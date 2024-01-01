Sign Up
2024 Best Colleges for Biology in South Dakota

We rigorously analyzed earnings after graduation, student loan debt, and a host of other variables to determine what colleges and universities offer the best Biology programs in South Dakota. We looked at 9 programs to put our Biology rankings together to help you find the absolute best schools for Biology in South Dakota. ... Read More

If you’re still wondering whether Biology is the right field of study for you, check out our guide to majoring in Biology: what you can do with the major, how much you’ll make, and more.

For the purposes of these rankings we prioritized earnings after graduation 6 years and 10 years out for students that majored in Biology in South Dakota. Earnings are by no means the most important mark of success for a Biology undergraduate program, but it is a variable that is widely used across universities and colleges in South Dakota. In addition to salary, we also provide average student loans metric and other admissions data points.

In addition, if you scroll all the way through the list you’ll find every college or university that offers a Biology degree in South Dakota.

Frequently Asked Questions about the Best Universities offering Biology Majors in South Dakota

What is the best university for majoring in Biology in South Dakota?

Northern State University is the best university for majoring in Biology based on earnings data. On average, graduates from Northern State University earned an average of $38,289 2 years after graduating.

What is the cheapest university for majoring in Biology in South Dakota?

Northern State University is the cheapest university for majoring in Biology based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $7,887 to attend Northern State University.

What is the most expensive university for majoring in Biology in South Dakota?

Augustana University is the most expensive university for majoring in Biology based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $30,090 to attend Augustana University.

#1 Best College for Biology
Average Salary $38,289
Average Debt $18,750
Program Size 59
Northern State University
4 Year
Aberdeen, SD
Northern State University, located in Aberdeen, SD has 59 students majoring in Biology. On average, graduates earn $38,289.
Acceptance Rate 72%
Undergraduates 380 students
Tuition $7,887
#2 Best College for Biology
Average Salary $32,213
Average Debt $22,708
Program Size 181
South Dakota State University
4 Year
Brookings, SD
South Dakota State University, located in Brookings, SD has 181 students majoring in Biology. On average, graduates earn $32,213.
Acceptance Rate 92%
Undergraduates 2,351 students
Tuition $8,172
#3 Best College for Biology
Average Salary $30,771
Average Debt $26,928
Program Size 20
Dakota Wesleyan University
4 Year
Mitchell, SD
Dakota Wesleyan University, located in Mitchell, SD has 20 students majoring in Biology. On average, graduates earn $30,771.
Acceptance Rate 74%
Undergraduates 238 students
Tuition $24,800
#4 Best College for Biology
Average Salary $29,685
Average Debt $27,000
Program Size 89
Augustana University
4 Year
Sioux Falls, SD
Augustana University, located in Sioux Falls, SD has 89 students majoring in Biology. On average, graduates earn $29,685.
Acceptance Rate 65%
Undergraduates 450 students
Tuition $30,090
#5 Best College for Biology
Average Salary $29,685
Average Debt $27,736
Program Size 45
Black Hills State University
4 Year
Spearfish, SD
Black Hills State University, located in Spearfish, SD has 45 students majoring in Biology. On average, graduates earn $29,685.
Acceptance Rate 84%
Undergraduates 554 students
Tuition $8,004
#6 Best College for Biology
Average Salary $25,967
Average Debt $23,647
Program Size 165
University of South Dakota
4 Year
Vermillion, SD
University of South Dakota, located in Vermillion, SD has 165 students majoring in Biology. On average, graduates earn $25,967.
Acceptance Rate 74%
Undergraduates 2,053 students
Tuition $8,457
#7 Best College for Biology
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt $26,000
Program Size 27
University of Sioux Falls
4 Year
Sioux Falls, SD
University of Sioux Falls, located in Sioux Falls, SD has 27 students majoring in Biology. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate 92%
Undergraduates 420 students
Tuition $26,240
#8 Best College for Biology
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 12
Mount Marty College
4 Year
Yankton, SD
Mount Marty College, located in Yankton, SD has 12 students majoring in Biology. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate 73%
Undergraduates 168 students
Tuition $24,406
#9 Best College for Biology
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 7
Presentation College
4 Year
Aberdeen, SD
Presentation College, located in Aberdeen, SD has 7 students majoring in Biology. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate 62%
Undergraduates 144 students
Tuition $18,358
