Sign Up
For students
Trending Videos
Meet Trey at Texas State Semester Recap at RIT Internships at Saint Michael’s Dorms at Colorado College What to do at UT Knoxville
Featured Schools
University of Vermont Rochester Institute of Technology Harvard Business School Hampshire College Susquehanna University Vanderbilt University | Owen Graduate School of Management Featured Business Schools
Scholarships
California Scholarships Florida Scholarships New York Scholarships Illinois Scholarships Band Scholarships
Rankings
Best Business Colleges Best Colleges for Economics Best Colleges for Engineering Best Colleges for Computer Science Best Colleges for Psychology
Other tools
High School GPA Calculator College GPA Calculator College Chances Calculator MBA Chances Calculator
How to Transfer Colleges
UCLA Transfer Requirements USC Transfer Requirements UC Berkeley Transfer Requirements Harvard Transfer Requirements Butler Transfer Requirements
College Guides
UCLA Admissions Requirements Harvard Admissions Requirements NYU Admissions Requirements Penn State Admissions Requirements Michigan Admissions Requirements
$2,000 Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship
Watch any video on CampusReel to register for our $2,000 scholarship Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship!
For schools
For students
For schools
Trending Videos
Meet Trey at Texas State Semester Recap at RIT Internships at Saint Michael’s Dorms at Colorado College What to do at UT Knoxville
Featured Schools
University of Vermont Rochester Institute of Technology Harvard Business School Hampshire College Susquehanna University Vanderbilt University | Owen Graduate School of Management Featured Business Schools
Scholarships
California Scholarships Florida Scholarships New York Scholarships Illinois Scholarships Band Scholarships
Rankings
Best Business Colleges Best Colleges for Economics Best Colleges for Engineering Best Colleges for Computer Science Best Colleges for Psychology
Other tools
High School GPA Calculator College GPA Calculator College Chances Calculator MBA Chances Calculator
How to Transfer Colleges
UCLA Transfer Requirements USC Transfer Requirements UC Berkeley Transfer Requirements Harvard Transfer Requirements Butler Transfer Requirements
College Guides
UCLA Admissions Requirements Harvard Admissions Requirements NYU Admissions Requirements Penn State Admissions Requirements Michigan Admissions Requirements
$2,000 Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship
Watch any video on CampusReel to register for our $2,000 scholarship Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship!

2024 Best Colleges for Accounting in Mississippi

We rigorously analyzed earnings after graduation, student loan debt, and a host of other variables to determine what colleges and universities offer the best Accounting programs in Mississippi. We looked at 11 programs to put our Accounting rankings together to help you find the absolute best schools for Accounting in Mississippi. ... Read More

If you’re still wondering whether Accounting is the right field of study for you, check out our guide to majoring in Accounting: what you can do with the major, how much you’ll make, and more.

For the purposes of these rankings we prioritized earnings after graduation 6 years and 10 years out for students that majored in Accounting in Mississippi. Earnings are by no means the most important mark of success for a Accounting undergraduate program, but it is a variable that is widely used across universities and colleges in Mississippi. In addition to salary, we also provide average student loans metric and other admissions data points.

In addition, if you scroll all the way through the list you’ll find every college or university that offers a Accounting degree in Mississippi.

Frequently Asked Questions about the Best Universities offering Accounting Majors in Mississippi

What is the best university for majoring in Accounting in Mississippi?

University of Mississippi (UM) is the best university for majoring in Accounting based on earnings data. On average, graduates from University of Mississippi (UM) earned an average of $51,035 2 years after graduating.

What is the cheapest university for majoring in Accounting in Mississippi?

Mississippi University for Women is the cheapest university for majoring in Accounting based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $5,781 to attend Mississippi University for Women.

What is the most expensive university for majoring in Accounting in Mississippi?

Millsaps College is the most expensive university for majoring in Accounting based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $35,510 to attend Millsaps College.

