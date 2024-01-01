Sign Up
For students
Trending Videos
Meet Trey at Texas State Semester Recap at RIT Internships at Saint Michael’s Dorms at Colorado College What to do at UT Knoxville
Featured Schools
University of Vermont Rochester Institute of Technology Harvard Business School Hampshire College Susquehanna University Vanderbilt University | Owen Graduate School of Management Featured Business Schools
Scholarships
California Scholarships Florida Scholarships New York Scholarships Illinois Scholarships Band Scholarships
Rankings
Best Business Colleges Best Colleges for Economics Best Colleges for Engineering Best Colleges for Computer Science Best Colleges for Psychology
Other tools
High School GPA Calculator College GPA Calculator College Chances Calculator MBA Chances Calculator
How to Transfer Colleges
UCLA Transfer Requirements USC Transfer Requirements UC Berkeley Transfer Requirements Harvard Transfer Requirements Butler Transfer Requirements
College Guides
UCLA Admissions Requirements Harvard Admissions Requirements NYU Admissions Requirements Penn State Admissions Requirements Michigan Admissions Requirements
$2,000 Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship
Watch any video on CampusReel to register for our $2,000 scholarship Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship!
For schools
For students
For schools
Trending Videos
Meet Trey at Texas State Semester Recap at RIT Internships at Saint Michael’s Dorms at Colorado College What to do at UT Knoxville
Featured Schools
University of Vermont Rochester Institute of Technology Harvard Business School Hampshire College Susquehanna University Vanderbilt University | Owen Graduate School of Management Featured Business Schools
Scholarships
California Scholarships Florida Scholarships New York Scholarships Illinois Scholarships Band Scholarships
Rankings
Best Business Colleges Best Colleges for Economics Best Colleges for Engineering Best Colleges for Computer Science Best Colleges for Psychology
Other tools
High School GPA Calculator College GPA Calculator College Chances Calculator MBA Chances Calculator
How to Transfer Colleges
UCLA Transfer Requirements USC Transfer Requirements UC Berkeley Transfer Requirements Harvard Transfer Requirements Butler Transfer Requirements
College Guides
UCLA Admissions Requirements Harvard Admissions Requirements NYU Admissions Requirements Penn State Admissions Requirements Michigan Admissions Requirements
$2,000 Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship
Watch any video on CampusReel to register for our $2,000 scholarship Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship!

2024 Best Colleges for Accounting in Minnesota

We rigorously analyzed earnings after graduation, student loan debt, and a host of other variables to determine what colleges and universities offer the best Accounting programs in Minnesota. We looked at 30 programs to put our Accounting rankings together to help you find the absolute best schools for Accounting in Minnesota. ... Read More

If you’re still wondering whether Accounting is the right field of study for you, check out our guide to majoring in Accounting: what you can do with the major, how much you’ll make, and more.

For the purposes of these rankings we prioritized earnings after graduation 6 years and 10 years out for students that majored in Accounting in Minnesota. Earnings are by no means the most important mark of success for a Accounting undergraduate program, but it is a variable that is widely used across universities and colleges in Minnesota. In addition to salary, we also provide average student loans metric and other admissions data points.

In addition, if you scroll all the way through the list you’ll find every college or university that offers a Accounting degree in Minnesota.

Frequently Asked Questions about the Best Universities offering Accounting Majors in Minnesota

What is the best university for majoring in Accounting in Minnesota?

College of Saint Benedict is the best university for majoring in Accounting based on earnings data. On average, graduates from College of Saint Benedict earned an average of $61,303 2 years after graduating.

What is the cheapest university for majoring in Accounting in Minnesota?

Metropolitan State University is the cheapest university for majoring in Accounting based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $7,566 to attend Metropolitan State University.

What is the most expensive university for majoring in Accounting in Minnesota?

Gustavus Adolphus College is the most expensive university for majoring in Accounting based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $41,620 to attend Gustavus Adolphus College.

Show Less

Sort By:

