2024 Best Colleges for Biochemistry in Idaho

We rigorously analyzed earnings after graduation, student loan debt, and a host of other variables to determine what colleges and universities offer the best Biochemistry programs in Idaho. We looked at 4 programs to put our Biochemistry rankings together to help you find the absolute best schools for Biochemistry in Idaho.

If you’re still wondering whether Biochemistry is the right field of study for you, check out our guide to majoring in Biochemistry: what you can do with the major, how much you’ll make, and more.

For the purposes of these rankings we prioritized earnings after graduation 6 years and 10 years out for students that majored in Biochemistry in Idaho. Earnings are by no means the most important mark of success for a Biochemistry undergraduate program, but it is a variable that is widely used across universities and colleges in Idaho. In addition to salary, we also provide average student loans metric and other admissions data points.

In addition, if you scroll all the way through the list you’ll find every college or university that offers a Biochemistry degree in Idaho.

Frequently Asked Questions about the Best Universities offering Biochemistry Majors in Idaho

What is the best university for majoring in Biochemistry in Idaho?

University of Idaho is the best university for majoring in Biochemistry based on earnings data. On average, graduates from University of Idaho earned an average of $29,685 2 years after graduating.

What is the cheapest university for majoring in Biochemistry in Idaho?

Brigham Young University-Idaho is the cheapest university for majoring in Biochemistry based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $3,830 to attend Brigham Young University-Idaho.

What is the most expensive university for majoring in Biochemistry in Idaho?

Northwest Nazarene University is the most expensive university for majoring in Biochemistry based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $28,150 to attend Northwest Nazarene University.

#1 Best College for Biochemistry
Average Salary $29,685
Average Debt $30,729
Program Size 43
University of Idaho
4 Year
Moscow, ID
University of Idaho, located in Moscow, ID has 43 students majoring in Biochemistry. On average, graduates earn $29,685.
Acceptance Rate 72%
Undergraduates 2,324 students
Tuition $7,020
#2 Best College for Biochemistry
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 40
Brigham Young University-Idaho
4 Year
Rexburg, ID
Brigham Young University-Idaho, located in Rexburg, ID has 40 students majoring in Biochemistry. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate 100%
Undergraduates 4,553 students
Tuition $3,830
#3 Best College for Biochemistry
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 15
Idaho State University
4 Year
Pocatello, ID
Idaho State University, located in Pocatello, ID has 15 students majoring in Biochemistry. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate N/A
Undergraduates 1,679 students
Tuition $6,784
#4 Best College for Biochemistry
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 5
Northwest Nazarene University
4 Year
Nampa, ID
Northwest Nazarene University, located in Nampa, ID has 5 students majoring in Biochemistry. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate 56%
Undergraduates 537 students
Tuition $28,150
Other Major Rankings
Best Biochemistry Programs by State
Most Popular Major Rankings
