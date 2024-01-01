Sign Up
For students
Trending Videos
Meet Trey at Texas State Semester Recap at RIT Internships at Saint Michael’s Dorms at Colorado College What to do at UT Knoxville
Featured Schools
University of Vermont Rochester Institute of Technology Harvard Business School Hampshire College Susquehanna University Vanderbilt University | Owen Graduate School of Management Featured Business Schools
Scholarships
California Scholarships Florida Scholarships New York Scholarships Illinois Scholarships Band Scholarships
Rankings
Best Business Colleges Best Colleges for Economics Best Colleges for Engineering Best Colleges for Computer Science Best Colleges for Psychology
Other tools
High School GPA Calculator College GPA Calculator College Chances Calculator MBA Chances Calculator
How to Transfer Colleges
UCLA Transfer Requirements USC Transfer Requirements UC Berkeley Transfer Requirements Harvard Transfer Requirements Butler Transfer Requirements
College Guides
UCLA Admissions Requirements Harvard Admissions Requirements NYU Admissions Requirements Penn State Admissions Requirements Michigan Admissions Requirements
$2,000 Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship
Watch any video on CampusReel to register for our $2,000 scholarship Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship!
For schools
For students
For schools
Trending Videos
Meet Trey at Texas State Semester Recap at RIT Internships at Saint Michael’s Dorms at Colorado College What to do at UT Knoxville
Featured Schools
University of Vermont Rochester Institute of Technology Harvard Business School Hampshire College Susquehanna University Vanderbilt University | Owen Graduate School of Management Featured Business Schools
Scholarships
California Scholarships Florida Scholarships New York Scholarships Illinois Scholarships Band Scholarships
Rankings
Best Business Colleges Best Colleges for Economics Best Colleges for Engineering Best Colleges for Computer Science Best Colleges for Psychology
Other tools
High School GPA Calculator College GPA Calculator College Chances Calculator MBA Chances Calculator
How to Transfer Colleges
UCLA Transfer Requirements USC Transfer Requirements UC Berkeley Transfer Requirements Harvard Transfer Requirements Butler Transfer Requirements
College Guides
UCLA Admissions Requirements Harvard Admissions Requirements NYU Admissions Requirements Penn State Admissions Requirements Michigan Admissions Requirements
$2,000 Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship
Watch any video on CampusReel to register for our $2,000 scholarship Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship!

2024 Best Colleges for Biochemistry in Kansas

We rigorously analyzed earnings after graduation, student loan debt, and a host of other variables to determine what colleges and universities offer the best Biochemistry programs in Kansas. We looked at 9 programs to put our Biochemistry rankings together to help you find the absolute best schools for Biochemistry in Kansas. ... Read More

If you’re still wondering whether Biochemistry is the right field of study for you, check out our guide to majoring in Biochemistry: what you can do with the major, how much you’ll make, and more.

For the purposes of these rankings we prioritized earnings after graduation 6 years and 10 years out for students that majored in Biochemistry in Kansas. Earnings are by no means the most important mark of success for a Biochemistry undergraduate program, but it is a variable that is widely used across universities and colleges in Kansas. In addition to salary, we also provide average student loans metric and other admissions data points.

In addition, if you scroll all the way through the list you’ll find every college or university that offers a Biochemistry degree in Kansas.

Frequently Asked Questions about the Best Universities offering Biochemistry Majors in Kansas

What is the best university for majoring in Biochemistry in Kansas?

University of Kansas (UK) is the best university for majoring in Biochemistry based on earnings data. On average, graduates from University of Kansas (UK) earned an average of $37,748 2 years after graduating.

What is the cheapest university for majoring in Biochemistry in Kansas?

Emporia State University is the cheapest university for majoring in Biochemistry based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $5,936 to attend Emporia State University.

What is the most expensive university for majoring in Biochemistry in Kansas?

Baker University (BU) is the most expensive university for majoring in Biochemistry based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $27,160 to attend Baker University (BU).

Show Less

Sort By:

#1 Best College for Biochemistry
Average Salary $37,748
Average Debt $24,710
Program Size 113
University of Kansas (UK)
4 Year
Lawrence, KS
Video Rating
University of Kansas (UK), located in Lawrence, KS has 113 students majoring in Biochemistry. On average, graduates earn $37,748.
Acceptance Rate 93%
Undergraduates 6,510 students
Tuition $10,825
0
Slide this button to indicate your GPA
4.0
My GPA
#2 Best College for Biochemistry
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 42
Kansas State University (KSU)
4 Year
Manhattan, KS
Video Rating
Kansas State University (KSU), located in Manhattan, KS has 42 students majoring in Biochemistry. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate 95%
Undergraduates 5,253 students
Tuition $9,350
0
4.0
My GPA
#3 Best College for Biochemistry
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 16
Emporia State University
4 Year
Emporia, KS
Emporia State University, located in Emporia, KS has 16 students majoring in Biochemistry. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate 87%
Undergraduates 1,432 students
Tuition $5,936
0
4.0
My GPA
#4 Best College for Biochemistry
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 12
Newman University
4 Year
Wichita, KS
Newman University, located in Wichita, KS has 12 students majoring in Biochemistry. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate 56%
Undergraduates 495 students
Tuition $26,030
0
4.0
My GPA
#5 Best College for Biochemistry
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 8
McPherson College
4 Year
McPherson, KS
McPherson College, located in McPherson, KS has 8 students majoring in Biochemistry. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate 73%
Undergraduates 126 students
Tuition $25,236
0
4.0
My GPA
#6 Best College for Biochemistry
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 6
Wichita State University
4 Year
Wichita, KS
Wichita State University, located in Wichita, KS has 6 students majoring in Biochemistry. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate 95%
Undergraduates 2,960 students
Tuition $7,528
0
4.0
My GPA
#7 Best College for Biochemistry
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 4
Benedictine College
4 Year
Atchison, KS
Benedictine College, located in Atchison, KS has 4 students majoring in Biochemistry. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate 99%
Undergraduates 396 students
Tuition $26,200
0
4.0
My GPA
#8 Best College for Biochemistry
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 3
Southwestern College
4 Year
Winfield, KS
Southwestern College, located in Winfield, KS has 3 students majoring in Biochemistry. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate 91%
Undergraduates 527 students
Tuition $25,946
0
4.0
My GPA
#9 Best College for Biochemistry
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 3
Tabor College
4 Year
Hillsboro, KS
Tabor College, located in Hillsboro, KS has 3 students majoring in Biochemistry. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate 55%
Undergraduates 176 students
Tuition $25,320
0
4.0
My GPA
Other Major Rankings
Best Biochemistry Programs by State
Most Popular Major Rankings
©2024 CampusReel. All rights reserved