#1 Best College for Accounting
Average Salary $61,303
Average Debt $27,000
Program Size 53
College of Saint Benedict
4 Year
Saint Joseph, MN
College of Saint Benedict, located in Saint Joseph, MN has 53 students majoring in Accounting. On average, graduates earn $61,303.
Acceptance Rate 74%
Undergraduates 475 students
Tuition $40,846
0
Slide this button to indicate your GPA
4.0
My GPA
#2 Best College for Accounting
Average Salary $60,895
Average Debt $20,094
Program Size 309
University of Minnesota-Twin Cities
4 Year
Minneapolis, MN
Video Rating
University of Minnesota-Twin Cities, located in Minneapolis, MN has 309 students majoring in Accounting. On average, graduates earn $60,895.
Acceptance Rate 45%
Undergraduates 12,759 students
Tuition $13,790
0
4.0
My GPA
#3 Best College for Accounting
Average Salary $59,124
Average Debt $26,250
Program Size 27
University of Northwestern-St Paul
4 Year
Saint Paul, MN
University of Northwestern-St Paul, located in Saint Paul, MN has 27 students majoring in Accounting. On average, graduates earn $59,124.
Acceptance Rate 87%
Undergraduates 675 students
Tuition $28,730
0
4.0
My GPA
#4 Best College for Accounting
Average Salary $58,479
Average Debt $25,000
Program Size 46
Gustavus Adolphus College
4 Year
Saint Peter, MN
Gustavus Adolphus College, located in Saint Peter, MN has 46 students majoring in Accounting. On average, graduates earn $58,479.
Acceptance Rate 67%
Undergraduates 522 students
Tuition $41,620
0
4.0
My GPA
#5 Best College for Accounting
Average Salary $58,324
Average Debt $22,272
Program Size 183
University of St Thomas
4 Year
Saint Paul, MN
University of St Thomas, located in Saint Paul, MN has 183 students majoring in Accounting. On average, graduates earn $58,324.
Acceptance Rate 84%
Undergraduates 2,641 students
Tuition $38,105
0
4.0
My GPA
#6 Best College for Accounting
Average Salary $57,860
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 37
Hamline University
4 Year
Saint Paul, MN
Hamline University, located in Saint Paul, MN has 37 students majoring in Accounting. On average, graduates earn $57,860.
Acceptance Rate 72%
Undergraduates 940 students
Tuition $37,886
0
4.0
My GPA
#7 Best College for Accounting
Average Salary $57,589
Average Debt $27,000
Program Size 92
Saint Johns University
4 Year
Collegeville, MN
Video Rating
N/A
Saint Johns University, located in Collegeville, MN has 92 students majoring in Accounting. On average, graduates earn $57,589.
Acceptance Rate 74%
Undergraduates 438 students
Tuition $40,226
0
4.0
My GPA
#8 Best College for Accounting
Average Salary $57,092
Average Debt $27,379
Program Size 46
St. Catherine University
4 Year
Saint Paul, MN
Video Rating
N/A
St. Catherine University, located in Saint Paul, MN has 46 students majoring in Accounting. On average, graduates earn $57,092.
Acceptance Rate 67%
Undergraduates 1,213 students
Tuition $35,500
0
4.0
My GPA
#9 Best College for Accounting
Average Salary $56,641
Average Debt $23,373
Program Size 35
Concordia College at Moorhead
4 Year
Moorhead, MN
Concordia College at Moorhead, located in Moorhead, MN has 35 students majoring in Accounting. On average, graduates earn $56,641.
Acceptance Rate 78%
Undergraduates 536 students
Tuition $35,464
0
4.0
My GPA
#10 Best College for Accounting
Average Salary $55,383
Average Debt $40,280
Program Size 25
Walden University
4 Year
Minneapolis, MN
Walden University, located in Minneapolis, MN has 25 students majoring in Accounting. On average, graduates earn $55,383.
Acceptance Rate N/A
Undergraduates 11,871 students
Tuition $12,075
0
4.0
My GPA
#11 Best College for Accounting
Average Salary $54,869
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 39
Bethel University (BU)
4 Year
Saint Paul, MN
Video Rating
Bethel University (BU), located in Saint Paul, MN has 39 students majoring in Accounting. On average, graduates earn $54,869.
Acceptance Rate 95%
Undergraduates 979 students
Tuition $34,140
0
4.0
My GPA
#12 Best College for Accounting
Average Salary $54,463
Average Debt $29,954
Program Size 35
Augsburg University
4 Year
Minneapolis, MN
Augsburg University, located in Minneapolis, MN has 35 students majoring in Accounting. On average, graduates earn $54,463.
Acceptance Rate N/A
Undergraduates 916 students
Tuition N/A
0
4.0
My GPA
#13 Best College for Accounting
Average Salary $53,608
Average Debt $23,241
Program Size 147
Saint Cloud State University
4 Year
Saint Cloud, MN
Saint Cloud State University, located in Saint Cloud, MN has 147 students majoring in Accounting. On average, graduates earn $53,608.
Acceptance Rate 86%
Undergraduates 2,644 students
Tuition $7,814
0
4.0
My GPA
#14 Best College for Accounting
Average Salary $53,358
Average Debt $22,682
Program Size 71
Saint Mary's University of Minnesota
4 Year
Winona, MN
Video Rating
N/A
Saint Mary's University of Minnesota, located in Winona, MN has 71 students majoring in Accounting. On average, graduates earn $53,358.
Acceptance Rate 78%
Undergraduates 1,633 students
Tuition $31,335
0
4.0
My GPA
#15 Best College for Accounting
Average Salary $52,822
Average Debt $21,912
Program Size 173
University of Minnesota-Duluth
4 Year
Duluth, MN
University of Minnesota-Duluth, located in Duluth, MN has 173 students majoring in Accounting. On average, graduates earn $52,822.
Acceptance Rate 76%
Undergraduates 2,013 students
Tuition $13,082
0
4.0
My GPA
Other Major Rankings
Best Accounting Programs by State
Most Popular Major Rankings
©2024 CampusReel. All rights reserved