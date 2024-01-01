We rigorously analyzed earnings after graduation, student loan debt, and a host of other variables to determine what colleges and universities offer the best Biochemistry programs in Oregon. We looked at 8 programs to put our Biochemistry rankings together to help you find the absolute best schools for Biochemistry in Oregon. ... Read More

If you’re still wondering whether Biochemistry is the right field of study for you, check out our guide to majoring in Biochemistry: what you can do with the major, how much you’ll make, and more.

For the purposes of these rankings we prioritized earnings after graduation 6 years and 10 years out for students that majored in Biochemistry in Oregon. Earnings are by no means the most important mark of success for a Biochemistry undergraduate program, but it is a variable that is widely used across universities and colleges in Oregon. In addition to salary, we also provide average student loans metric and other admissions data points.

In addition, if you scroll all the way through the list you’ll find every college or university that offers a Biochemistry degree in Oregon.

Frequently Asked Questions about the Best Universities offering Biochemistry Majors in Oregon

What is the best university for majoring in Biochemistry in Oregon?

Portland State University (PSU) is the best university for majoring in Biochemistry based on earnings data. On average, graduates from Portland State University (PSU) earned an average of $41,565 2 years after graduating.

What is the cheapest university for majoring in Biochemistry in Oregon?

Eastern Oregon University is the cheapest university for majoring in Biochemistry based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $7,764 to attend Eastern Oregon University.

What is the most expensive university for majoring in Biochemistry in Oregon?

Reed College is the most expensive university for majoring in Biochemistry based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $49,940 to attend Reed College.