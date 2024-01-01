Sign Up
For students
Trending Videos
Meet Trey at Texas State Semester Recap at RIT Internships at Saint Michael’s Dorms at Colorado College What to do at UT Knoxville
Featured Schools
University of Vermont Rochester Institute of Technology Harvard Business School Hampshire College Susquehanna University Vanderbilt University | Owen Graduate School of Management Featured Business Schools
Scholarships
California Scholarships Florida Scholarships New York Scholarships Illinois Scholarships Band Scholarships
Rankings
Best Business Colleges Best Colleges for Economics Best Colleges for Engineering Best Colleges for Computer Science Best Colleges for Psychology
Other tools
High School GPA Calculator College GPA Calculator College Chances Calculator MBA Chances Calculator
How to Transfer Colleges
UCLA Transfer Requirements USC Transfer Requirements UC Berkeley Transfer Requirements Harvard Transfer Requirements Butler Transfer Requirements
College Guides
UCLA Admissions Requirements Harvard Admissions Requirements NYU Admissions Requirements Penn State Admissions Requirements Michigan Admissions Requirements
$2,000 Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship
Watch any video on CampusReel to register for our $2,000 scholarship Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship!
For schools
For students
For schools
Trending Videos
Meet Trey at Texas State Semester Recap at RIT Internships at Saint Michael’s Dorms at Colorado College What to do at UT Knoxville
Featured Schools
University of Vermont Rochester Institute of Technology Harvard Business School Hampshire College Susquehanna University Vanderbilt University | Owen Graduate School of Management Featured Business Schools
Scholarships
California Scholarships Florida Scholarships New York Scholarships Illinois Scholarships Band Scholarships
Rankings
Best Business Colleges Best Colleges for Economics Best Colleges for Engineering Best Colleges for Computer Science Best Colleges for Psychology
Other tools
High School GPA Calculator College GPA Calculator College Chances Calculator MBA Chances Calculator
How to Transfer Colleges
UCLA Transfer Requirements USC Transfer Requirements UC Berkeley Transfer Requirements Harvard Transfer Requirements Butler Transfer Requirements
College Guides
UCLA Admissions Requirements Harvard Admissions Requirements NYU Admissions Requirements Penn State Admissions Requirements Michigan Admissions Requirements
$2,000 Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship
Watch any video on CampusReel to register for our $2,000 scholarship Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship!

2024 Best Colleges for Accounting in Kentucky

We rigorously analyzed earnings after graduation, student loan debt, and a host of other variables to determine what colleges and universities offer the best Accounting programs in Kentucky. We looked at 22 programs to put our Accounting rankings together to help you find the absolute best schools for Accounting in Kentucky. ... Read More

If you’re still wondering whether Accounting is the right field of study for you, check out our guide to majoring in Accounting: what you can do with the major, how much you’ll make, and more.

For the purposes of these rankings we prioritized earnings after graduation 6 years and 10 years out for students that majored in Accounting in Kentucky. Earnings are by no means the most important mark of success for a Accounting undergraduate program, but it is a variable that is widely used across universities and colleges in Kentucky. In addition to salary, we also provide average student loans metric and other admissions data points.

In addition, if you scroll all the way through the list you’ll find every college or university that offers a Accounting degree in Kentucky.

Frequently Asked Questions about the Best Universities offering Accounting Majors in Kentucky

What is the best university for majoring in Accounting in Kentucky?

Bellarmine University is the best university for majoring in Accounting based on earnings data. On average, graduates from Bellarmine University earned an average of $55,512 2 years after graduating.

What is the cheapest university for majoring in Accounting in Kentucky?

Murray State University is the cheapest university for majoring in Accounting based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $7,608 to attend Murray State University.

What is the most expensive university for majoring in Accounting in Kentucky?

Bellarmine University is the most expensive university for majoring in Accounting based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $37,650 to attend Bellarmine University.

Show Less

Sort By:

