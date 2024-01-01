Sign Up
2024 Best Colleges for Biochemistry in Arizona

We rigorously analyzed earnings after graduation, student loan debt, and a host of other variables to determine what colleges and universities offer the best Biochemistry programs in Arizona. We looked at 2 programs to put our Biochemistry rankings together to help you find the absolute best schools for Biochemistry in Arizona. ... Read More

If you’re still wondering whether Biochemistry is the right field of study for you, check out our guide to majoring in Biochemistry: what you can do with the major, how much you’ll make, and more.

For the purposes of these rankings we prioritized earnings after graduation 6 years and 10 years out for students that majored in Biochemistry in Arizona. Earnings are by no means the most important mark of success for a Biochemistry undergraduate program, but it is a variable that is widely used across universities and colleges in Arizona. In addition to salary, we also provide average student loans metric and other admissions data points.

In addition, if you scroll all the way through the list you’ll find every college or university that offers a Biochemistry degree in Arizona.

Frequently Asked Questions about the Best Universities offering Biochemistry Majors in Arizona

What is the best university for majoring in Biochemistry in Arizona?

Arizona State University-Tempe (ASU) is the best university for majoring in Biochemistry based on earnings data. On average, graduates from Arizona State University-Tempe (ASU) earned an average of $32,644 2 years after graduating.

What is the cheapest university for majoring in Biochemistry in Arizona?

Arizona State University-Tempe (ASU) is the cheapest university for majoring in Biochemistry based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $10,158 to attend Arizona State University-Tempe (ASU).

What is the most expensive university for majoring in Biochemistry in Arizona?

Grand Canyon University (GCU) is the most expensive university for majoring in Biochemistry based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $17,050 to attend Grand Canyon University (GCU).

#1 Best College for Biochemistry
Average Salary $32,644
Average Debt $19,394
Program Size 552
Arizona State University-Tempe (ASU)
4 Year
Tempe, AZ
Video Rating
Arizona State University-Tempe (ASU), located in Tempe, AZ has 552 students majoring in Biochemistry. On average, graduates earn $32,644.
Acceptance Rate 83%
Undergraduates 12,153 students
Tuition $10,158
#2 Best College for Biochemistry
Average Salary $31,851
Average Debt $20,200
Program Size 135
University of Arizona
4 Year
Tucson, AZ
Video Rating
University of Arizona , located in Tucson, AZ has 135 students majoring in Biochemistry. On average, graduates earn $31,851.
Acceptance Rate 76%
Undergraduates 9,503 students
Tuition $11,403