Show Less

Sort By:

#1 Best College for Accounting
Average Salary $51,035
Average Debt $18,305
Program Size 511
University of Mississippi (UM)
4 Year
University, MS
Video Rating
University of Mississippi (UM), located in University, MS has 511 students majoring in Accounting. On average, graduates earn $51,035.
Acceptance Rate 79%
Undergraduates 5,660 students
Tuition $7,444
0
Slide this button to indicate your GPA
4.0
My GPA
#2 Best College for Accounting
Average Salary $48,432
Average Debt $23,511
Program Size 259
Mississippi State University (MSU)
4 Year
Mississippi State, MS
Video Rating
Mississippi State University (MSU), located in Mississippi State, MS has 259 students majoring in Accounting. On average, graduates earn $48,432.
Acceptance Rate 65%
Undergraduates 4,457 students
Tuition $7,502
0
4.0
My GPA
#3 Best College for Accounting
Average Salary $44,356
Average Debt $23,970
Program Size 75
Mississippi College
4 Year
Clinton, MS
Mississippi College, located in Clinton, MS has 75 students majoring in Accounting. On average, graduates earn $44,356.
Acceptance Rate 82%
Undergraduates 1,387 students
Tuition $16,064
0
4.0
My GPA
#4 Best College for Accounting
Average Salary $37,208
Average Debt $21,894
Program Size 159
University of Southern Mississippi
4 Year
Hattiesburg, MS
University of Southern Mississippi, located in Hattiesburg, MS has 159 students majoring in Accounting. On average, graduates earn $37,208.
Acceptance Rate 58%
Undergraduates 3,237 students
Tuition $7,334
0
4.0
My GPA
#5 Best College for Accounting
Average Salary $35,594
Average Debt $29,962
Program Size 98
Jackson State University
4 Year
Jackson, MS
Jackson State University, located in Jackson, MS has 98 students majoring in Accounting. On average, graduates earn $35,594.
Acceptance Rate 68%
Undergraduates 1,424 students
Tuition $6,886
0
4.0
My GPA
#6 Best College for Accounting
Average Salary $35,060
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 22
Mississippi University for Women
4 Year
Columbus, MS
Mississippi University for Women, located in Columbus, MS has 22 students majoring in Accounting. On average, graduates earn $35,060.
Acceptance Rate 96%
Undergraduates 841 students
Tuition $5,781
0
4.0
My GPA
#7 Best College for Accounting
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt $27,000
Program Size 40
Millsaps College
4 Year
Jackson, MS
Millsaps College, located in Jackson, MS has 40 students majoring in Accounting. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate 53%
Undergraduates 206 students
Tuition $35,510
0
4.0
My GPA
#8 Best College for Accounting
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 34
Delta State University
4 Year
Cleveland, MS
Delta State University, located in Cleveland, MS has 34 students majoring in Accounting. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate 87%
Undergraduates 811 students
Tuition $6,112
0
4.0
My GPA
#9 Best College for Accounting
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 28
Belhaven University
4 Year
Jackson, MS
Belhaven University, located in Jackson, MS has 28 students majoring in Accounting. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate 51%
Undergraduates 939 students
Tuition $21,816
0
4.0
My GPA
#10 Best College for Accounting
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 23
Alcorn State University
4 Year
Alcorn State, MS
Alcorn State University, located in Alcorn State, MS has 23 students majoring in Accounting. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate 81%
Undergraduates 643 students
Tuition $6,386
0
4.0
My GPA
#11 Best College for Accounting
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 12
Mississippi Valley State University
4 Year
Itta Bena, MS
Mississippi Valley State University, located in Itta Bena, MS has 12 students majoring in Accounting. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate 76%
Undergraduates 413 students
Tuition $5,936
0
4.0
My GPA
Other Major Rankings
Best Accounting Programs by State
Most Popular Major Rankings
©2024 CampusReel. All rights reserved