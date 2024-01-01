We rigorously analyzed earnings after graduation, student loan debt, and a host of other variables to determine what colleges and universities offer the best Biochemistry programs in Maine. We looked at 5 programs to put our Biochemistry rankings together to help you find the absolute best schools for Biochemistry in Maine. ... Read More

If you’re still wondering whether Biochemistry is the right field of study for you, check out our guide to majoring in Biochemistry: what you can do with the major, how much you’ll make, and more.

For the purposes of these rankings we prioritized earnings after graduation 6 years and 10 years out for students that majored in Biochemistry in Maine. Earnings are by no means the most important mark of success for a Biochemistry undergraduate program, but it is a variable that is widely used across universities and colleges in Maine. In addition to salary, we also provide average student loans metric and other admissions data points.

In addition, if you scroll all the way through the list you’ll find every college or university that offers a Biochemistry degree in Maine.

Frequently Asked Questions about the Best Universities offering Biochemistry Majors in Maine

What is the best university for majoring in Biochemistry in Maine?

Bowdoin College is the best university for majoring in Biochemistry based on earnings data. On average, graduates from Bowdoin College earned an average of $36,668 2 years after graduating.

What is the cheapest university for majoring in Biochemistry in Maine?

University of Southern Maine (USM) is the cheapest university for majoring in Biochemistry based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $7,796 to attend University of Southern Maine (USM).

What is the most expensive university for majoring in Biochemistry in Maine?

Bates College is the most expensive university for majoring in Biochemistry based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $48,435 to attend Bates College.