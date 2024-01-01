We rigorously analyzed earnings after graduation, student loan debt, and a host of other variables to determine what colleges and universities offer the best Biochemistry programs in Oklahoma. We looked at 7 programs to put our Biochemistry rankings together to help you find the absolute best schools for Biochemistry in Oklahoma. ... Read More

If you’re still wondering whether Biochemistry is the right field of study for you, check out our guide to majoring in Biochemistry: what you can do with the major, how much you’ll make, and more.

For the purposes of these rankings we prioritized earnings after graduation 6 years and 10 years out for students that majored in Biochemistry in Oklahoma. Earnings are by no means the most important mark of success for a Biochemistry undergraduate program, but it is a variable that is widely used across universities and colleges in Oklahoma. In addition to salary, we also provide average student loans metric and other admissions data points.

In addition, if you scroll all the way through the list you’ll find every college or university that offers a Biochemistry degree in Oklahoma.

Frequently Asked Questions about the Best Universities offering Biochemistry Majors in Oklahoma

What is the best university for majoring in Biochemistry in Oklahoma?

Oklahoma State University-Main Campus is the best university for majoring in Biochemistry based on earnings data. On average, graduates from Oklahoma State University-Main Campus earned an average of $31,763 2 years after graduating.

What is the cheapest university for majoring in Biochemistry in Oklahoma?

Oklahoma State University-Main Campus is the cheapest university for majoring in Biochemistry based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $7,778 to attend Oklahoma State University-Main Campus.

What is the most expensive university for majoring in Biochemistry in Oklahoma?

University of Tulsa is the most expensive university for majoring in Biochemistry based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $39,521 to attend University of Tulsa.