Sign Up
For students
Trending Videos
Meet Trey at Texas State Semester Recap at RIT Internships at Saint Michael’s Dorms at Colorado College What to do at UT Knoxville
Featured Schools
University of Vermont Rochester Institute of Technology Harvard Business School Hampshire College Susquehanna University Vanderbilt University | Owen Graduate School of Management Featured Business Schools
Scholarships
California Scholarships Florida Scholarships New York Scholarships Illinois Scholarships Band Scholarships
Rankings
Best Business Colleges Best Colleges for Economics Best Colleges for Engineering Best Colleges for Computer Science Best Colleges for Psychology
Other tools
High School GPA Calculator College GPA Calculator College Chances Calculator MBA Chances Calculator
How to Transfer Colleges
UCLA Transfer Requirements USC Transfer Requirements UC Berkeley Transfer Requirements Harvard Transfer Requirements Butler Transfer Requirements
College Guides
UCLA Admissions Requirements Harvard Admissions Requirements NYU Admissions Requirements Penn State Admissions Requirements Michigan Admissions Requirements
$2,000 Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship
Watch any video on CampusReel to register for our $2,000 scholarship Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship!
For schools
For students
For schools
Trending Videos
Meet Trey at Texas State Semester Recap at RIT Internships at Saint Michael’s Dorms at Colorado College What to do at UT Knoxville
Featured Schools
University of Vermont Rochester Institute of Technology Harvard Business School Hampshire College Susquehanna University Vanderbilt University | Owen Graduate School of Management Featured Business Schools
Scholarships
California Scholarships Florida Scholarships New York Scholarships Illinois Scholarships Band Scholarships
Rankings
Best Business Colleges Best Colleges for Economics Best Colleges for Engineering Best Colleges for Computer Science Best Colleges for Psychology
Other tools
High School GPA Calculator College GPA Calculator College Chances Calculator MBA Chances Calculator
How to Transfer Colleges
UCLA Transfer Requirements USC Transfer Requirements UC Berkeley Transfer Requirements Harvard Transfer Requirements Butler Transfer Requirements
College Guides
UCLA Admissions Requirements Harvard Admissions Requirements NYU Admissions Requirements Penn State Admissions Requirements Michigan Admissions Requirements
$2,000 Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship
Watch any video on CampusReel to register for our $2,000 scholarship Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship!

2024 Best Colleges for Biology in Wisconsin

We rigorously analyzed earnings after graduation, student loan debt, and a host of other variables to determine what colleges and universities offer the best Biology programs in Wisconsin. We looked at 29 programs to put our Biology rankings together to help you find the absolute best schools for Biology in Wisconsin. ... Read More

If you’re still wondering whether Biology is the right field of study for you, check out our guide to majoring in Biology: what you can do with the major, how much you’ll make, and more.

For the purposes of these rankings we prioritized earnings after graduation 6 years and 10 years out for students that majored in Biology in Wisconsin. Earnings are by no means the most important mark of success for a Biology undergraduate program, but it is a variable that is widely used across universities and colleges in Wisconsin. In addition to salary, we also provide average student loans metric and other admissions data points.

In addition, if you scroll all the way through the list you’ll find every college or university that offers a Biology degree in Wisconsin.

Frequently Asked Questions about the Best Universities offering Biology Majors in Wisconsin

What is the best university for majoring in Biology in Wisconsin?

Marian University is the best university for majoring in Biology based on earnings data. On average, graduates from Marian University earned an average of $40,737 2 years after graduating.

What is the cheapest university for majoring in Biology in Wisconsin?

University of Wisconsin-Parkside is the cheapest university for majoring in Biology based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $7,341 to attend University of Wisconsin-Parkside.

What is the most expensive university for majoring in Biology in Wisconsin?

Beloit College is the most expensive university for majoring in Biology based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $45,050 to attend Beloit College.

Show Less

Sort By:

