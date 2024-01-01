Sign Up
For students
Trending Videos
Meet Trey at Texas State Semester Recap at RIT Internships at Saint Michael’s Dorms at Colorado College What to do at UT Knoxville
Featured Schools
University of Vermont Rochester Institute of Technology Harvard Business School Hampshire College Susquehanna University Vanderbilt University | Owen Graduate School of Management Featured Business Schools
Scholarships
California Scholarships Florida Scholarships New York Scholarships Illinois Scholarships Band Scholarships
Rankings
Best Business Colleges Best Colleges for Economics Best Colleges for Engineering Best Colleges for Computer Science Best Colleges for Psychology
Other tools
High School GPA Calculator College GPA Calculator College Chances Calculator MBA Chances Calculator
How to Transfer Colleges
UCLA Transfer Requirements USC Transfer Requirements UC Berkeley Transfer Requirements Harvard Transfer Requirements Butler Transfer Requirements
College Guides
UCLA Admissions Requirements Harvard Admissions Requirements NYU Admissions Requirements Penn State Admissions Requirements Michigan Admissions Requirements
$2,000 Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship
Watch any video on CampusReel to register for our $2,000 scholarship Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship!
For schools
For students
For schools
Trending Videos
Meet Trey at Texas State Semester Recap at RIT Internships at Saint Michael’s Dorms at Colorado College What to do at UT Knoxville
Featured Schools
University of Vermont Rochester Institute of Technology Harvard Business School Hampshire College Susquehanna University Vanderbilt University | Owen Graduate School of Management Featured Business Schools
Scholarships
California Scholarships Florida Scholarships New York Scholarships Illinois Scholarships Band Scholarships
Rankings
Best Business Colleges Best Colleges for Economics Best Colleges for Engineering Best Colleges for Computer Science Best Colleges for Psychology
Other tools
High School GPA Calculator College GPA Calculator College Chances Calculator MBA Chances Calculator
How to Transfer Colleges
UCLA Transfer Requirements USC Transfer Requirements UC Berkeley Transfer Requirements Harvard Transfer Requirements Butler Transfer Requirements
College Guides
UCLA Admissions Requirements Harvard Admissions Requirements NYU Admissions Requirements Penn State Admissions Requirements Michigan Admissions Requirements
$2,000 Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship
Watch any video on CampusReel to register for our $2,000 scholarship Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship!

2024 Best Colleges for Biology in Tennessee

We rigorously analyzed earnings after graduation, student loan debt, and a host of other variables to determine what colleges and universities offer the best Biology programs in Tennessee. We looked at 36 programs to put our Biology rankings together to help you find the absolute best schools for Biology in Tennessee. ... Read More

If you’re still wondering whether Biology is the right field of study for you, check out our guide to majoring in Biology: what you can do with the major, how much you’ll make, and more.

For the purposes of these rankings we prioritized earnings after graduation 6 years and 10 years out for students that majored in Biology in Tennessee. Earnings are by no means the most important mark of success for a Biology undergraduate program, but it is a variable that is widely used across universities and colleges in Tennessee. In addition to salary, we also provide average student loans metric and other admissions data points.

In addition, if you scroll all the way through the list you’ll find every college or university that offers a Biology degree in Tennessee.

Frequently Asked Questions about the Best Universities offering Biology Majors in Tennessee

What is the best university for majoring in Biology in Tennessee?

Freed-Hardeman University is the best university for majoring in Biology based on earnings data. On average, graduates from Freed-Hardeman University earned an average of $33,993 2 years after graduating.

What is the cheapest university for majoring in Biology in Tennessee?

Tennessee State University (TSU) is the cheapest university for majoring in Biology based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $7,112 to attend Tennessee State University (TSU).

What is the most expensive university for majoring in Biology in Tennessee?

Vanderbilt University is the most expensive university for majoring in Biology based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $44,712 to attend Vanderbilt University.

Show Less

Sort By:

