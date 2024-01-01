Sign Up
2024 Best Colleges for Biochemistry in Colorado

We rigorously analyzed earnings after graduation, student loan debt, and a host of other variables to determine what colleges and universities offer the best Biochemistry programs in Colorado. We looked at 8 programs to put our Biochemistry rankings together to help you find the absolute best schools for Biochemistry in Colorado. ... Read More

If you’re still wondering whether Biochemistry is the right field of study for you, check out our guide to majoring in Biochemistry: what you can do with the major, how much you’ll make, and more.

For the purposes of these rankings we prioritized earnings after graduation 6 years and 10 years out for students that majored in Biochemistry in Colorado. Earnings are by no means the most important mark of success for a Biochemistry undergraduate program, but it is a variable that is widely used across universities and colleges in Colorado. In addition to salary, we also provide average student loans metric and other admissions data points.

In addition, if you scroll all the way through the list you’ll find every college or university that offers a Biochemistry degree in Colorado.

Frequently Asked Questions about the Best Universities offering Biochemistry Majors in Colorado

What is the best university for majoring in Biochemistry in Colorado?

Colorado State University-Fort Collins is the best university for majoring in Biochemistry based on earnings data. On average, graduates from Colorado State University-Fort Collins earned an average of $38,829 2 years after graduating.

What is the cheapest university for majoring in Biochemistry in Colorado?

Metropolitan State University of Denver is the cheapest university for majoring in Biochemistry based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $6,420 to attend Metropolitan State University of Denver.

What is the most expensive university for majoring in Biochemistry in Colorado?

Colorado College is the most expensive university for majoring in Biochemistry based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $48,996 to attend Colorado College.

#1 Best College for Biochemistry
Average Salary $38,829
Average Debt $22,520
Program Size 84
Colorado State University-Fort Collins
4 Year
Fort Collins, CO
Video Rating
Colorado State University-Fort Collins, located in Fort Collins, CO has 84 students majoring in Biochemistry. On average, graduates earn $38,829.
Acceptance Rate 81%
Undergraduates 6,968 students
Tuition $10,558
0
Slide this button to indicate your GPA
4.0
My GPA
#2 Best College for Biochemistry
Average Salary $36,042
Average Debt $22,937
Program Size 180
University of Colorado Boulder
4 Year
Boulder, CO
Video Rating
University of Colorado Boulder, located in Boulder, CO has 180 students majoring in Biochemistry. On average, graduates earn $36,042.
Acceptance Rate 80%
Undergraduates 7,345 students
Tuition $11,091
0
4.0
My GPA
#3 Best College for Biochemistry
Average Salary $34,704
Average Debt $27,000
Program Size 62
University of Denver (DU)
4 Year
Denver, CO
Video Rating
University of Denver (DU), located in Denver, CO has 62 students majoring in Biochemistry. On average, graduates earn $34,704.
Acceptance Rate 73%
Undergraduates 3,830 students
Tuition $44,178
0
4.0
My GPA
#4 Best College for Biochemistry
Average Salary $26,353
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 26
University of Colorado Colorado Springs
4 Year
Colorado Springs, CO
University of Colorado Colorado Springs, located in Colorado Springs, CO has 26 students majoring in Biochemistry. On average, graduates earn $26,353.
Acceptance Rate 92%
Undergraduates 2,312 students
Tuition $7,692
0
4.0
My GPA
#5 Best College for Biochemistry
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt $20,197
Program Size 29
Metropolitan State University of Denver
4 Year
Denver, CO
Metropolitan State University of Denver, located in Denver, CO has 29 students majoring in Biochemistry. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate 65%
Undergraduates 3,515 students
Tuition $6,420
0
4.0
My GPA
#6 Best College for Biochemistry
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 19
United States Air Force Academy
4 Year
USAF Academy, CO
United States Air Force Academy, located in USAF Academy, CO has 19 students majoring in Biochemistry. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate N/A
Undergraduates 986 students
Tuition N/A
0
4.0
My GPA
#7 Best College for Biochemistry
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 17
Colorado College
4 Year
Colorado Springs, CO
Video Rating
N/A
Colorado College, located in Colorado Springs, CO has 17 students majoring in Biochemistry. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate 17%
Undergraduates 571 students
Tuition $48,996
0
4.0
My GPA
#8 Best College for Biochemistry
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 13
Regis University
4 Year
Denver, CO
Regis University, located in Denver, CO has 13 students majoring in Biochemistry. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate 66%
Undergraduates 2,413 students
Tuition $33,710
0
4.0
My GPA
