, located in Columbia, SC has 54 students majoring in Biology. On average, graduates earn $28,236.
Acceptance Rate N/A
Undergraduates 318 students
Tuition $18,288
#10 Best College for Biology
Average Salary $28,180
Average Debt $30,135
Program Size 176
Francis Marion University
4 Year
Florence, SC
Francis Marion University, located in Florence, SC has 176 students majoring in Biology. On average, graduates earn $28,180.
Acceptance Rate 59%
Undergraduates 720 students
Tuition $10,100
#11 Best College for Biology
Average Salary $27,969
Average Debt $21,654
Program Size 575
University of South Carolina-Columbia (USC)
4 Year
Columbia, SC
University of South Carolina-Columbia (USC), located in Columbia, SC has 575 students majoring in Biology. On average, graduates earn $27,969.
Acceptance Rate 65%
Undergraduates 8,172 students
Tuition $11,482
#12 Best College for Biology
Average Salary $27,822
Average Debt $27,719
Program Size 72
Charleston Southern University
4 Year
Charleston, SC
Charleston Southern University, located in Charleston, SC has 72 students majoring in Biology. On average, graduates earn $27,822.
Acceptance Rate 60%
Undergraduates 643 students
Tuition $23,440
#13 Best College for Biology
Average Salary $27,488
Average Debt $27,000
Program Size 150
Wofford College
4 Year
Spartanburg, SC
Wofford College, located in Spartanburg, SC has 150 students majoring in Biology. On average, graduates earn $27,488.
Acceptance Rate 72%
Undergraduates 384 students
Tuition $38,705
#14 Best College for Biology
Average Salary $27,476
Average Debt $31,000
Program Size 51
Claflin University
4 Year
Orangeburg, SC
Claflin University, located in Orangeburg, SC has 51 students majoring in Biology. On average, graduates earn $27,476.
Acceptance Rate 41%
Undergraduates 368 students
Tuition $15,520
#15 Best College for Biology
Average Salary $26,799
Average Debt $21,221
Program Size 329
College of Charleston
4 Year
Charleston, SC
College of Charleston, located in Charleston, SC has 329 students majoring in Biology. On average, graduates earn $26,799.
Acceptance Rate 77%
Undergraduates 2,300 students
Tuition $11,322
