2024 Best Colleges for Accounting in Arkansas

We rigorously analyzed earnings after graduation, student loan debt, and a host of other variables to determine what colleges and universities offer the best Accounting programs in Arkansas. We looked at 16 programs to put our Accounting rankings together to help you find the absolute best schools for Accounting in Arkansas. ... Read More

If you’re still wondering whether Accounting is the right field of study for you, check out our guide to majoring in Accounting: what you can do with the major, how much you’ll make, and more.

For the purposes of these rankings we prioritized earnings after graduation 6 years and 10 years out for students that majored in Accounting in Arkansas. Earnings are by no means the most important mark of success for a Accounting undergraduate program, but it is a variable that is widely used across universities and colleges in Arkansas. In addition to salary, we also provide average student loans metric and other admissions data points.

In addition, if you scroll all the way through the list you’ll find every college or university that offers a Accounting degree in Arkansas.

Frequently Asked Questions about the Best Universities offering Accounting Majors in Arkansas

What is the best university for majoring in Accounting in Arkansas?

Harding University is the best university for majoring in Accounting based on earnings data. On average, graduates from Harding University earned an average of $57,318 2 years after graduating.

What is the cheapest university for majoring in Accounting in Arkansas?

Arkansas Tech University is the cheapest university for majoring in Accounting based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $6,192 to attend Arkansas Tech University.

What is the most expensive university for majoring in Accounting in Arkansas?

Hendrix College is the most expensive university for majoring in Accounting based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $40,870 to attend Hendrix College.

#1 Best College for Accounting
Average Salary $57,318
Average Debt $26,438
Program Size 104
Harding University
4 Year
Searcy, AR
Harding University, located in Searcy, AR has 104 students majoring in Accounting. On average, graduates earn $57,318.
Acceptance Rate 99%
Undergraduates 1,382 students
Tuition $17,805
#2 Best College for Accounting
Average Salary $56,415
Average Debt $20,229
Program Size 27
John Brown University
4 Year
Siloam Springs, AR
John Brown University, located in Siloam Springs, AR has 27 students majoring in Accounting. On average, graduates earn $56,415.
Acceptance Rate 74%
Undergraduates 614 students
Tuition $24,468
#3 Best College for Accounting
Average Salary $52,733
Average Debt $20,627
Program Size 363
University of Arkansas
4 Year
Fayetteville, AR
University of Arkansas, located in Fayetteville, AR has 363 students majoring in Accounting. On average, graduates earn $52,733.
Acceptance Rate 60%
Undergraduates 5,963 students
Tuition $8,522
#4 Best College for Accounting
Average Salary $48,667
Average Debt $26,002
Program Size 129
University of Arkansas at Little Rock
4 Year
Little Rock, AR
University of Arkansas at Little Rock, located in Little Rock, AR has 129 students majoring in Accounting. On average, graduates earn $48,667.
Acceptance Rate 90%
Undergraduates 1,967 students
Tuition $7,624
#5 Best College for Accounting
Average Salary $48,139
Average Debt $20,238
Program Size 90
University of Central Arkansas
4 Year
Conway, AR
University of Central Arkansas, located in Conway, AR has 90 students majoring in Accounting. On average, graduates earn $48,139.
Acceptance Rate 92%
Undergraduates 2,322 students
Tuition $7,889
#6 Best College for Accounting
Average Salary $45,383
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 31
Arkansas Tech University
4 Year
Russellville, AR
Arkansas Tech University, located in Russellville, AR has 31 students majoring in Accounting. On average, graduates earn $45,383.
Acceptance Rate 89%
Undergraduates 1,558 students
Tuition $6,192
#7 Best College for Accounting
Average Salary $41,937
Average Debt $18,421
Program Size 46
Henderson State University
4 Year
Arkadelphia, AR
Henderson State University, located in Arkadelphia, AR has 46 students majoring in Accounting. On average, graduates earn $41,937.
Acceptance Rate 63%
Undergraduates 661 students
Tuition $8,100
#8 Best College for Accounting
Average Salary $39,860
Average Debt $20,695
Program Size 105
Arkansas State University-Main Campus
4 Year
Jonesboro, AR
Arkansas State University-Main Campus, located in Jonesboro, AR has 105 students majoring in Accounting. On average, graduates earn $39,860.
Acceptance Rate 70%
Undergraduates 3,407 students
Tuition $8,050
#9 Best College for Accounting
Average Salary $39,729
Average Debt $17,868
Program Size 40
Southern Arkansas University Main Campus
4 Year
Magnolia, AR
Southern Arkansas University Main Campus, located in Magnolia, AR has 40 students majoring in Accounting. On average, graduates earn $39,729.
Acceptance Rate 67%
Undergraduates 1,383 students
Tuition $7,961
#10 Best College for Accounting
Average Salary $39,009
Average Debt $16,043
Program Size 26
University of Arkansas at Monticello
4 Year
Monticello, AR
University of Arkansas at Monticello, located in Monticello, AR has 26 students majoring in Accounting. On average, graduates earn $39,009.
Acceptance Rate N/A
Undergraduates 436 students
Tuition N/A
#11 Best College for Accounting
Average Salary $28,055
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 19
University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff
4 Year
Pine Bluff, AR
University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff, located in Pine Bluff, AR has 19 students majoring in Accounting. On average, graduates earn $28,055.
Acceptance Rate 46%
Undergraduates 441 students
Tuition $6,538
#12 Best College for Accounting
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 37
Ouachita Baptist University
4 Year
Arkadelphia, AR
Ouachita Baptist University, located in Arkadelphia, AR has 37 students majoring in Accounting. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate 68%
Undergraduates 275 students
Tuition $24,120
#13 Best College for Accounting
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 23
Hendrix College
4 Year
Conway, AR
Hendrix College, located in Conway, AR has 23 students majoring in Accounting. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate 82%
Undergraduates 332 students
Tuition $40,870
#14 Best College for Accounting
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 10
University of the Ozarks
4 Year
Clarksville, AR
University of the Ozarks, located in Clarksville, AR has 10 students majoring in Accounting. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate 97%
Undergraduates 97 students
Tuition $24,440
#15 Best College for Accounting
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 6
Central Baptist College
4 Year
Conway, AR
Central Baptist College, located in Conway, AR has 6 students majoring in Accounting. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate 47%
Undergraduates 146 students
Tuition $14,400
