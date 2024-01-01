Sign Up
2024 Best Colleges for Biology in Washington

We rigorously analyzed earnings after graduation, student loan debt, and a host of other variables to determine what colleges and universities offer the best Biology programs in Washington. We looked at 17 programs to put our Biology rankings together to help you find the absolute best schools for Biology in Washington. ... Read More

If you’re still wondering whether Biology is the right field of study for you, check out our guide to majoring in Biology: what you can do with the major, how much you’ll make, and more.

For the purposes of these rankings we prioritized earnings after graduation 6 years and 10 years out for students that majored in Biology in Washington. Earnings are by no means the most important mark of success for a Biology undergraduate program, but it is a variable that is widely used across universities and colleges in Washington. In addition to salary, we also provide average student loans metric and other admissions data points.

In addition, if you scroll all the way through the list you’ll find every college or university that offers a Biology degree in Washington.

Frequently Asked Questions about the Best Universities offering Biology Majors in Washington

What is the best university for majoring in Biology in Washington?

University of Washington-Seattle Campus (UW) is the best university for majoring in Biology based on earnings data. On average, graduates from University of Washington-Seattle Campus (UW) earned an average of $34,381 2 years after graduating.

What is the cheapest university for majoring in Biology in Washington?

Eastern Washington University is the cheapest university for majoring in Biology based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $7,866 to attend Eastern Washington University.

What is the most expensive university for majoring in Biology in Washington?

Whitman College is the most expensive university for majoring in Biology based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $46,138 to attend Whitman College.

#1 Best College for Biology
Average Salary $34,381
Average Debt $16,563
Program Size 422
University of Washington-Seattle Campus (UW)
4 Year
Seattle, WA
University of Washington-Seattle Campus (UW), located in Seattle, WA has 422 students majoring in Biology. On average, graduates earn $34,381.
Acceptance Rate 53%
Undergraduates 12,671 students
Tuition $11,839
#2 Best College for Biology
Average Salary $34,381
Average Debt $16,563
Program Size 225
University of Washington-Bothell Campus
4 Year
Bothell, WA
University of Washington-Bothell Campus, located in Bothell, WA has 225 students majoring in Biology. On average, graduates earn $34,381.
Acceptance Rate 79%
Undergraduates 1,775 students
Tuition $11,758
#3 Best College for Biology
Average Salary $31,839
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 23
Seattle Pacific University
4 Year
Seattle, WA
Seattle Pacific University, located in Seattle, WA has 23 students majoring in Biology. On average, graduates earn $31,839.
Acceptance Rate 82%
Undergraduates 1,123 students
Tuition $37,086
#4 Best College for Biology
Average Salary $31,702
Average Debt $19,499
Program Size 302
Washington State University (WSU)
4 Year
Pullman, WA
Washington State University (WSU), located in Pullman, WA has 302 students majoring in Biology. On average, graduates earn $31,702.
Acceptance Rate 80%
Undergraduates 7,038 students
Tuition $11,967
#5 Best College for Biology
Average Salary $31,314
Average Debt $26,723
Program Size 71
Seattle University
4 Year
Seattle, WA
Seattle University, located in Seattle, WA has 71 students majoring in Biology. On average, graduates earn $31,314.
Acceptance Rate 73%
Undergraduates 2,252 students
Tuition $39,690
#6 Best College for Biology
Average Salary $31,133
Average Debt $23,490
Program Size 263
Eastern Washington University
4 Year
Cheney, WA
Eastern Washington University, located in Cheney, WA has 263 students majoring in Biology. On average, graduates earn $31,133.
Acceptance Rate 82%
Undergraduates 2,626 students
Tuition $7,866
#7 Best College for Biology
Average Salary $30,988
Average Debt $23,522
Program Size 51
Saint Martin's University - INACTIVE
4 Year
Lacey, WA
Saint Martin's University - INACTIVE , located in Lacey, WA has 51 students majoring in Biology. On average, graduates earn $30,988.
Acceptance Rate 93%
Undergraduates 436 students
Tuition $33,194
#8 Best College for Biology
Average Salary $30,687
Average Debt $22,611
Program Size 126
Central Washington University
4 Year
Ellensburg, WA
Central Washington University, located in Ellensburg, WA has 126 students majoring in Biology. On average, graduates earn $30,687.
Acceptance Rate 82%
Undergraduates 2,803 students
Tuition $8,688
#9 Best College for Biology
Average Salary $29,250
Average Debt $16,304
Program Size 107
Western Washington University
4 Year
Bellingham, WA
Western Washington University, located in Bellingham, WA has 107 students majoring in Biology. On average, graduates earn $29,250.
Acceptance Rate 82%
Undergraduates 3,673 students
Tuition $8,611
#10 Best College for Biology
Average Salary $28,598
Average Debt $23,303
Program Size 112
Pacific Lutheran University (PLU)
4 Year
Tacoma, WA
Pacific Lutheran University (PLU), located in Tacoma, WA has 112 students majoring in Biology. On average, graduates earn $28,598.
Acceptance Rate 76%
Undergraduates 892 students
Tuition $37,950
#11 Best College for Biology
Average Salary $28,598
Average Debt $27,000
Program Size 80
University of Puget Sound
4 Year
Tacoma, WA
University of Puget Sound, located in Tacoma, WA has 80 students majoring in Biology. On average, graduates earn $28,598.
Acceptance Rate 79%
Undergraduates 665 students
Tuition $44,976
#12 Best College for Biology
Average Salary $28,381
Average Debt $27,000
Program Size 70
Whitworth University
4 Year
Spokane, WA
Whitworth University, located in Spokane, WA has 70 students majoring in Biology. On average, graduates earn $28,381.
Acceptance Rate 62%
Undergraduates 658 students
Tuition $39,096
#13 Best College for Biology
Average Salary $28,327
Average Debt $26,580
Program Size 176
Gonzaga University (GU)
4 Year
Spokane, WA
Gonzaga University (GU), located in Spokane, WA has 176 students majoring in Biology. On average, graduates earn $28,327.
Acceptance Rate 73%
Undergraduates 2,087 students
Tuition $37,990
#14 Best College for Biology
Average Salary $22,999
Average Debt $18,582
Program Size 81
Whitman College
4 Year
Walla Walla, WA
Whitman College, located in Walla Walla, WA has 81 students majoring in Biology. On average, graduates earn $22,999.
Acceptance Rate 43%
Undergraduates 369 students
Tuition $46,138
#15 Best College for Biology
Average Salary $21,508
Average Debt $29,883
Program Size 15
Northwest University
4 Year
Kirkland, WA
Northwest University, located in Kirkland, WA has 15 students majoring in Biology. On average, graduates earn $21,508.
Acceptance Rate 64%
Undergraduates 362 students
Tuition $28,087
