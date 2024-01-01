Sign Up
2024 Best Colleges for Biochemistry in Indiana

We rigorously analyzed earnings after graduation, student loan debt, and a host of other variables to determine what colleges and universities offer the best Biochemistry programs in Indiana. We looked at 19 programs to put our Biochemistry rankings together to help you find the absolute best schools for Biochemistry in Indiana. ... Read More

If you’re still wondering whether Biochemistry is the right field of study for you, check out our guide to majoring in Biochemistry: what you can do with the major, how much you’ll make, and more.

For the purposes of these rankings we prioritized earnings after graduation 6 years and 10 years out for students that majored in Biochemistry in Indiana. Earnings are by no means the most important mark of success for a Biochemistry undergraduate program, but it is a variable that is widely used across universities and colleges in Indiana. In addition to salary, we also provide average student loans metric and other admissions data points.

In addition, if you scroll all the way through the list you’ll find every college or university that offers a Biochemistry degree in Indiana.

Frequently Asked Questions about the Best Universities offering Biochemistry Majors in Indiana

What is the best university for majoring in Biochemistry in Indiana?

Indiana University-Bloomington is the best university for majoring in Biochemistry based on earnings data. On average, graduates from Indiana University-Bloomington earned an average of $45,696 2 years after graduating.

What is the cheapest university for majoring in Biochemistry in Indiana?

Indiana University-East is the cheapest university for majoring in Biochemistry based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $6,930 to attend Indiana University-East.

What is the most expensive university for majoring in Biochemistry in Indiana?

University of Notre Dame is the most expensive university for majoring in Biochemistry based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $47,929 to attend University of Notre Dame.

#1 Best College for Biochemistry
Average Salary $45,696
Average Debt $17,000
Program Size 83
Indiana University-Bloomington
4 Year
Bloomington, IN
Indiana University-Bloomington, located in Bloomington, IN has 83 students majoring in Biochemistry. On average, graduates earn $45,696.
Acceptance Rate 78%
Undergraduates 10,650 students
Tuition $10,388
#2 Best College for Biochemistry
Average Salary $45,696
Average Debt $18,208
Program Size 72
Purdue University-Main Campus
4 Year
West Lafayette, IN
Purdue University-Main Campus, located in West Lafayette, IN has 72 students majoring in Biochemistry. On average, graduates earn $45,696.
Acceptance Rate 59%
Undergraduates 9,732 students
Tuition $10,002
#3 Best College for Biochemistry
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt $21,500
Program Size 47
DePauw University
4 Year
Greencastle, IN
DePauw University, located in Greencastle, IN has 47 students majoring in Biochemistry. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate 65%
Undergraduates 559 students
Tuition $44,678
#4 Best College for Biochemistry
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt $20,330
Program Size 41
University of Notre Dame
4 Year
Notre Dame, IN
University of Notre Dame, located in Notre Dame, IN has 41 students majoring in Biochemistry. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate 20%
Undergraduates 3,628 students
Tuition $47,929
#5 Best College for Biochemistry
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 26
Goshen College
4 Year
Goshen, IN
Goshen College, located in Goshen, IN has 26 students majoring in Biochemistry. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate 66%
Undergraduates 219 students
Tuition $30,900
#6 Best College for Biochemistry
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 25
Earlham College
4 Year
Richmond, IN
Earlham College, located in Richmond, IN has 25 students majoring in Biochemistry. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate 62%
Undergraduates 196 students
Tuition $44,390
#7 Best College for Biochemistry
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 24
Hanover College
4 Year
Hanover, IN
Hanover College, located in Hanover, IN has 24 students majoring in Biochemistry. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate 61%
Undergraduates 253 students
Tuition $34,514
#8 Best College for Biochemistry
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 23
University of Southern Indiana
4 Year
Evansville, IN
University of Southern Indiana, located in Evansville, IN has 23 students majoring in Biochemistry. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate 69%
Undergraduates 1,830 students
Tuition $7,178
#9 Best College for Biochemistry
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 16
Indiana University-East
4 Year
Richmond, IN
Indiana University-East, located in Richmond, IN has 16 students majoring in Biochemistry. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate 62%
Undergraduates 836 students
Tuition $6,930
#10 Best College for Biochemistry
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 12
Indiana University-South Bend
4 Year
South Bend, IN
Indiana University-South Bend, located in South Bend, IN has 12 students majoring in Biochemistry. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate 76%
Undergraduates 919 students
Tuition $6,986
#11 Best College for Biochemistry
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 11
Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology
4 Year
Terre Haute, IN
Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology, located in Terre Haute, IN has 11 students majoring in Biochemistry. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate 58%
Undergraduates 561 students
Tuition $45,141
#12 Best College for Biochemistry
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 9
Valparaiso University
4 Year
Valparaiso, IN
Valparaiso University, located in Valparaiso, IN has 9 students majoring in Biochemistry. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate 82%
Undergraduates 1,452 students
Tuition $36,160
#13 Best College for Biochemistry
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 8
Bethel College-Indiana
4 Year
Mishawaka, IN
Bethel College-Indiana, located in Mishawaka, IN has 8 students majoring in Biochemistry. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate 66%
Undergraduates 384 students
Tuition $26,590
#14 Best College for Biochemistry
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 6
Indiana University-Kokomo
4 Year
Kokomo, IN
Indiana University-Kokomo, located in Kokomo, IN has 6 students majoring in Biochemistry. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate 71%
Undergraduates 603 students
Tuition $6,941
#15 Best College for Biochemistry
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 5
University of Evansville
4 Year
Evansville, IN
University of Evansville, located in Evansville, IN has 5 students majoring in Biochemistry. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate 70%
Undergraduates 498 students
Tuition $32,946
