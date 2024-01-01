Sign Up
2024 Best Colleges for Biology in Iowa

We rigorously analyzed earnings after graduation, student loan debt, and a host of other variables to determine what colleges and universities offer the best Biology programs in Iowa. We looked at 27 programs to put our Biology rankings together to help you find the absolute best schools for Biology in Iowa. ... Read More

If you’re still wondering whether Biology is the right field of study for you, check out our guide to majoring in Biology: what you can do with the major, how much you’ll make, and more.

For the purposes of these rankings we prioritized earnings after graduation 6 years and 10 years out for students that majored in Biology in Iowa. Earnings are by no means the most important mark of success for a Biology undergraduate program, but it is a variable that is widely used across universities and colleges in Iowa. In addition to salary, we also provide average student loans metric and other admissions data points.

In addition, if you scroll all the way through the list you’ll find every college or university that offers a Biology degree in Iowa.

Frequently Asked Questions about the Best Universities offering Biology Majors in Iowa

What is the best university for majoring in Biology in Iowa?

Upper Iowa University is the best university for majoring in Biology based on earnings data. On average, graduates from Upper Iowa University earned an average of $43,798 2 years after graduating.

What is the cheapest university for majoring in Biology in Iowa?

Iowa State University (ISU) is the cheapest university for majoring in Biology based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $7,736 to attend Iowa State University (ISU).

What is the most expensive university for majoring in Biology in Iowa?

Grinnell College is the most expensive university for majoring in Biology based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $46,990 to attend Grinnell College.

#1 Best College for Biology
Average Salary $43,798
Average Debt $24,250
Program Size 38
Upper Iowa University
4 Year
Fayette, IA
Upper Iowa University, located in Fayette, IA has 38 students majoring in Biology. On average, graduates earn $43,798.
Acceptance Rate 66%
Undergraduates 1,252 students
Tuition $28,073
#2 Best College for Biology
Average Salary $39,369
Average Debt $31,000
Program Size 25
Mount Mercy University
4 Year
Cedar Rapids, IA
Mount Mercy University, located in Cedar Rapids, IA has 25 students majoring in Biology. On average, graduates earn $39,369.
Acceptance Rate 61%
Undergraduates 557 students
Tuition $28,226
#3 Best College for Biology
Average Salary $38,906
Average Debt $27,000
Program Size 77
Morningside College
4 Year
Sioux City, IA
Morningside College, located in Sioux City, IA has 77 students majoring in Biology. On average, graduates earn $38,906.
Acceptance Rate 56%
Undergraduates 628 students
Tuition $28,155
#4 Best College for Biology
Average Salary $37,748
Average Debt $26,747
Program Size 26
University of Dubuque
4 Year
Dubuque, IA
University of Dubuque, located in Dubuque, IA has 26 students majoring in Biology. On average, graduates earn $37,748.
Acceptance Rate 77%
Undergraduates 558 students
Tuition $27,895
#5 Best College for Biology
Average Salary $36,745
Average Debt $24,978
Program Size 191
University of Iowa (UI)
4 Year
Iowa City, IA
University of Iowa (UI), located in Iowa City, IA has 191 students majoring in Biology. On average, graduates earn $36,745.
Acceptance Rate 81%
Undergraduates 6,835 students
Tuition $8,104
#6 Best College for Biology
Average Salary $36,560
Average Debt $27,000
Program Size 86
Coe College
4 Year
Cedar Rapids, IA
Coe College, located in Cedar Rapids, IA has 86 students majoring in Biology. On average, graduates earn $36,560.
Acceptance Rate 63%
Undergraduates 316 students
Tuition $39,080
#7 Best College for Biology
Average Salary $34,704
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 31
Dordt College
4 Year
Sioux Center, IA
Dordt College, located in Sioux Center, IA has 31 students majoring in Biology. On average, graduates earn $34,704.
Acceptance Rate 70%
Undergraduates 346 students
Tuition $28,280
#8 Best College for Biology
Average Salary $33,993
Average Debt $23,875
Program Size 45
Drake University
4 Year
Des Moines, IA
Drake University , located in Des Moines, IA has 45 students majoring in Biology. On average, graduates earn $33,993.
Acceptance Rate 67%
Undergraduates 1,287 students
Tuition $33,696
#9 Best College for Biology
Average Salary $33,281
Average Debt $18,100
Program Size 81
Grinnell College
4 Year
Grinnell, IA
Grinnell College, located in Grinnell, IA has 81 students majoring in Biology. On average, graduates earn $33,281.
Acceptance Rate 25%
Undergraduates 396 students
Tuition $46,990
#10 Best College for Biology
Average Salary $32,925
Average Debt $27,000
Program Size 60
Grand View University
4 Year
Des Moines, IA
Grand View University, located in Des Moines, IA has 60 students majoring in Biology. On average, graduates earn $32,925.
Acceptance Rate 98%
Undergraduates 542 students
Tuition $24,614
#11 Best College for Biology
Average Salary $32,569
Average Debt $25,419
Program Size 160
University of Northern Iowa
4 Year
Cedar Falls, IA
University of Northern Iowa, located in Cedar Falls, IA has 160 students majoring in Biology. On average, graduates earn $32,569.
Acceptance Rate 80%
Undergraduates 2,579 students
Tuition $7,817
#12 Best College for Biology
Average Salary $32,119
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 58
Central College
4 Year
Pella, IA
Central College, located in Pella, IA has 58 students majoring in Biology. On average, graduates earn $32,119.
Acceptance Rate 64%
Undergraduates 229 students
Tuition $33,345
#13 Best College for Biology
Average Salary $32,108
Average Debt $23,029
Program Size 355
Iowa State University (ISU)
4 Year
Ames, IA
Iowa State University (ISU), located in Ames, IA has 355 students majoring in Biology. On average, graduates earn $32,108.
Acceptance Rate 87%
Undergraduates 7,860 students
Tuition $7,736
#14 Best College for Biology
Average Salary $31,854
Average Debt $24,386
Program Size 91
Wartburg College
4 Year
Waverly, IA
Wartburg College, located in Waverly, IA has 91 students majoring in Biology. On average, graduates earn $31,854.
Acceptance Rate 74%
Undergraduates 306 students
Tuition $37,190
#15 Best College for Biology
Average Salary $29,685
Average Debt $26,532
Program Size 35
Buena Vista University
4 Year
Storm Lake, IA
Buena Vista University, located in Storm Lake, IA has 35 students majoring in Biology. On average, graduates earn $29,685.
Acceptance Rate 68%
Undergraduates 742 students
Tuition $31,318
