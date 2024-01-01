Sign Up
2024 Best Colleges for Biochemistry in Washington

We rigorously analyzed earnings after graduation, student loan debt, and a host of other variables to determine what colleges and universities offer the best Biochemistry programs in Washington. We looked at 11 programs to put our Biochemistry rankings together to help you find the absolute best schools for Biochemistry in Washington. ... Read More

If you’re still wondering whether Biochemistry is the right field of study for you, check out our guide to majoring in Biochemistry: what you can do with the major, how much you’ll make, and more.

For the purposes of these rankings we prioritized earnings after graduation 6 years and 10 years out for students that majored in Biochemistry in Washington. Earnings are by no means the most important mark of success for a Biochemistry undergraduate program, but it is a variable that is widely used across universities and colleges in Washington. In addition to salary, we also provide average student loans metric and other admissions data points.

In addition, if you scroll all the way through the list you’ll find every college or university that offers a Biochemistry degree in Washington.

Frequently Asked Questions about the Best Universities offering Biochemistry Majors in Washington

What is the best university for majoring in Biochemistry in Washington?

Seattle University is the best university for majoring in Biochemistry based on earnings data. On average, graduates from Seattle University earned an average of $46,087 2 years after graduating.

What is the cheapest university for majoring in Biochemistry in Washington?

Western Washington University is the cheapest university for majoring in Biochemistry based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $8,611 to attend Western Washington University.

What is the most expensive university for majoring in Biochemistry in Washington?

Whitman College is the most expensive university for majoring in Biochemistry based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $46,138 to attend Whitman College.

#1 Best College for Biochemistry
Average Salary $46,087
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 20
Seattle University
4 Year
Seattle, WA
Seattle University, located in Seattle, WA has 20 students majoring in Biochemistry. On average, graduates earn $46,087.
Acceptance Rate 73%
Undergraduates 2,252 students
Tuition $39,690
#2 Best College for Biochemistry
Average Salary $40,467
Average Debt $21,798
Program Size 41
Washington State University (WSU)
4 Year
Pullman, WA
Washington State University (WSU), located in Pullman, WA has 41 students majoring in Biochemistry. On average, graduates earn $40,467.
Acceptance Rate 80%
Undergraduates 7,038 students
Tuition $11,967
#3 Best College for Biochemistry
Average Salary $38,289
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 21
University of Puget Sound
4 Year
Tacoma, WA
University of Puget Sound, located in Tacoma, WA has 21 students majoring in Biochemistry. On average, graduates earn $38,289.
Acceptance Rate 79%
Undergraduates 665 students
Tuition $44,976
#4 Best College for Biochemistry
Average Salary $33,138
Average Debt $20,329
Program Size 61
Western Washington University
4 Year
Bellingham, WA
Western Washington University, located in Bellingham, WA has 61 students majoring in Biochemistry. On average, graduates earn $33,138.
Acceptance Rate 82%
Undergraduates 3,673 students
Tuition $8,611
#5 Best College for Biochemistry
Average Salary $31,660
Average Debt $14,410
Program Size 641
University of Washington-Seattle Campus (UW)
4 Year
Seattle, WA
University of Washington-Seattle Campus (UW), located in Seattle, WA has 641 students majoring in Biochemistry. On average, graduates earn $31,660.
Acceptance Rate 53%
Undergraduates 12,671 students
Tuition $11,839
#6 Best College for Biochemistry
Average Salary $31,660
Average Debt $14,410
Program Size 31
University of Washington-Bothell Campus
4 Year
Bothell, WA
University of Washington-Bothell Campus, located in Bothell, WA has 31 students majoring in Biochemistry. On average, graduates earn $31,660.
Acceptance Rate 79%
Undergraduates 1,775 students
Tuition $11,758
#7 Best College for Biochemistry
Average Salary $25,194
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 39
Whitman College
4 Year
Walla Walla, WA
Whitman College, located in Walla Walla, WA has 39 students majoring in Biochemistry. On average, graduates earn $25,194.
Acceptance Rate 43%
Undergraduates 369 students
Tuition $46,138
#8 Best College for Biochemistry
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt $18,919
Program Size 37
Gonzaga University (GU)
4 Year
Spokane, WA
Gonzaga University (GU), located in Spokane, WA has 37 students majoring in Biochemistry. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate 73%
Undergraduates 2,087 students
Tuition $37,990
#9 Best College for Biochemistry
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 20
Central Washington University
4 Year
Ellensburg, WA
Central Washington University, located in Ellensburg, WA has 20 students majoring in Biochemistry. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate 82%
Undergraduates 2,803 students
Tuition $8,688
#10 Best College for Biochemistry
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 17
Seattle Pacific University
4 Year
Seattle, WA
Seattle Pacific University, located in Seattle, WA has 17 students majoring in Biochemistry. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate 82%
Undergraduates 1,123 students
Tuition $37,086
#11 Best College for Biochemistry
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 9
Walla Walla University
4 Year
College Place, WA
Walla Walla University, located in College Place, WA has 9 students majoring in Biochemistry. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate 56%
Undergraduates 422 students
Tuition $26,382
