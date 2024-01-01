Sign Up
2024 Best Colleges for Biochemistry in New Jersey

We rigorously analyzed earnings after graduation, student loan debt, and a host of other variables to determine what colleges and universities offer the best Biochemistry programs in New Jersey. We looked at 16 programs to put our Biochemistry rankings together to help you find the absolute best schools for Biochemistry in New Jersey. ... Read More

If you’re still wondering whether Biochemistry is the right field of study for you, check out our guide to majoring in Biochemistry: what you can do with the major, how much you’ll make, and more.

For the purposes of these rankings we prioritized earnings after graduation 6 years and 10 years out for students that majored in Biochemistry in New Jersey. Earnings are by no means the most important mark of success for a Biochemistry undergraduate program, but it is a variable that is widely used across universities and colleges in New Jersey. In addition to salary, we also provide average student loans metric and other admissions data points.

In addition, if you scroll all the way through the list you’ll find every college or university that offers a Biochemistry degree in New Jersey.

Frequently Asked Questions about the Best Universities offering Biochemistry Majors in New Jersey

What is the best university for majoring in Biochemistry in New Jersey?

Rutgers University-Camden is the best university for majoring in Biochemistry based on earnings data. On average, graduates from Rutgers University-Camden earned an average of $40,896 2 years after graduating.

What is the cheapest university for majoring in Biochemistry in New Jersey?

Montclair State University (MSU) is the cheapest university for majoring in Biochemistry based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $11,773 to attend Montclair State University (MSU).

What is the most expensive university for majoring in Biochemistry in New Jersey?

Stevens Institute of Technology is the most expensive university for majoring in Biochemistry based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $47,190 to attend Stevens Institute of Technology.

Show Less

Sort By:

#1 Best College for Biochemistry
Average Salary $40,896
Average Debt $20,880
Program Size 129
Rutgers University-New Brunswick
4 Year
New Brunswick, NJ
Video Rating
Rutgers University-New Brunswick, located in New Brunswick, NJ has 129 students majoring in Biochemistry. On average, graduates earn $40,896.
Acceptance Rate 58%
Undergraduates 12,668 students
Tuition $14,131
0
Slide this button to indicate your GPA
4.0
My GPA
#2 Best College for Biochemistry
Average Salary $38,289
Average Debt $21,095
Program Size 53
Stockton University
4 Year
Galloway, NJ
Stockton University, located in Galloway, NJ has 53 students majoring in Biochemistry. On average, graduates earn $38,289.
Acceptance Rate 64%
Undergraduates 2,285 students
Tuition $12,820
0
4.0
My GPA
#3 Best College for Biochemistry
Average Salary $37,568
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 107
Princeton University
4 Year
Princeton, NJ
Video Rating
Princeton University , located in Princeton, NJ has 107 students majoring in Biochemistry. On average, graduates earn $37,568.
Acceptance Rate 7%
Undergraduates 2,268 students
Tuition $43,450
0
4.0
My GPA
#4 Best College for Biochemistry
Average Salary $37,568
Average Debt $22,232
Program Size 86
Rowan University
4 Year
Glassboro, NJ
Video Rating
Rowan University, located in Glassboro, NJ has 86 students majoring in Biochemistry. On average, graduates earn $37,568.
Acceptance Rate 71%
Undergraduates 3,624 students
Tuition $12,864
0
4.0
My GPA
#5 Best College for Biochemistry
Average Salary $36,674
Average Debt $27,000
Program Size 36
Stevens Institute of Technology
4 Year
Hoboken, NJ
Video Rating
Stevens Institute of Technology, located in Hoboken, NJ has 36 students majoring in Biochemistry. On average, graduates earn $36,674.
Acceptance Rate 44%
Undergraduates 2,157 students
Tuition $47,190
0
4.0
My GPA
#6 Best College for Biochemistry
Average Salary $31,314
Average Debt $23,444
Program Size 79
Montclair State University (MSU)
4 Year
Montclair, NJ
Video Rating
Montclair State University (MSU), located in Montclair, NJ has 79 students majoring in Biochemistry. On average, graduates earn $31,314.
Acceptance Rate 70%
Undergraduates 4,893 students
Tuition $11,773
0
4.0
My GPA
#7 Best College for Biochemistry
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 21
New Jersey Institute of Technology
4 Year
Newark, NJ
Video Rating
New Jersey Institute of Technology, located in Newark, NJ has 21 students majoring in Biochemistry. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate 61%
Undergraduates 2,839 students
Tuition $16,108
0
4.0
My GPA
#8 Best College for Biochemistry
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt $26,000
Program Size 21
Fairleigh Dickinson University-Florham Campus
4 Year
Madison, NJ
Fairleigh Dickinson University-Florham Campus, located in Madison, NJ has 21 students majoring in Biochemistry. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate 83%
Undergraduates 843 students
Tuition $39,092
0
4.0
My GPA
#9 Best College for Biochemistry
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt $19,302
Program Size 19
Drew University (DU)
4 Year
Madison, NJ
Video Rating
Drew University (DU), located in Madison, NJ has 19 students majoring in Biochemistry. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate 70%
Undergraduates 507 students
Tuition $46,684
0
4.0
My GPA
#10 Best College for Biochemistry
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 16
Seton Hall University
4 Year
South Orange, NJ
Seton Hall University, located in South Orange, NJ has 16 students majoring in Biochemistry. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate 76%
Undergraduates 2,608 students
Tuition $38,072
0
4.0
My GPA
#11 Best College for Biochemistry
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 14
Ramapo College
4 Year
Mahwah, NJ
Video Rating
N/A
Ramapo College , located in Mahwah, NJ has 14 students majoring in Biochemistry. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate 53%
Undergraduates 1,591 students
Tuition $13,698
0
4.0
My GPA
#12 Best College for Biochemistry
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 13
Rider University
4 Year
Lawrenceville, NJ
Rider University, located in Lawrenceville, NJ has 13 students majoring in Biochemistry. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate 69%
Undergraduates 1,325 students
Tuition $38,360
0
4.0
My GPA
#13 Best College for Biochemistry
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 12
Saint Peter's University
4 Year
Jersey City, NJ
Saint Peter's University, located in Jersey City, NJ has 12 students majoring in Biochemistry. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate 67%
Undergraduates 873 students
Tuition $34,198
0
4.0
My GPA
#14 Best College for Biochemistry
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt $26,000
Program Size 10
Fairleigh Dickinson University-Metropolitan Campus
4 Year
Teaneck, NJ
Fairleigh Dickinson University-Metropolitan Campus, located in Teaneck, NJ has 10 students majoring in Biochemistry. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate 80%
Undergraduates 2,105 students
Tuition $36,910
0
4.0
My GPA
#15 Best College for Biochemistry
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 2
Georgian Court University
4 Year
Lakewood, NJ
Georgian Court University, located in Lakewood, NJ has 2 students majoring in Biochemistry. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate 73%
Undergraduates 572 students
Tuition $31,618
0
4.0
My GPA
