2024 Best Colleges for Accounting in Alabama

We rigorously analyzed earnings after graduation, student loan debt, and a host of other variables to determine what colleges and universities offer the best Accounting programs in Alabama. We looked at 24 programs to put our Accounting rankings together to help you find the absolute best schools for Accounting in Alabama. ... Read More

If you’re still wondering whether Accounting is the right field of study for you, check out our guide to majoring in Accounting: what you can do with the major, how much you’ll make, and more.

For the purposes of these rankings we prioritized earnings after graduation 6 years and 10 years out for students that majored in Accounting in Alabama. Earnings are by no means the most important mark of success for a Accounting undergraduate program, but it is a variable that is widely used across universities and colleges in Alabama. In addition to salary, we also provide average student loans metric and other admissions data points.

In addition, if you scroll all the way through the list you’ll find every college or university that offers a Accounting degree in Alabama.

Frequently Asked Questions about the Best Universities offering Accounting Majors in Alabama

What is the best university for majoring in Accounting in Alabama?

Auburn University (AU) is the best university for majoring in Accounting based on earnings data. On average, graduates from Auburn University (AU) earned an average of $54,382 2 years after graduating.

What is the cheapest university for majoring in Accounting in Alabama?

University of South Alabama is the cheapest university for majoring in Accounting based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $7,332 to attend University of South Alabama.

What is the most expensive university for majoring in Accounting in Alabama?

Birmingham Southern College is the most expensive university for majoring in Accounting based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $33,128 to attend Birmingham Southern College.

#1 Best College for Accounting
Average Salary $54,382
Average Debt $20,160
Program Size 385
Auburn University (AU)
4 Year
Auburn, AL
Video Rating
Auburn University (AU), located in Auburn, AL has 385 students majoring in Accounting. On average, graduates earn $54,382.
Acceptance Rate 78%
Undergraduates 6,093 students
Tuition $10,424
#2 Best College for Accounting
Average Salary $53,883
Average Debt $21,609
Program Size 679
The University of Alabama (UA)
4 Year
Tuscaloosa, AL
Video Rating
The University of Alabama (UA), located in Tuscaloosa, AL has 679 students majoring in Accounting. On average, graduates earn $53,883.
Acceptance Rate 54%
Undergraduates 8,428 students
Tuition $10,170
#3 Best College for Accounting
Average Salary $49,990
Average Debt $26,479
Program Size 218
University of Alabama at Birmingham (UAB)
4 Year
Birmingham, AL
Video Rating
University of Alabama at Birmingham (UAB), located in Birmingham, AL has 218 students majoring in Accounting. On average, graduates earn $49,990.
Acceptance Rate 60%
Undergraduates 4,669 students
Tuition $7,766
#4 Best College for Accounting
Average Salary $44,933
Average Debt $27,750
Program Size 39
University of Montevallo
4 Year
Montevallo, AL
Video Rating
N/A
University of Montevallo, located in Montevallo, AL has 39 students majoring in Accounting. On average, graduates earn $44,933.
Acceptance Rate 70%
Undergraduates 658 students
Tuition $11,410
#5 Best College for Accounting
Average Salary $44,825
Average Debt $38,756
Program Size 4
Strayer University-Alabama
4 Year
Birmingham, AL
Strayer University-Alabama, located in Birmingham, AL has 4 students majoring in Accounting. On average, graduates earn $44,825.
Acceptance Rate N/A
Undergraduates 129 students
Tuition $12,975
#6 Best College for Accounting
Average Salary $44,170
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 21
University of Mobile
4 Year
Mobile, AL
University of Mobile, located in Mobile, AL has 21 students majoring in Accounting. On average, graduates earn $44,170.
Acceptance Rate 61%
Undergraduates 298 students
Tuition $20,470
#7 Best College for Accounting
Average Salary $43,314
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 18
Tuskegee University
4 Year
Tuskegee, AL
Video Rating
N/A
Tuskegee University, located in Tuskegee, AL has 18 students majoring in Accounting. On average, graduates earn $43,314.
Acceptance Rate 53%
Undergraduates 639 students
Tuition $20,015
#8 Best College for Accounting
Average Salary $43,240
Average Debt $19,243
Program Size 87
University of North Alabama
4 Year
Florence, AL
University of North Alabama, located in Florence, AL has 87 students majoring in Accounting. On average, graduates earn $43,240.
Acceptance Rate 58%
Undergraduates 1,387 students
Tuition $7,774
#9 Best College for Accounting
Average Salary $41,087
Average Debt $23,517
Program Size 131
Athens State University
4 Year
Athens, AL
Athens State University, located in Athens, AL has 131 students majoring in Accounting. On average, graduates earn $41,087.
Acceptance Rate N/A
Undergraduates 784 students
Tuition N/A
#10 Best College for Accounting
Average Salary $39,909
Average Debt $34,278
Program Size 42
Alabama A & M University
4 Year
Normal, AL
Video Rating
N/A
Alabama A & M University, located in Normal, AL has 42 students majoring in Accounting. On average, graduates earn $39,909.
Acceptance Rate 65%
Undergraduates 813 students
Tuition $9,366
#11 Best College for Accounting
Average Salary $39,074
Average Debt $27,468
Program Size 147
Troy University
4 Year
Troy, AL
Troy University, located in Troy, AL has 147 students majoring in Accounting. On average, graduates earn $39,074.
Acceptance Rate 92%
Undergraduates 3,484 students
Tuition $7,924
#12 Best College for Accounting
Average Salary $39,009
Average Debt $24,104
Program Size 114
University of Alabama in Huntsville (UAH)
4 Year
Huntsville, AL
Video Rating
University of Alabama in Huntsville (UAH), located in Huntsville, AL has 114 students majoring in Accounting. On average, graduates earn $39,009.
Acceptance Rate 81%
Undergraduates 1,632 students
Tuition $9,128
#13 Best College for Accounting
Average Salary $38,906
Average Debt $29,683
Program Size 147
University of South Alabama
4 Year
Mobile, AL
Video Rating
University of South Alabama, located in Mobile, AL has 147 students majoring in Accounting. On average, graduates earn $38,906.
Acceptance Rate 78%
Undergraduates 3,560 students
Tuition $7,332
#14 Best College for Accounting
Average Salary $38,289
Average Debt $25,000
Program Size 110
Jacksonville State University
4 Year
Jacksonville, AL
Jacksonville State University, located in Jacksonville, AL has 110 students majoring in Accounting. On average, graduates earn $38,289.
Acceptance Rate 67%
Undergraduates 1,672 students
Tuition $7,500
#15 Best College for Accounting
Average Salary $37,208
Average Debt $23,681
Program Size 62
Auburn University at Montgomery
4 Year
Montgomery, AL
Auburn University at Montgomery, located in Montgomery, AL has 62 students majoring in Accounting. On average, graduates earn $37,208.
Acceptance Rate 79%
Undergraduates 884 students
Tuition $9,350
