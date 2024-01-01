Sign Up
For students
Trending Videos
Meet Trey at Texas State Semester Recap at RIT Internships at Saint Michael’s Dorms at Colorado College What to do at UT Knoxville
Featured Schools
University of Vermont Rochester Institute of Technology Harvard Business School Hampshire College Susquehanna University Vanderbilt University | Owen Graduate School of Management Featured Business Schools
Scholarships
California Scholarships Florida Scholarships New York Scholarships Illinois Scholarships Band Scholarships
Rankings
Best Business Colleges Best Colleges for Economics Best Colleges for Engineering Best Colleges for Computer Science Best Colleges for Psychology
Other tools
High School GPA Calculator College GPA Calculator College Chances Calculator MBA Chances Calculator
How to Transfer Colleges
UCLA Transfer Requirements USC Transfer Requirements UC Berkeley Transfer Requirements Harvard Transfer Requirements Butler Transfer Requirements
College Guides
UCLA Admissions Requirements Harvard Admissions Requirements NYU Admissions Requirements Penn State Admissions Requirements Michigan Admissions Requirements
$2,000 Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship
Watch any video on CampusReel to register for our $2,000 scholarship Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship!
For schools
For students
For schools
Trending Videos
Meet Trey at Texas State Semester Recap at RIT Internships at Saint Michael’s Dorms at Colorado College What to do at UT Knoxville
Featured Schools
University of Vermont Rochester Institute of Technology Harvard Business School Hampshire College Susquehanna University Vanderbilt University | Owen Graduate School of Management Featured Business Schools
Scholarships
California Scholarships Florida Scholarships New York Scholarships Illinois Scholarships Band Scholarships
Rankings
Best Business Colleges Best Colleges for Economics Best Colleges for Engineering Best Colleges for Computer Science Best Colleges for Psychology
Other tools
High School GPA Calculator College GPA Calculator College Chances Calculator MBA Chances Calculator
How to Transfer Colleges
UCLA Transfer Requirements USC Transfer Requirements UC Berkeley Transfer Requirements Harvard Transfer Requirements Butler Transfer Requirements
College Guides
UCLA Admissions Requirements Harvard Admissions Requirements NYU Admissions Requirements Penn State Admissions Requirements Michigan Admissions Requirements
$2,000 Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship
Watch any video on CampusReel to register for our $2,000 scholarship Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship!

2024 Best Colleges for Biology in Virginia

We rigorously analyzed earnings after graduation, student loan debt, and a host of other variables to determine what colleges and universities offer the best Biology programs in Virginia. We looked at 39 programs to put our Biology rankings together to help you find the absolute best schools for Biology in Virginia. ... Read More

If you’re still wondering whether Biology is the right field of study for you, check out our guide to majoring in Biology: what you can do with the major, how much you’ll make, and more.

For the purposes of these rankings we prioritized earnings after graduation 6 years and 10 years out for students that majored in Biology in Virginia. Earnings are by no means the most important mark of success for a Biology undergraduate program, but it is a variable that is widely used across universities and colleges in Virginia. In addition to salary, we also provide average student loans metric and other admissions data points.

In addition, if you scroll all the way through the list you’ll find every college or university that offers a Biology degree in Virginia.

Frequently Asked Questions about the Best Universities offering Biology Majors in Virginia

What is the best university for majoring in Biology in Virginia?

Hampton University is the best university for majoring in Biology based on earnings data. On average, graduates from Hampton University earned an average of $41,565 2 years after graduating.

What is the cheapest university for majoring in Biology in Virginia?

Virginia State University is the cheapest university for majoring in Biology based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $8,226 to attend Virginia State University.

What is the most expensive university for majoring in Biology in Virginia?

University of Richmond is the most expensive university for majoring in Biology based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $48,090 to attend University of Richmond.

Show Less

Sort By:

#1 Best College for Biology
Average Salary $41,565
Average Debt $27,000
Program Size 113
Hampton University
4 Year
Hampton, VA
Video Rating
Hampton University, located in Hampton, VA has 113 students majoring in Biology. On average, graduates earn $41,565.
Acceptance Rate 69%
Undergraduates 850 students
Tuition $23,112
0
Slide this button to indicate your GPA
4.0
My GPA
#2 Best College for Biology
Average Salary $41,007
Average Debt $21,250
Program Size 80
Virginia Military Institute
4 Year
Lexington, VA
Virginia Military Institute, located in Lexington, VA has 80 students majoring in Biology. On average, graduates earn $41,007.
Acceptance Rate 53%
Undergraduates 381 students
Tuition $16,536
0
4.0
My GPA
#3 Best College for Biology
Average Salary $37,671
Average Debt $22,998
Program Size 70
Randolph-Macon College
4 Year
Ashland, VA
Video Rating
Randolph-Macon College, located in Ashland, VA has 70 students majoring in Biology. On average, graduates earn $37,671.
Acceptance Rate 66%
Undergraduates 301 students
Tuition $37,600
0
4.0
My GPA
#4 Best College for Biology
Average Salary $34,942
Average Debt $20,373
Program Size 556
George Mason University
4 Year
Fairfax, VA
Video Rating
George Mason University, located in Fairfax, VA has 556 students majoring in Biology. On average, graduates earn $34,942.
Acceptance Rate 69%
Undergraduates 8,461 students
Tuition $10,952
0
4.0
My GPA
#5 Best College for Biology
Average Salary $33,993
Average Debt $27,000
Program Size 68
Roanoke College
4 Year
Salem, VA
Roanoke College, located in Salem, VA has 68 students majoring in Biology. On average, graduates earn $33,993.
Acceptance Rate 72%
Undergraduates 441 students
Tuition $39,791
0
4.0
My GPA
#6 Best College for Biology
Average Salary $33,993
Average Debt $27,067
Program Size 56
Marymount University (MU)
4 Year
Arlington, VA
Video Rating
Marymount University (MU), located in Arlington, VA has 56 students majoring in Biology. On average, graduates earn $33,993.
Acceptance Rate 68%
Undergraduates 969 students
Tuition $28,310
0
4.0
My GPA
#7 Best College for Biology
Average Salary $33,993
Average Debt $27,000
Program Size 46
Randolph College
4 Year
Lynchburg, VA
Randolph College, located in Lynchburg, VA has 46 students majoring in Biology. On average, graduates earn $33,993.
Acceptance Rate 81%
Undergraduates 149 students
Tuition $35,410
0
4.0
My GPA
#8 Best College for Biology
Average Salary $32,925
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 14
Sweet Briar College
4 Year
Sweet Briar, VA
Sweet Briar College, located in Sweet Briar, VA has 14 students majoring in Biology. On average, graduates earn $32,925.
Acceptance Rate 95%
Undergraduates 90 students
Tuition $34,935
0
4.0
My GPA
#9 Best College for Biology
Average Salary $32,391
Average Debt $18,823
Program Size 163
University of Mary Washington
4 Year
Fredericksburg, VA
University of Mary Washington, located in Fredericksburg, VA has 163 students majoring in Biology. On average, graduates earn $32,391.
Acceptance Rate 83%
Undergraduates 1,152 students
Tuition $11,130
0
4.0
My GPA
#10 Best College for Biology
Average Salary $30,771
Average Debt $18,353
Program Size 262
College of William and Mary
4 Year
Williamsburg, VA
Video Rating
College of William and Mary, located in Williamsburg, VA has 262 students majoring in Biology. On average, graduates earn $30,771.
Acceptance Rate 34%
Undergraduates 2,530 students
Tuition $19,372
0
4.0
My GPA
#11 Best College for Biology
Average Salary $30,771
Average Debt $31,000
Program Size 73
Virginia State University
4 Year
Petersburg, VA
Virginia State University, located in Petersburg, VA has 73 students majoring in Biology. On average, graduates earn $30,771.
Acceptance Rate 77%
Undergraduates 942 students
Tuition $8,226
0
4.0
My GPA
#12 Best College for Biology
Average Salary $30,409
Average Debt $26,000
Program Size 57
Hampden-Sydney College
4 Year
Hampden-Sydney, VA
Hampden-Sydney College, located in Hampden-Sydney, VA has 57 students majoring in Biology. On average, graduates earn $30,409.
Acceptance Rate 55%
Undergraduates 216 students
Tuition $41,730
0
4.0
My GPA
#13 Best College for Biology
Average Salary $30,047
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 107
Longwood University
4 Year
Farmville, VA
Longwood University, located in Farmville, VA has 107 students majoring in Biology. On average, graduates earn $30,047.
Acceptance Rate 79%
Undergraduates 1,090 students
Tuition $11,910
0
4.0
My GPA
#14 Best College for Biology
Average Salary $29,995
Average Debt $22,451
Program Size 345
Christopher Newport University
4 Year
Newport News, VA
Video Rating
N/A
Christopher Newport University, located in Newport News, VA has 345 students majoring in Biology. On average, graduates earn $29,995.
Acceptance Rate 60%
Undergraduates 1,253 students
Tuition $12,526
0
4.0
My GPA
#15 Best College for Biology
Average Salary $29,685
Average Debt $24,167
Program Size 415
Old Dominion University
4 Year
Norfolk, VA
Video Rating
Old Dominion University, located in Norfolk, VA has 415 students majoring in Biology. On average, graduates earn $29,685.
Acceptance Rate 83%
Undergraduates 5,151 students
Tuition $9,480
0
4.0
My GPA
Other Major Rankings
Best Biology Programs by State
Most Popular Major Rankings
©2024 CampusReel. All rights reserved