#1 Best College for Biology
Average Salary $33,993
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 34
Freed-Hardeman University
4 Year
Henderson, TN
Freed-Hardeman University, located in Henderson, TN has 34 students majoring in Biology. On average, graduates earn $33,993.
Acceptance Rate 92%
Undergraduates 374 students
Tuition $21,500
0
Slide this button to indicate your GPA
4.0
My GPA
#2 Best College for Biology
Average Salary $32,010
Average Debt $22,384
Program Size 244
Middle Tennessee State University
4 Year
Murfreesboro, TN
Video Rating
Middle Tennessee State University, located in Murfreesboro, TN has 244 students majoring in Biology. On average, graduates earn $32,010.
Acceptance Rate 73%
Undergraduates 5,004 students
Tuition $8,080
0
4.0
My GPA
#3 Best College for Biology
Average Salary $31,799
Average Debt $32,335
Program Size 88
Tennessee State University (TSU)
4 Year
Nashville, TN
Video Rating
Tennessee State University (TSU), located in Nashville, TN has 88 students majoring in Biology. On average, graduates earn $31,799.
Acceptance Rate N/A
Undergraduates 1,576 students
Tuition $7,112
0
4.0
My GPA
#4 Best College for Biology
Average Salary $30,305
Average Debt $24,462
Program Size 177
University of Memphis
4 Year
Memphis, TN
University of Memphis, located in Memphis, TN has 177 students majoring in Biology. On average, graduates earn $30,305.
Acceptance Rate 40%
Undergraduates 4,327 students
Tuition $8,903
0
4.0
My GPA
#5 Best College for Biology
Average Salary $28,960
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 12
Cumberland University
4 Year
Lebanon, TN
Cumberland University, located in Lebanon, TN has 12 students majoring in Biology. On average, graduates earn $28,960.
Acceptance Rate 49%
Undergraduates 476 students
Tuition $21,210
0
4.0
My GPA
#6 Best College for Biology
Average Salary $26,558
Average Debt $21,639
Program Size 257
The University of Tennessee-Chattanooga
4 Year
Chattanooga, TN
The University of Tennessee-Chattanooga, located in Chattanooga, TN has 257 students majoring in Biology. On average, graduates earn $26,558.
Acceptance Rate 79%
Undergraduates 2,424 students
Tuition $8,356
0
4.0
My GPA
#7 Best College for Biology
Average Salary $25,774
Average Debt $20,229
Program Size 451
The University of Tennessee-Knoxville (UTK)
4 Year
Knoxville, TN
Video Rating
N/A
The University of Tennessee-Knoxville (UTK), located in Knoxville, TN has 451 students majoring in Biology. On average, graduates earn $25,774.
Acceptance Rate 76%
Undergraduates 6,722 students
Tuition $12,436
0
4.0
My GPA
#8 Best College for Biology
Average Salary $25,405
Average Debt $19,103
Program Size 146
East Tennessee State University
4 Year
Johnson City, TN
East Tennessee State University, located in Johnson City, TN has 146 students majoring in Biology. On average, graduates earn $25,405.
Acceptance Rate 79%
Undergraduates 3,339 students
Tuition $8,153
0
4.0
My GPA
#9 Best College for Biology
Average Salary $25,194
Average Debt $20,379
Program Size 93
The University of Tennessee-Martin
4 Year
Martin, TN
The University of Tennessee-Martin, located in Martin, TN has 93 students majoring in Biology. On average, graduates earn $25,194.
Acceptance Rate 70%
Undergraduates 1,304 students
Tuition $8,326
0
4.0
My GPA
#10 Best College for Biology
Average Salary $24,773
Average Debt $18,895
Program Size 106
Austin Peay State University (APSU)
4 Year
Clarksville, TN
Video Rating
N/A
Austin Peay State University (APSU), located in Clarksville, TN has 106 students majoring in Biology. On average, graduates earn $24,773.
Acceptance Rate 88%
Undergraduates 1,921 students
Tuition $7,501
0
4.0
My GPA
#11 Best College for Biology
Average Salary $24,164
Average Debt $16,151
Program Size 182
Tennessee Technological University
4 Year
Cookeville, TN
Tennessee Technological University, located in Cookeville, TN has 182 students majoring in Biology. On average, graduates earn $24,164.
Acceptance Rate 68%
Undergraduates 2,505 students
Tuition $8,011
0
4.0
My GPA
#12 Best College for Biology
Average Salary $24,035
Average Debt $27,000
Program Size 79
Lipscomb University
4 Year
Nashville, TN
Video Rating
N/A
Lipscomb University, located in Nashville, TN has 79 students majoring in Biology. On average, graduates earn $24,035.
Acceptance Rate 61%
Undergraduates 1,324 students
Tuition $28,624
0
4.0
My GPA
#13 Best College for Biology
Average Salary $23,456
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 29
Tusculum College
4 Year
Greeneville, TN
Tusculum College, located in Greeneville, TN has 29 students majoring in Biology. On average, graduates earn $23,456.
Acceptance Rate 69%
Undergraduates 573 students
Tuition $22,670
0
4.0
My GPA
#14 Best College for Biology
Average Salary $21,234
Average Debt $20,000
Program Size 104
Rhodes College
4 Year
Memphis, TN
Video Rating
Rhodes College, located in Memphis, TN has 104 students majoring in Biology. On average, graduates earn $21,234.
Acceptance Rate 47%
Undergraduates 478 students
Tuition $43,224
0
4.0
My GPA
#15 Best College for Biology
Average Salary $20,596
Average Debt $40,500
Program Size 53
Lane College
4 Year
Jackson, TN
Lane College, located in Jackson, TN has 53 students majoring in Biology. On average, graduates earn $20,596.
Acceptance Rate 55%
Undergraduates 163 students
Tuition $9,930
0
4.0
My GPA
Other Major Rankings
Best Biology Programs by State
Most Popular Major Rankings
©2024 CampusReel. All rights reserved