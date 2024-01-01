Sign Up
2024 Best Colleges for Accounting in Colorado

We rigorously analyzed earnings after graduation, student loan debt, and a host of other variables to determine what colleges and universities offer the best Accounting programs in Colorado. We looked at 15 programs to put our Accounting rankings together to help you find the absolute best schools for Accounting in Colorado. ... Read More

If you’re still wondering whether Accounting is the right field of study for you, check out our guide to majoring in Accounting: what you can do with the major, how much you’ll make, and more.

For the purposes of these rankings we prioritized earnings after graduation 6 years and 10 years out for students that majored in Accounting in Colorado. Earnings are by no means the most important mark of success for a Accounting undergraduate program, but it is a variable that is widely used across universities and colleges in Colorado. In addition to salary, we also provide average student loans metric and other admissions data points.

In addition, if you scroll all the way through the list you’ll find every college or university that offers a Accounting degree in Colorado.

Frequently Asked Questions about the Best Universities offering Accounting Majors in Colorado

What is the best university for majoring in Accounting in Colorado?

Colorado State University Global is the best university for majoring in Accounting based on earnings data. On average, graduates from Colorado State University Global earned an average of $54,752 2 years after graduating.

What is the cheapest university for majoring in Accounting in Colorado?

Metropolitan State University of Denver is the cheapest university for majoring in Accounting based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $6,420 to attend Metropolitan State University of Denver.

What is the most expensive university for majoring in Accounting in Colorado?

University of Denver (DU) is the most expensive university for majoring in Accounting based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $44,178 to attend University of Denver (DU).

#1 Best College for Accounting
Average Salary $54,752
Average Debt $25,922
Program Size 567
Colorado State University Global
4 Year
Aurora, CO
Colorado State University Global, located in Aurora, CO has 567 students majoring in Accounting. On average, graduates earn $54,752.
Acceptance Rate N/A
Undergraduates 2,608 students
Tuition N/A
#2 Best College for Accounting
Average Salary $54,209
Average Debt $30,327
Program Size 55
Colorado Christian University
4 Year
Lakewood, CO
Colorado Christian University, located in Lakewood, CO has 55 students majoring in Accounting. On average, graduates earn $54,209.
Acceptance Rate N/A
Undergraduates 786 students
Tuition $27,986
#3 Best College for Accounting
Average Salary $52,941
Average Debt $21,346
Program Size 137
Regis University
4 Year
Denver, CO
Regis University, located in Denver, CO has 137 students majoring in Accounting. On average, graduates earn $52,941.
Acceptance Rate 66%
Undergraduates 2,413 students
Tuition $33,710
#4 Best College for Accounting
Average Salary $49,899
Average Debt $24,283
Program Size 274
Metropolitan State University of Denver
4 Year
Denver, CO
Metropolitan State University of Denver, located in Denver, CO has 274 students majoring in Accounting. On average, graduates earn $49,899.
Acceptance Rate 65%
Undergraduates 3,515 students
Tuition $6,420
#5 Best College for Accounting
Average Salary $48,041
Average Debt $22,173
Program Size 33
Western State Colorado University
4 Year
Gunnison, CO
Western State Colorado University, located in Gunnison, CO has 33 students majoring in Accounting. On average, graduates earn $48,041.
Acceptance Rate 98%
Undergraduates 476 students
Tuition $8,451
#6 Best College for Accounting
Average Salary $46,087
Average Debt $31,644
Program Size 65
Colorado Mesa University
4 Year
Grand Junction, CO
Colorado Mesa University, located in Grand Junction, CO has 65 students majoring in Accounting. On average, graduates earn $46,087.
Acceptance Rate 83%
Undergraduates 1,137 students
Tuition $7,474
#7 Best College for Accounting
Average Salary $44,276
Average Debt $40,524
Program Size 3
National American University-Centennial
4 Year
Centennial, CO
National American University-Centennial, located in Centennial, CO has 3 students majoring in Accounting. On average, graduates earn $44,276.
Acceptance Rate N/A
Undergraduates 13 students
Tuition N/A
#8 Best College for Accounting
Average Salary $44,276
Average Debt $40,524
Program Size 1
National American University-Colorado Springs South
4 Year
Colorado Springs, CO
National American University-Colorado Springs South, located in Colorado Springs, CO has 1 students majoring in Accounting. On average, graduates earn $44,276.
Acceptance Rate N/A
Undergraduates 19 students
Tuition N/A
#9 Best College for Accounting
Average Salary $44,139
Average Debt $41,361
Program Size 4
University of Phoenix-Colorado
4 Year
Lone Tree, CO
University of Phoenix-Colorado, located in Lone Tree, CO has 4 students majoring in Accounting. On average, graduates earn $44,139.
Acceptance Rate N/A
Undergraduates 280 students
Tuition $9,796
#10 Best College for Accounting
Average Salary $43,798
Average Debt $41,026
Program Size 3
DeVry University-Colorado
4 Year
Westminster, CO
DeVry University-Colorado, located in Westminster, CO has 3 students majoring in Accounting. On average, graduates earn $43,798.
Acceptance Rate 86%
Undergraduates 173 students
Tuition $19,568
#11 Best College for Accounting
Average Salary $43,426
Average Debt $22,426
Program Size 64
Fort Lewis College
4 Year
Durango, CO
Fort Lewis College, located in Durango, CO has 64 students majoring in Accounting. On average, graduates earn $43,426.
Acceptance Rate 86%
Undergraduates 730 students
Tuition $7,600
#12 Best College for Accounting
Average Salary $42,682
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 28
Colorado State University-Pueblo
4 Year
Pueblo, CO
Colorado State University-Pueblo, located in Pueblo, CO has 28 students majoring in Accounting. On average, graduates earn $42,682.
Acceptance Rate 96%
Undergraduates 843 students
Tuition $8,282
#13 Best College for Accounting
Average Salary $38,570
Average Debt $37,071
Program Size 318
Colorado Technical University-Colorado Springs
4 Year
Colorado Springs, CO
Colorado Technical University-Colorado Springs, located in Colorado Springs, CO has 318 students majoring in Accounting. On average, graduates earn $38,570.
Acceptance Rate N/A
Undergraduates 4,236 students
Tuition $11,297
#14 Best College for Accounting
Average Salary $29,685
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 1
CollegeAmerica-Fort Collins
4 Year
Fort Collins, CO
CollegeAmerica-Fort Collins, located in Fort Collins, CO has 1 students majoring in Accounting. On average, graduates earn $29,685.
Acceptance Rate N/A
Undergraduates 8 students
Tuition N/A
#15 Best College for Accounting
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt $19,500
Program Size 113
University of Denver (DU)
4 Year
Denver, CO
University of Denver (DU), located in Denver, CO has 113 students majoring in Accounting. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate 73%
Undergraduates 3,830 students
Tuition $44,178
