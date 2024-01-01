Sign Up
2024 Best Colleges for Biochemistry in Missouri

We rigorously analyzed earnings after graduation, student loan debt, and a host of other variables to determine what colleges and universities offer the best Biochemistry programs in Missouri. We looked at 12 programs to put our Biochemistry rankings together to help you find the absolute best schools for Biochemistry in Missouri. ... Read More

If you’re still wondering whether Biochemistry is the right field of study for you, check out our guide to majoring in Biochemistry: what you can do with the major, how much you’ll make, and more.

For the purposes of these rankings we prioritized earnings after graduation 6 years and 10 years out for students that majored in Biochemistry in Missouri. Earnings are by no means the most important mark of success for a Biochemistry undergraduate program, but it is a variable that is widely used across universities and colleges in Missouri. In addition to salary, we also provide average student loans metric and other admissions data points.

In addition, if you scroll all the way through the list you’ll find every college or university that offers a Biochemistry degree in Missouri.

Frequently Asked Questions about the Best Universities offering Biochemistry Majors in Missouri

What is the best university for majoring in Biochemistry in Missouri?

University of Missouri-St Louis is the best university for majoring in Biochemistry based on earnings data. On average, graduates from University of Missouri-St Louis earned an average of $42,682 2 years after graduating.

What is the cheapest university for majoring in Biochemistry in Missouri?

Missouri Southern State University is the cheapest university for majoring in Biochemistry based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $5,523 to attend Missouri Southern State University.

What is the most expensive university for majoring in Biochemistry in Missouri?

Washington University in St Louis (WashU) is the most expensive university for majoring in Biochemistry based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $48,093 to attend Washington University in St Louis (WashU).

#1 Best College for Biochemistry
Average Salary $42,682
Average Debt $21,797
Program Size 72
University of Missouri-St Louis
4 Year
Saint Louis, MO
University of Missouri-St Louis, located in Saint Louis, MO has 72 students majoring in Biochemistry. On average, graduates earn $42,682.
Acceptance Rate 76%
Undergraduates 2,991 students
Tuition $9,394
#2 Best College for Biochemistry
Average Salary $30,554
Average Debt $20,155
Program Size 129
University of Missouri-Columbia (MU)
4 Year
Columbia, MO
Video Rating
University of Missouri-Columbia (MU), located in Columbia, MO has 129 students majoring in Biochemistry. On average, graduates earn $30,554.
Acceptance Rate 78%
Undergraduates 8,379 students
Tuition $9,509
#3 Best College for Biochemistry
Average Salary $21,508
Average Debt $11,312
Program Size 99
Washington University in St Louis (WashU)
4 Year
Saint Louis, MO
Video Rating
Washington University in St Louis (WashU), located in Saint Louis, MO has 99 students majoring in Biochemistry. On average, graduates earn $21,508.
Acceptance Rate 17%
Undergraduates 4,399 students
Tuition $48,093
#4 Best College for Biochemistry
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 30
Drury University
4 Year
Springfield, MO
Drury University, located in Springfield, MO has 30 students majoring in Biochemistry. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate 84%
Undergraduates 702 students
Tuition $24,905
#5 Best College for Biochemistry
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 22
Rockhurst University
4 Year
Kansas City, MO
Rockhurst University, located in Kansas City, MO has 22 students majoring in Biochemistry. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate 74%
Undergraduates 773 students
Tuition $34,790
#6 Best College for Biochemistry
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 21
Saint Louis University (SLU)
4 Year
Saint Louis, MO
Video Rating
Saint Louis University (SLU), located in Saint Louis, MO has 21 students majoring in Biochemistry. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate 63%
Undergraduates 3,267 students
Tuition $39,226
#7 Best College for Biochemistry
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 19
Missouri Southern State University
4 Year
Joplin, MO
Missouri Southern State University, located in Joplin, MO has 19 students majoring in Biochemistry. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate 94%
Undergraduates 890 students
Tuition $5,523
#8 Best College for Biochemistry
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 16
Westminster College
4 Year
Fulton, MO
Westminster College, located in Fulton, MO has 16 students majoring in Biochemistry. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate 64%
Undergraduates 184 students
Tuition $23,480
#9 Best College for Biochemistry
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 15
William Jewell College
4 Year
Liberty, MO
William Jewell College, located in Liberty, MO has 15 students majoring in Biochemistry. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate 49%
Undergraduates 272 students
Tuition $32,330
#10 Best College for Biochemistry
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 12
Missouri Western State University
4 Year
Saint Joseph, MO
Missouri Western State University, located in Saint Joseph, MO has 12 students majoring in Biochemistry. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate N/A
Undergraduates 782 students
Tuition $7,090
#11 Best College for Biochemistry
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 8
Maryville University of Saint Louis
4 Year
Saint Louis, MO
Maryville University of Saint Louis, located in Saint Louis, MO has 8 students majoring in Biochemistry. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate 72%
Undergraduates 1,786 students
Tuition $26,958
#12 Best College for Biochemistry
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 3
Missouri Baptist University
4 Year
Saint Louis, MO
Missouri Baptist University, located in Saint Louis, MO has 3 students majoring in Biochemistry. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate 57%
Undergraduates 765 students
Tuition $23,886
©2024 CampusReel. All rights reserved