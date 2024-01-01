Sign Up
2024 Best Colleges for Accounting in Louisiana

We rigorously analyzed earnings after graduation, student loan debt, and a host of other variables to determine what colleges and universities offer the best Accounting programs in Louisiana. We looked at 19 programs to put our Accounting rankings together to help you find the absolute best schools for Accounting in Louisiana. ... Read More

If you’re still wondering whether Accounting is the right field of study for you, check out our guide to majoring in Accounting: what you can do with the major, how much you’ll make, and more.

For the purposes of these rankings we prioritized earnings after graduation 6 years and 10 years out for students that majored in Accounting in Louisiana. Earnings are by no means the most important mark of success for a Accounting undergraduate program, but it is a variable that is widely used across universities and colleges in Louisiana. In addition to salary, we also provide average student loans metric and other admissions data points.

In addition, if you scroll all the way through the list you’ll find every college or university that offers a Accounting degree in Louisiana.

Frequently Asked Questions about the Best Universities offering Accounting Majors in Louisiana

What is the best university for majoring in Accounting in Louisiana?

Louisiana State University and Agricultural & Mechanical College is the best university for majoring in Accounting based on earnings data. On average, graduates from Louisiana State University and Agricultural & Mechanical College earned an average of $57,705 2 years after graduating.

What is the cheapest university for majoring in Accounting in Louisiana?

Louisiana State University-Shreveport is the cheapest university for majoring in Accounting based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $6,903 to attend Louisiana State University-Shreveport.

What is the most expensive university for majoring in Accounting in Louisiana?

Tulane University is the most expensive university for majoring in Accounting based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $49,638 to attend Tulane University.

#1 Best College for Accounting
Average Salary $57,705
Average Debt $19,139
Program Size 317
Louisiana State University and Agricultural & Mechanical College
4 Year
Baton Rouge, LA
Video Rating
N/A
Louisiana State University and Agricultural & Mechanical College, located in Baton Rouge, LA has 317 students majoring in Accounting. On average, graduates earn $57,705.
Acceptance Rate 77%
Undergraduates 6,518 students
Tuition $9,714
#2 Best College for Accounting
Average Salary $55,286
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 26
Loyola University New Orleans
4 Year
New Orleans, LA
Video Rating
Loyola University New Orleans, located in New Orleans, LA has 26 students majoring in Accounting. On average, graduates earn $55,286.
Acceptance Rate 90%
Undergraduates 919 students
Tuition $37,830
#3 Best College for Accounting
Average Salary $47,260
Average Debt $28,463
Program Size 52
Louisiana State University-Shreveport
4 Year
Shreveport, LA
Louisiana State University-Shreveport, located in Shreveport, LA has 52 students majoring in Accounting. On average, graduates earn $47,260.
Acceptance Rate 76%
Undergraduates 975 students
Tuition $6,903
#4 Best College for Accounting
Average Salary $44,971
Average Debt $17,983
Program Size 71
Louisiana Tech University
4 Year
Ruston, LA
Video Rating
N/A
Louisiana Tech University, located in Ruston, LA has 71 students majoring in Accounting. On average, graduates earn $44,971.
Acceptance Rate 64%
Undergraduates 1,765 students
Tuition $8,854
#5 Best College for Accounting
Average Salary $44,356
Average Debt $19,130
Program Size 185
University of New Orleans
4 Year
New Orleans, LA
Video Rating
N/A
University of New Orleans, located in New Orleans, LA has 185 students majoring in Accounting. On average, graduates earn $44,356.
Acceptance Rate 58%
Undergraduates 1,695 students
Tuition $8,004
#6 Best College for Accounting
Average Salary $44,139
Average Debt $41,361
Program Size 12
University of Phoenix-Louisiana
4 Year
Baton Rouge, LA
University of Phoenix-Louisiana, located in Baton Rouge, LA has 12 students majoring in Accounting. On average, graduates earn $44,139.
Acceptance Rate N/A
Undergraduates 103 students
Tuition N/A
#7 Best College for Accounting
Average Salary $43,798
Average Debt $24,144
Program Size 150
Southeastern Louisiana University
4 Year
Hammond, LA
Video Rating
Southeastern Louisiana University, located in Hammond, LA has 150 students majoring in Accounting. On average, graduates earn $43,798.
Acceptance Rate 88%
Undergraduates 2,058 students
Tuition $7,280
#8 Best College for Accounting
Average Salary $43,240
Average Debt $43,397
Program Size 2
Herzing University-Kenner
4 Year
Kenner, LA
Herzing University-Kenner, located in Kenner, LA has 2 students majoring in Accounting. On average, graduates earn $43,240.
Acceptance Rate N/A
Undergraduates 53 students
Tuition N/A
#9 Best College for Accounting
Average Salary $41,193
Average Debt $16,326
Program Size 44
University of Louisiana at Monroe
4 Year
Monroe, LA
University of Louisiana at Monroe, located in Monroe, LA has 44 students majoring in Accounting. On average, graduates earn $41,193.
Acceptance Rate 88%
Undergraduates 1,503 students
Tuition $7,658
#10 Best College for Accounting
Average Salary $40,945
Average Debt $20,000
Program Size 163
University of Louisiana at Lafayette (UL)
4 Year
Lafayette, LA
Video Rating
University of Louisiana at Lafayette (UL), located in Lafayette, LA has 163 students majoring in Accounting. On average, graduates earn $40,945.
Acceptance Rate 55%
Undergraduates 3,470 students
Tuition $8,256
#11 Best College for Accounting
Average Salary $38,829
Average Debt $21,182
Program Size 101
McNeese State University
4 Year
Lake Charles, LA
McNeese State University, located in Lake Charles, LA has 101 students majoring in Accounting. On average, graduates earn $38,829.
Acceptance Rate 82%
Undergraduates 1,302 students
Tuition $7,290
#12 Best College for Accounting
Average Salary $37,478
Average Debt $20,142
Program Size 104
Nicholls State University
4 Year
Thibodaux, LA
Nicholls State University, located in Thibodaux, LA has 104 students majoring in Accounting. On average, graduates earn $37,478.
Acceptance Rate 90%
Undergraduates 1,074 students
Tuition $7,348
#13 Best College for Accounting
Average Salary $37,208
Average Debt $32,500
Program Size 72
Southern University and A & M College
4 Year
Baton Rouge, LA
Southern University and A & M College, located in Baton Rouge, LA has 72 students majoring in Accounting. On average, graduates earn $37,208.
Acceptance Rate 79%
Undergraduates 1,048 students
Tuition $7,346
#14 Best College for Accounting
Average Salary $35,060
Average Debt $26,867
Program Size 74
Northwestern State University of Louisiana
4 Year
Natchitoches, LA
Northwestern State University of Louisiana, located in Natchitoches, LA has 74 students majoring in Accounting. On average, graduates earn $35,060.
Acceptance Rate 84%
Undergraduates 1,441 students
Tuition $7,006
#15 Best College for Accounting
Average Salary $33,993
Average Debt $38,270
Program Size 42
Grambling State University
4 Year
Grambling, LA
Grambling State University, located in Grambling, LA has 42 students majoring in Accounting. On average, graduates earn $33,993.
Acceptance Rate 38%
Undergraduates 810 students
Tuition $7,063
