We rigorously analyzed earnings after graduation, student loan debt, and a host of other variables to determine what colleges and universities offer the best Accounting programs in Colorado. We looked at 15 programs to put our Accounting rankings together to help you find the absolute best schools for Accounting in Colorado.

If you’re still wondering whether Accounting is the right field of study for you, check out our guide to majoring in Accounting: what you can do with the major, how much you’ll make, and more.

For the purposes of these rankings we prioritized earnings after graduation 6 years and 10 years out for students that majored in Accounting in Colorado. Earnings are by no means the most important mark of success for a Accounting undergraduate program, but it is a variable that is widely used across universities and colleges in Colorado. In addition to salary, we also provide average student loans metric and other admissions data points.

In addition, if you scroll all the way through the list you’ll find every college or university that offers a Accounting degree in Colorado.

Frequently Asked Questions about the Best Universities offering Accounting Majors in Colorado

What is the best university for majoring in Accounting in Colorado?

Colorado State University Global is the best university for majoring in Accounting based on earnings data. On average, graduates from Colorado State University Global earned an average of $54,752 2 years after graduating.

What is the cheapest university for majoring in Accounting in Colorado?

Metropolitan State University of Denver is the cheapest university for majoring in Accounting based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $6,420 to attend Metropolitan State University of Denver.

What is the most expensive university for majoring in Accounting in Colorado?

University of Denver (DU) is the most expensive university for majoring in Accounting based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $44,178 to attend University of Denver (DU).