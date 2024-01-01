We rigorously analyzed earnings after graduation, student loan debt, and a host of other variables to determine what colleges and universities offer the best Biology programs in Washington. We looked at 17 programs to put our Biology rankings together to help you find the absolute best schools for Biology in Washington. ... Read More

If you’re still wondering whether Biology is the right field of study for you, check out our guide to majoring in Biology: what you can do with the major, how much you’ll make, and more.

For the purposes of these rankings we prioritized earnings after graduation 6 years and 10 years out for students that majored in Biology in Washington. Earnings are by no means the most important mark of success for a Biology undergraduate program, but it is a variable that is widely used across universities and colleges in Washington. In addition to salary, we also provide average student loans metric and other admissions data points.

In addition, if you scroll all the way through the list you’ll find every college or university that offers a Biology degree in Washington.

Frequently Asked Questions about the Best Universities offering Biology Majors in Washington

What is the best university for majoring in Biology in Washington?

University of Washington-Seattle Campus (UW) is the best university for majoring in Biology based on earnings data. On average, graduates from University of Washington-Seattle Campus (UW) earned an average of $34,381 2 years after graduating.

What is the cheapest university for majoring in Biology in Washington?

Eastern Washington University is the cheapest university for majoring in Biology based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $7,866 to attend Eastern Washington University.

What is the most expensive university for majoring in Biology in Washington?

Whitman College is the most expensive university for majoring in Biology based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $46,138 to attend Whitman College.