2024 Best Colleges for Biochemistry in South Carolina

We rigorously analyzed earnings after graduation, student loan debt, and a host of other variables to determine what colleges and universities offer the best Biochemistry programs in South Carolina. We looked at 9 programs to put our Biochemistry rankings together to help you find the absolute best schools for Biochemistry in South Carolina. ... Read More

If you’re still wondering whether Biochemistry is the right field of study for you, check out our guide to majoring in Biochemistry: what you can do with the major, how much you’ll make, and more.

For the purposes of these rankings we prioritized earnings after graduation 6 years and 10 years out for students that majored in Biochemistry in South Carolina. Earnings are by no means the most important mark of success for a Biochemistry undergraduate program, but it is a variable that is widely used across universities and colleges in South Carolina. In addition to salary, we also provide average student loans metric and other admissions data points.

In addition, if you scroll all the way through the list you’ll find every college or university that offers a Biochemistry degree in South Carolina.

Frequently Asked Questions about the Best Universities offering Biochemistry Majors in South Carolina

What is the best university for majoring in Biochemistry in South Carolina?

Clemson University is the best university for majoring in Biochemistry based on earnings data. On average, graduates from Clemson University earned an average of $27,669 2 years after graduating.

What is the cheapest university for majoring in Biochemistry in South Carolina?

Coastal Carolina University (CCU) is the cheapest university for majoring in Biochemistry based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $10,530 to attend Coastal Carolina University (CCU).

What is the most expensive university for majoring in Biochemistry in South Carolina?

Presbyterian College is the most expensive university for majoring in Biochemistry based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $36,130 to attend Presbyterian College.

#1 Best College for Biochemistry
Average Salary $27,669
Average Debt $19,944
Program Size 111
Clemson University
4 Year
Clemson, SC
Clemson University, located in Clemson, SC has 111 students majoring in Biochemistry. On average, graduates earn $27,669.
Acceptance Rate 51%
Undergraduates 5,639 students
Tuition $14,272
#2 Best College for Biochemistry
Average Salary $23,649
Average Debt $25,000
Program Size 102
University of South Carolina-Columbia (USC)
4 Year
Columbia, SC
University of South Carolina-Columbia (USC), located in Columbia, SC has 102 students majoring in Biochemistry. On average, graduates earn $23,649.
Acceptance Rate 65%
Undergraduates 8,172 students
Tuition $11,482
#3 Best College for Biochemistry
Average Salary $20,824
Average Debt $27,000
Program Size 38
Coastal Carolina University (CCU)
4 Year
Conway, SC
Coastal Carolina University (CCU), located in Conway, SC has 38 students majoring in Biochemistry. On average, graduates earn $20,824.
Acceptance Rate 60%
Undergraduates 2,055 students
Tuition $10,530
#4 Best College for Biochemistry
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 25
Claflin University
4 Year
Orangeburg, SC
Claflin University, located in Orangeburg, SC has 25 students majoring in Biochemistry. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate 41%
Undergraduates 368 students
Tuition $15,520
#5 Best College for Biochemistry
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 18
Anderson University
4 Year
Anderson, SC
Anderson University, located in Anderson, SC has 18 students majoring in Biochemistry. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate 55%
Undergraduates 757 students
Tuition $24,860
#6 Best College for Biochemistry
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 10
Bob Jones University
4 Year
Greenville, SC
Bob Jones University, located in Greenville, SC has 10 students majoring in Biochemistry. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate 82%
Undergraduates 583 students
Tuition $14,900
#7 Best College for Biochemistry
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 8
Presbyterian College
4 Year
Clinton, SC
Presbyterian College, located in Clinton, SC has 8 students majoring in Biochemistry. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate 62%
Undergraduates 289 students
Tuition $36,130
#8 Best College for Biochemistry
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 7
Charleston Southern University
4 Year
Charleston, SC
Charleston Southern University, located in Charleston, SC has 7 students majoring in Biochemistry. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate 60%
Undergraduates 643 students
Tuition $23,440
#9 Best College for Biochemistry
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 6
Converse College
4 Year
Spartanburg, SC
Converse College, located in Spartanburg, SC has 6 students majoring in Biochemistry. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate 58%
Undergraduates 265 students
Tuition $16,500