#1 Best College for Accounting
Average Salary $55,512
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 33
Bellarmine University
4 Year
Louisville, KY
Bellarmine University, located in Louisville, KY has 33 students majoring in Accounting. On average, graduates earn $55,512.
Acceptance Rate 84%
Undergraduates 897 students
Tuition $37,650
0
Slide this button to indicate your GPA
4.0
My GPA
#2 Best College for Accounting
Average Salary $51,781
Average Debt $24,291
Program Size 149
Northern Kentucky University
4 Year
Highland Heights, KY
Northern Kentucky University, located in Highland Heights, KY has 149 students majoring in Accounting. On average, graduates earn $51,781.
Acceptance Rate 92%
Undergraduates 2,740 students
Tuition $9,120
0
4.0
My GPA
#3 Best College for Accounting
Average Salary $50,952
Average Debt $20,570
Program Size 230
University of Louisville
4 Year
Louisville, KY
Video Rating
University of Louisville, located in Louisville, KY has 230 students majoring in Accounting. On average, graduates earn $50,952.
Acceptance Rate 72%
Undergraduates 4,881 students
Tuition $10,744
0
4.0
My GPA
#4 Best College for Accounting
Average Salary $50,856
Average Debt $27,000
Program Size 38
Transylvania University
4 Year
Lexington, KY
Transylvania University, located in Lexington, KY has 38 students majoring in Accounting. On average, graduates earn $50,856.
Acceptance Rate 93%
Undergraduates 216 students
Tuition $34,370
0
4.0
My GPA
#5 Best College for Accounting
Average Salary $50,000
Average Debt $21,567
Program Size 421
University of Kentucky (UK)
4 Year
Lexington, KY
Video Rating
University of Kentucky (UK), located in Lexington, KY has 421 students majoring in Accounting. On average, graduates earn $50,000.
Acceptance Rate 89%
Undergraduates 6,529 students
Tuition $10,936
0
4.0
My GPA
#6 Best College for Accounting
Average Salary $46,999
Average Debt $23,993
Program Size 119
Western Kentucky University
4 Year
Bowling Green, KY
Video Rating
Western Kentucky University, located in Bowling Green, KY has 119 students majoring in Accounting. On average, graduates earn $46,999.
Acceptance Rate 93%
Undergraduates 3,674 students
Tuition $9,482
0
4.0
My GPA
#7 Best College for Accounting
Average Salary $45,696
Average Debt $25,351
Program Size 26
Spalding University
4 Year
Louisville, KY
Spalding University, located in Louisville, KY has 26 students majoring in Accounting. On average, graduates earn $45,696.
Acceptance Rate 50%
Undergraduates 547 students
Tuition $24,000
0
4.0
My GPA
#8 Best College for Accounting
Average Salary $44,189
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 22
Thomas More College
4 Year
Crestview Hills, KY
Thomas More College, located in Crestview Hills, KY has 22 students majoring in Accounting. On average, graduates earn $44,189.
Acceptance Rate 88%
Undergraduates 383 students
Tuition $29,153
0
4.0
My GPA
#9 Best College for Accounting
Average Salary $44,139
Average Debt $41,361
Program Size 1
University of Phoenix-Kentucky
4 Year
Louisville, KY
University of Phoenix-Kentucky, located in Louisville, KY has 1 students majoring in Accounting. On average, graduates earn $44,139.
Acceptance Rate N/A
Undergraduates 24 students
Tuition N/A
0
4.0
My GPA
#10 Best College for Accounting
Average Salary $44,091
Average Debt $19,851
Program Size 69
Murray State University
4 Year
Murray, KY
Murray State University, located in Murray, KY has 69 students majoring in Accounting. On average, graduates earn $44,091.
Acceptance Rate 91%
Undergraduates 2,319 students
Tuition $7,608
0
4.0
My GPA
#11 Best College for Accounting
Average Salary $41,007
Average Debt $36,974
Program Size 83
Sullivan University
4 Year
Louisville, KY
Sullivan University, located in Louisville, KY has 83 students majoring in Accounting. On average, graduates earn $41,007.
Acceptance Rate N/A
Undergraduates 679 students
Tuition N/A
0
4.0
My GPA
#12 Best College for Accounting
Average Salary $40,672
Average Debt $24,603
Program Size 93
Eastern Kentucky University
4 Year
Richmond, KY
Video Rating
N/A
Eastern Kentucky University, located in Richmond, KY has 93 students majoring in Accounting. On average, graduates earn $40,672.
Acceptance Rate 71%
Undergraduates 3,445 students
Tuition $8,150
0
4.0
My GPA
#13 Best College for Accounting
Average Salary $35,823
Average Debt $21,859
Program Size 117
Morehead State University
4 Year
Morehead, KY
Morehead State University, located in Morehead, KY has 117 students majoring in Accounting. On average, graduates earn $35,823.
Acceptance Rate 85%
Undergraduates 1,590 students
Tuition $8,098
0
4.0
My GPA
#14 Best College for Accounting
Average Salary $29,685
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 23
Asbury University
4 Year
Wilmore, KY
Video Rating
Asbury University, located in Wilmore, KY has 23 students majoring in Accounting. On average, graduates earn $29,685.
Acceptance Rate 57%
Undergraduates 369 students
Tuition $27,934
0
4.0
My GPA
#15 Best College for Accounting
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 22
Brescia University
4 Year
Owensboro, KY
Brescia University, located in Owensboro, KY has 22 students majoring in Accounting. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate 48%
Undergraduates 176 students
Tuition $20,440
0
4.0
My GPA
Other Major Rankings
Best Accounting Programs by State
Most Popular Major Rankings
©2024 CampusReel. All rights reserved