2024 Best Colleges for Biochemistry in Virginia

We rigorously analyzed earnings after graduation, student loan debt, and a host of other variables to determine what colleges and universities offer the best Biochemistry programs in Virginia. We looked at 12 programs to put our Biochemistry rankings together to help you find the absolute best schools for Biochemistry in Virginia. ... Read More

If you’re still wondering whether Biochemistry is the right field of study for you, check out our guide to majoring in Biochemistry: what you can do with the major, how much you’ll make, and more.

For the purposes of these rankings we prioritized earnings after graduation 6 years and 10 years out for students that majored in Biochemistry in Virginia. Earnings are by no means the most important mark of success for a Biochemistry undergraduate program, but it is a variable that is widely used across universities and colleges in Virginia. In addition to salary, we also provide average student loans metric and other admissions data points.

In addition, if you scroll all the way through the list you’ll find every college or university that offers a Biochemistry degree in Virginia.

Frequently Asked Questions about the Best Universities offering Biochemistry Majors in Virginia

What is the best university for majoring in Biochemistry in Virginia?

Virginia Tech (VT) is the best university for majoring in Biochemistry based on earnings data. On average, graduates from Virginia Tech (VT) earned an average of $37,424 2 years after graduating.

What is the cheapest university for majoring in Biochemistry in Virginia?

Old Dominion University is the cheapest university for majoring in Biochemistry based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $9,480 to attend Old Dominion University.

What is the most expensive university for majoring in Biochemistry in Virginia?

University of Richmond is the most expensive university for majoring in Biochemistry based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $48,090 to attend University of Richmond.

#1 Best College for Biochemistry
Average Salary $37,424
Average Debt $21,219
Program Size 281
Virginia Tech (VT)
4 Year
Blacksburg, VA
Virginia Tech (VT), located in Blacksburg, VA has 281 students majoring in Biochemistry. On average, graduates earn $37,424.
Acceptance Rate 73%
Undergraduates 7,741 students
Tuition $12,485
#2 Best College for Biochemistry
Average Salary $37,424
Average Debt $21,219
Program Size 281
Virginia Polytechnic Institute and State University
4 Year
Blacksburg, VA
Virginia Polytechnic Institute and State University, located in Blacksburg, VA has 281 students majoring in Biochemistry. On average, graduates earn $37,424.
Acceptance Rate N/A
Undergraduates 7,741 students
Tuition N/A
#3 Best College for Biochemistry
Average Salary $33,993
Average Debt $21,950
Program Size 61
University of Richmond
4 Year
University of Richmond, VA
University of Richmond, located in University of Richmond, VA has 61 students majoring in Biochemistry. On average, graduates earn $33,993.
Acceptance Rate 31%
Undergraduates 1,102 students
Tuition $48,090
#4 Best College for Biochemistry
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 25
Southern Virginia University
4 Year
Buena Vista, VA
Southern Virginia University, located in Buena Vista, VA has 25 students majoring in Biochemistry. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate 38%
Undergraduates 126 students
Tuition $14,900
#5 Best College for Biochemistry
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt $25,138
Program Size 25
Old Dominion University
4 Year
Norfolk, VA
Old Dominion University, located in Norfolk, VA has 25 students majoring in Biochemistry. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate 83%
Undergraduates 5,151 students
Tuition $9,480
#6 Best College for Biochemistry
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 18
Roanoke College
4 Year
Salem, VA
Roanoke College, located in Salem, VA has 18 students majoring in Biochemistry. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate 72%
Undergraduates 441 students
Tuition $39,791
#7 Best College for Biochemistry
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 16
Washington and Lee University
4 Year
Lexington, VA
Washington and Lee University, located in Lexington, VA has 16 students majoring in Biochemistry. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate 24%
Undergraduates 556 students
Tuition $46,417
#8 Best College for Biochemistry
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 14
Marymount University (MU)
4 Year
Arlington, VA
Marymount University (MU), located in Arlington, VA has 14 students majoring in Biochemistry. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate 68%
Undergraduates 969 students
Tuition $28,310
#9 Best College for Biochemistry
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 13
Liberty University
4 Year
Lynchburg, VA
Liberty University , located in Lynchburg, VA has 13 students majoring in Biochemistry. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate 22%
Undergraduates 16,486 students
Tuition $20,109
#10 Best College for Biochemistry
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 11
Eastern Mennonite University
4 Year
Harrisonburg, VA
Eastern Mennonite University, located in Harrisonburg, VA has 11 students majoring in Biochemistry. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate 62%
Undergraduates 494 students
Tuition $32,300
#11 Best College for Biochemistry
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 8
Hampton University
4 Year
Hampton, VA
Hampton University, located in Hampton, VA has 8 students majoring in Biochemistry. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate 69%
Undergraduates 850 students
Tuition $23,112
#12 Best College for Biochemistry
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 6
Bridgewater College
4 Year
Bridgewater, VA
Bridgewater College , located in Bridgewater, VA has 6 students majoring in Biochemistry. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate 49%
Undergraduates 371 students
Tuition $31,480
