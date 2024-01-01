Sign Up
2024 Best Colleges for Biology in Vermont

We rigorously analyzed earnings after graduation, student loan debt, and a host of other variables to determine what colleges and universities offer the best Biology programs in Vermont. We looked at 10 programs to put our Biology rankings together to help you find the absolute best schools for Biology in Vermont. ... Read More

If you’re still wondering whether Biology is the right field of study for you, check out our guide to majoring in Biology: what you can do with the major, how much you’ll make, and more.

For the purposes of these rankings we prioritized earnings after graduation 6 years and 10 years out for students that majored in Biology in Vermont. Earnings are by no means the most important mark of success for a Biology undergraduate program, but it is a variable that is widely used across universities and colleges in Vermont. In addition to salary, we also provide average student loans metric and other admissions data points.

In addition, if you scroll all the way through the list you’ll find every college or university that offers a Biology degree in Vermont.

Frequently Asked Questions about the Best Universities offering Biology Majors in Vermont

What is the best university for majoring in Biology in Vermont?

University of Vermont (UVM) is the best university for majoring in Biology based on earnings data. On average, graduates from University of Vermont (UVM) earned an average of $35,823 2 years after graduating.

What is the cheapest university for majoring in Biology in Vermont?

Johnson State College is the cheapest university for majoring in Biology based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $11,018 to attend Johnson State College.

What is the most expensive university for majoring in Biology in Vermont?

Bennington College is the most expensive university for majoring in Biology based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $48,220 to attend Bennington College.

#1 Best College for Biology
Average Salary $35,823
Average Debt $24,000
Program Size 177
University of Vermont (UVM)
4 Year
Burlington, VT
Video Rating
University of Vermont (UVM), located in Burlington, VT has 177 students majoring in Biology. On average, graduates earn $35,823.
Acceptance Rate 67%
Undergraduates 2,961 students
Tuition $15,936
#2 Best College for Biology
Average Salary $35,416
Average Debt $19,916
Program Size 29
Norwich University
4 Year
Northfield, VT
Norwich University, located in Northfield, VT has 29 students majoring in Biology. On average, graduates earn $35,416.
Acceptance Rate 57%
Undergraduates 1,167 students
Tuition $36,092
#3 Best College for Biology
Average Salary $33,708
Average Debt $27,000
Program Size 99
Saint Michael's College (SMC)
4 Year
Colchester, VT
Video Rating
Saint Michael's College (SMC), located in Colchester, VT has 99 students majoring in Biology. On average, graduates earn $33,708.
Acceptance Rate 76%
Undergraduates 531 students
Tuition $40,750
#4 Best College for Biology
Average Salary $29,685
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 17
Southern Vermont College
4 Year
Bennington, VT
Southern Vermont College, located in Bennington, VT has 17 students majoring in Biology. On average, graduates earn $29,685.
Acceptance Rate 63%
Undergraduates 89 students
Tuition $23,260
#5 Best College for Biology
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 46
Middlebury College
4 Year
Middlebury, VT
Video Rating
Middlebury College, located in Middlebury, VT has 46 students majoring in Biology. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate 17%
Undergraduates 887 students
Tuition $47,828
#6 Best College for Biology
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 23
Castleton University
4 Year
Castleton, VT
Video Rating
N/A
Castleton University, located in Castleton, VT has 23 students majoring in Biology. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate 97%
Undergraduates 419 students
Tuition $11,282
#7 Best College for Biology
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 13
Green Mountain College
4 Year
Poultney, VT
Green Mountain College, located in Poultney, VT has 13 students majoring in Biology. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate 66%
Undergraduates 210 students
Tuition $35,340
#8 Best College for Biology
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 12
Johnson State College
4 Year
Johnson, VT
Johnson State College, located in Johnson, VT has 12 students majoring in Biology. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate 95%
Undergraduates 363 students
Tuition $11,018
#9 Best College for Biology
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 9
Bennington College
4 Year
Bennington, VT
Bennington College, located in Bennington, VT has 9 students majoring in Biology. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate 63%
Undergraduates 167 students
Tuition $48,220
#10 Best College for Biology
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 3
Marlboro College
4 Year
Marlboro, VT
Marlboro College, located in Marlboro, VT has 3 students majoring in Biology. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate 94%
Undergraduates 32 students
Tuition $39,250
