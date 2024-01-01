Sign Up
2024 Best Colleges for Accounting in Kansas

We rigorously analyzed earnings after graduation, student loan debt, and a host of other variables to determine what colleges and universities offer the best Accounting programs in Kansas. We looked at 24 programs to put our Accounting rankings together to help you find the absolute best schools for Accounting in Kansas. ... Read More

If you’re still wondering whether Accounting is the right field of study for you, check out our guide to majoring in Accounting: what you can do with the major, how much you’ll make, and more.

For the purposes of these rankings we prioritized earnings after graduation 6 years and 10 years out for students that majored in Accounting in Kansas. Earnings are by no means the most important mark of success for a Accounting undergraduate program, but it is a variable that is widely used across universities and colleges in Kansas. In addition to salary, we also provide average student loans metric and other admissions data points.

In addition, if you scroll all the way through the list you’ll find every college or university that offers a Accounting degree in Kansas.

Frequently Asked Questions about the Best Universities offering Accounting Majors in Kansas

What is the best university for majoring in Accounting in Kansas?

Kansas State University (KSU) is the best university for majoring in Accounting based on earnings data. On average, graduates from Kansas State University (KSU) earned an average of $55,964 2 years after graduating.

What is the cheapest university for majoring in Accounting in Kansas?

Fort Hays State University is the cheapest university for majoring in Accounting based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $4,654 to attend Fort Hays State University.

What is the most expensive university for majoring in Accounting in Kansas?

Baker University (BU) is the most expensive university for majoring in Accounting based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $27,160 to attend Baker University (BU).

#1 Best College for Accounting
Average Salary $55,964
Average Debt $23,000
Program Size 199
Kansas State University (KSU)
4 Year
Manhattan, KS
Kansas State University (KSU), located in Manhattan, KS has 199 students majoring in Accounting. On average, graduates earn $55,964.
Acceptance Rate 95%
Undergraduates 5,253 students
Tuition $9,350
#2 Best College for Accounting
Average Salary $54,522
Average Debt $27,000
Program Size 47
Benedictine College
4 Year
Atchison, KS
Benedictine College, located in Atchison, KS has 47 students majoring in Accounting. On average, graduates earn $54,522.
Acceptance Rate 99%
Undergraduates 396 students
Tuition $26,200
#3 Best College for Accounting
Average Salary $54,032
Average Debt $23,008
Program Size 203
Wichita State University
4 Year
Wichita, KS
Wichita State University, located in Wichita, KS has 203 students majoring in Accounting. On average, graduates earn $54,032.
Acceptance Rate 95%
Undergraduates 2,960 students
Tuition $7,528
#4 Best College for Accounting
Average Salary $52,524
Average Debt $23,367
Program Size 25
Southwestern College
4 Year
Winfield, KS
Southwestern College, located in Winfield, KS has 25 students majoring in Accounting. On average, graduates earn $52,524.
Acceptance Rate 91%
Undergraduates 527 students
Tuition $25,946
#5 Best College for Accounting
Average Salary $50,231
Average Debt $24,113
Program Size 56
Friends University
4 Year
Wichita, KS
Friends University, located in Wichita, KS has 56 students majoring in Accounting. On average, graduates earn $50,231.
Acceptance Rate 58%
Undergraduates 515 students
Tuition $25,965
#6 Best College for Accounting
Average Salary $46,087
Average Debt $21,586
Program Size 349
University of Kansas (UK)
4 Year
Lawrence, KS
University of Kansas (UK), located in Lawrence, KS has 349 students majoring in Accounting. On average, graduates earn $46,087.
Acceptance Rate 93%
Undergraduates 6,510 students
Tuition $10,825
#7 Best College for Accounting
Average Salary $46,087
Average Debt $16,992
Program Size 71
Emporia State University
4 Year
Emporia, KS
Emporia State University, located in Emporia, KS has 71 students majoring in Accounting. On average, graduates earn $46,087.
Acceptance Rate 87%
Undergraduates 1,432 students
Tuition $5,936
#8 Best College for Accounting
Average Salary $44,595
Average Debt $25,467
Program Size 68
Washburn University
4 Year
Topeka, KS
Washburn University, located in Topeka, KS has 68 students majoring in Accounting. On average, graduates earn $44,595.
Acceptance Rate N/A
Undergraduates 1,050 students
Tuition $6,350
#9 Best College for Accounting
Average Salary $44,276
Average Debt $40,524
Program Size 1
National American University-Overland Park
4 Year
Overland Park, KS
National American University-Overland Park, located in Overland Park, KS has 1 students majoring in Accounting. On average, graduates earn $44,276.
Acceptance Rate N/A
Undergraduates 31 students
Tuition $13,395
#10 Best College for Accounting
Average Salary $40,728
Average Debt $21,830
Program Size 90
Pittsburg State University
4 Year
Pittsburg, KS
Pittsburg State University, located in Pittsburg, KS has 90 students majoring in Accounting. On average, graduates earn $40,728.
Acceptance Rate 81%
Undergraduates 1,667 students
Tuition $6,508
#11 Best College for Accounting
Average Salary $40,188
Average Debt $19,159
Program Size 58
Fort Hays State University
4 Year
Hays, KS
Fort Hays State University, located in Hays, KS has 58 students majoring in Accounting. On average, graduates earn $40,188.
Acceptance Rate 86%
Undergraduates 3,279 students
Tuition $4,654
#12 Best College for Accounting
Average Salary $38,289
Average Debt $39,656
Program Size 36
Grantham University
4 Year
Lenexa, KS
Grantham University, located in Lenexa, KS has 36 students majoring in Accounting. On average, graduates earn $38,289.
Acceptance Rate N/A
Undergraduates 1,279 students
Tuition $6,500
#13 Best College for Accounting
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 34
Baker University (BU)
4 Year
Baldwin City, KS
Baker University (BU), located in Baldwin City, KS has 34 students majoring in Accounting. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate 82%
Undergraduates 846 students
Tuition $27,160
#14 Best College for Accounting
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt $27,164
Program Size 25
Ottawa University-Kansas City
4 Year
Overland Park, KS
Ottawa University-Kansas City, located in Overland Park, KS has 25 students majoring in Accounting. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate N/A
Undergraduates 176 students
Tuition N/A
#15 Best College for Accounting
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt $27,164
Program Size 22
Ottawa University-Ottawa
4 Year
Ottawa, KS
Ottawa University-Ottawa, located in Ottawa, KS has 22 students majoring in Accounting. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate 41%
Undergraduates 150 students
Tuition $26,204
