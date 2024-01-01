Sign Up
2024 Best Colleges for Biochemistry in Connecticut

We rigorously analyzed earnings after graduation, student loan debt, and a host of other variables to determine what colleges and universities offer the best Biochemistry programs in Connecticut. We looked at 10 programs to put our Biochemistry rankings together to help you find the absolute best schools for Biochemistry in Connecticut. ... Read More

If you’re still wondering whether Biochemistry is the right field of study for you, check out our guide to majoring in Biochemistry: what you can do with the major, how much you’ll make, and more.

For the purposes of these rankings we prioritized earnings after graduation 6 years and 10 years out for students that majored in Biochemistry in Connecticut. Earnings are by no means the most important mark of success for a Biochemistry undergraduate program, but it is a variable that is widely used across universities and colleges in Connecticut. In addition to salary, we also provide average student loans metric and other admissions data points.

In addition, if you scroll all the way through the list you’ll find every college or university that offers a Biochemistry degree in Connecticut.

Frequently Asked Questions about the Best Universities offering Biochemistry Majors in Connecticut

What is the best university for majoring in Biochemistry in Connecticut?

Central Connecticut State University is the best university for majoring in Biochemistry based on earnings data. On average, graduates from Central Connecticut State University earned an average of $39,729 2 years after graduating.

What is the cheapest university for majoring in Biochemistry in Connecticut?

Central Connecticut State University is the cheapest university for majoring in Biochemistry based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $9,300 to attend Central Connecticut State University.

What is the most expensive university for majoring in Biochemistry in Connecticut?

Trinity College is the most expensive university for majoring in Biochemistry based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $50,776 to attend Trinity College.

#1 Best College for Biochemistry
Average Salary $39,729
Average Debt $22,813
Program Size 84
Central Connecticut State University
4 Year
New Britain, CT
Central Connecticut State University, located in New Britain, CT has 84 students majoring in Biochemistry. On average, graduates earn $39,729.
Acceptance Rate 59%
Undergraduates 2,575 students
Tuition $9,300
#2 Best College for Biochemistry
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 61
Yale University
4 Year
New Haven, CT
Yale University , located in New Haven, CT has 61 students majoring in Biochemistry. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate 7%
Undergraduates 4,251 students
Tuition $47,600
#3 Best College for Biochemistry
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 53
Wesleyan University
4 Year
Middletown, CT
Wesleyan University, located in Middletown, CT has 53 students majoring in Biochemistry. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate 22%
Undergraduates 832 students
Tuition $49,274
#4 Best College for Biochemistry
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 18
Connecticut College
4 Year
New London, CT
Connecticut College, located in New London, CT has 18 students majoring in Biochemistry. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate 40%
Undergraduates 442 students
Tuition $49,350
#5 Best College for Biochemistry
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 15
Trinity College
4 Year
Hartford, CT
Trinity College, located in Hartford, CT has 15 students majoring in Biochemistry. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate 33%
Undergraduates 610 students
Tuition $50,776
#6 Best College for Biochemistry
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 15
Fairfield University
4 Year
Fairfield, CT
Fairfield University, located in Fairfield, CT has 15 students majoring in Biochemistry. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate 65%
Undergraduates 1,359 students
Tuition $44,875
#7 Best College for Biochemistry
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 11
Eastern Connecticut State University
4 Year
Willimantic, CT
Eastern Connecticut State University, located in Willimantic, CT has 11 students majoring in Biochemistry. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate 64%
Undergraduates 1,129 students
Tuition $10,016
#8 Best College for Biochemistry
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 9
University of Connecticut
4 Year
Storrs, CT
University of Connecticut, located in Storrs, CT has 9 students majoring in Biochemistry. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate 53%
Undergraduates 7,782 students
Tuition $13,366
#9 Best College for Biochemistry
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 6
Quinnipiac University (QU)
4 Year
Hamden, CT
Quinnipiac University (QU), located in Hamden, CT has 6 students majoring in Biochemistry. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate 74%
Undergraduates 2,771 students
Tuition $42,270
#10 Best College for Biochemistry
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 2
University of Saint Joseph
4 Year
West Hartford, CT
University of Saint Joseph, located in West Hartford, CT has 2 students majoring in Biochemistry. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate 93%
Undergraduates 792 students
Tuition $36,200