#1 Best College for Biology
Average Salary $40,737
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 22
Marian University
4 Year
Fond Du Lac, WI
Marian University, located in Fond Du Lac, WI has 22 students majoring in Biology. On average, graduates earn $40,737.
Acceptance Rate 84%
Undergraduates 536 students
Tuition $27,210
0
Slide this button to indicate your GPA
4.0
My GPA
#2 Best College for Biology
Average Salary $37,770
Average Debt $21,650
Program Size 472
University of Wisconsin-La Crosse
4 Year
La Crosse, WI
University of Wisconsin-La Crosse, located in La Crosse, WI has 472 students majoring in Biology. On average, graduates earn $37,770.
Acceptance Rate 80%
Undergraduates 2,300 students
Tuition $8,832
0
4.0
My GPA
#3 Best College for Biology
Average Salary $36,992
Average Debt $27,000
Program Size 75
Carroll University
4 Year
Waukesha, WI
Carroll University, located in Waukesha, WI has 75 students majoring in Biology. On average, graduates earn $36,992.
Acceptance Rate 94%
Undergraduates 747 students
Tuition $29,535
0
4.0
My GPA
#4 Best College for Biology
Average Salary $35,861
Average Debt $20,959
Program Size 174
University of Wisconsin-River Falls
4 Year
River Falls, WI
University of Wisconsin-River Falls, located in River Falls, WI has 174 students majoring in Biology. On average, graduates earn $35,861.
Acceptance Rate 90%
Undergraduates 1,395 students
Tuition $7,937
0
4.0
My GPA
#5 Best College for Biology
Average Salary $35,157
Average Debt $22,661
Program Size 273
University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh
4 Year
Oshkosh, WI
University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh, located in Oshkosh, WI has 273 students majoring in Biology. On average, graduates earn $35,157.
Acceptance Rate 81%
Undergraduates 2,368 students
Tuition $7,487
0
4.0
My GPA
#6 Best College for Biology
Average Salary $34,704
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 25
Alverno College
4 Year
Milwaukee, WI
Alverno College, located in Milwaukee, WI has 25 students majoring in Biology. On average, graduates earn $34,704.
Acceptance Rate 77%
Undergraduates 471 students
Tuition $25,660
0
4.0
My GPA
#7 Best College for Biology
Average Salary $33,993
Average Debt $21,562
Program Size 58
University of Wisconsin-Green Bay
4 Year
Green Bay, WI
University of Wisconsin-Green Bay, located in Green Bay, WI has 58 students majoring in Biology. On average, graduates earn $33,993.
Acceptance Rate 85%
Undergraduates 1,312 students
Tuition $7,824
0
4.0
My GPA
#8 Best College for Biology
Average Salary $33,993
Average Debt $27,000
Program Size 33
Ripon College
4 Year
Ripon, WI
Ripon College, located in Ripon, WI has 33 students majoring in Biology. On average, graduates earn $33,993.
Acceptance Rate 66%
Undergraduates 181 students
Tuition $36,514
0
4.0
My GPA
#9 Best College for Biology
Average Salary $33,565
Average Debt $27,000
Program Size 64
Carthage College
4 Year
Kenosha, WI
Carthage College, located in Kenosha, WI has 64 students majoring in Biology. On average, graduates earn $33,565.
Acceptance Rate 70%
Undergraduates 652 students
Tuition $38,375
0
4.0
My GPA
#10 Best College for Biology
Average Salary $33,459
Average Debt $27,000
Program Size 43
Edgewood College
4 Year
Madison, WI
Edgewood College, located in Madison, WI has 43 students majoring in Biology. On average, graduates earn $33,459.
Acceptance Rate 77%
Undergraduates 602 students
Tuition $26,550
0
4.0
My GPA
#11 Best College for Biology
Average Salary $33,352
Average Debt $27,000
Program Size 399
Marquette University
4 Year
Milwaukee, WI
Video Rating
Marquette University , located in Milwaukee, WI has 399 students majoring in Biology. On average, graduates earn $33,352.
Acceptance Rate 74%
Undergraduates 2,865 students
Tuition $37,170
0
4.0
My GPA
#12 Best College for Biology
Average Salary $33,318
Average Debt $24,906
Program Size 183
University of Wisconsin-Whitewater
4 Year
Whitewater, WI
University of Wisconsin-Whitewater, located in Whitewater, WI has 183 students majoring in Biology. On average, graduates earn $33,318.
Acceptance Rate 81%
Undergraduates 2,601 students
Tuition $7,637
0
4.0
My GPA
#13 Best College for Biology
Average Salary $32,925
Average Debt $24,525
Program Size 108
Saint Norbert College
4 Year
De Pere, WI
Video Rating
N/A
Saint Norbert College, located in De Pere, WI has 108 students majoring in Biology. On average, graduates earn $32,925.
Acceptance Rate 78%
Undergraduates 466 students
Tuition $34,237
0
4.0
My GPA
#14 Best College for Biology
Average Salary $32,925
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 22
Cardinal Stritch University
4 Year
Milwaukee, WI
Cardinal Stritch University, located in Milwaukee, WI has 22 students majoring in Biology. On average, graduates earn $32,925.
Acceptance Rate 77%
Undergraduates 819 students
Tuition $27,540
0
4.0
My GPA
#15 Best College for Biology
Average Salary $32,711
Average Debt $25,603
Program Size 53
Concordia University-Wisconsin
4 Year
Mequon, WI
Concordia University-Wisconsin, located in Mequon, WI has 53 students majoring in Biology. On average, graduates earn $32,711.
Acceptance Rate 67%
Undergraduates 1,553 students
Tuition $27,100
0
4.0
My GPA
Other Major Rankings
Best Biology Programs by State
Most Popular Major Rankings
©2024 CampusReel. All rights reserved