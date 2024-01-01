Sign Up
2024 Best Colleges for Accounting in Missouri

We rigorously analyzed earnings after graduation, student loan debt, and a host of other variables to determine what colleges and universities offer the best Accounting programs in Missouri. We looked at 35 programs to put our Accounting rankings together to help you find the absolute best schools for Accounting in Missouri. ... Read More

If you’re still wondering whether Accounting is the right field of study for you, check out our guide to majoring in Accounting: what you can do with the major, how much you’ll make, and more.

For the purposes of these rankings we prioritized earnings after graduation 6 years and 10 years out for students that majored in Accounting in Missouri. Earnings are by no means the most important mark of success for a Accounting undergraduate program, but it is a variable that is widely used across universities and colleges in Missouri. In addition to salary, we also provide average student loans metric and other admissions data points.

In addition, if you scroll all the way through the list you’ll find every college or university that offers a Accounting degree in Missouri.

Frequently Asked Questions about the Best Universities offering Accounting Majors in Missouri

What is the best university for majoring in Accounting in Missouri?

Drury University is the best university for majoring in Accounting based on earnings data. On average, graduates from Drury University earned an average of $56,867 2 years after graduating.

What is the cheapest university for majoring in Accounting in Missouri?

Harris-Stowe State University is the cheapest university for majoring in Accounting based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $5,220 to attend Harris-Stowe State University.

What is the most expensive university for majoring in Accounting in Missouri?

Washington University in St Louis (WashU) is the most expensive university for majoring in Accounting based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $48,093 to attend Washington University in St Louis (WashU).

#1 Best College for Accounting
Average Salary $56,867
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 25
Drury University
4 Year
Springfield, MO
Drury University, located in Springfield, MO has 25 students majoring in Accounting. On average, graduates earn $56,867.
Acceptance Rate 84%
Undergraduates 702 students
Tuition $24,905
#2 Best College for Accounting
Average Salary $54,543
Average Debt $23,909
Program Size 100
University of Missouri-Kansas City
4 Year
Kansas City, MO
University of Missouri-Kansas City, located in Kansas City, MO has 100 students majoring in Accounting. On average, graduates earn $54,543.
Acceptance Rate 63%
Undergraduates 3,448 students
Tuition $7,837
#3 Best College for Accounting
Average Salary $53,810
Average Debt $23,552
Program Size 98
Park University
4 Year
Parkville, MO
Park University, located in Parkville, MO has 98 students majoring in Accounting. On average, graduates earn $53,810.
Acceptance Rate 40%
Undergraduates 2,563 students
Tuition $11,470
#4 Best College for Accounting
Average Salary $52,733
Average Debt $27,214
Program Size 52
Maryville University of Saint Louis
4 Year
Saint Louis, MO
Maryville University of Saint Louis, located in Saint Louis, MO has 52 students majoring in Accounting. On average, graduates earn $52,733.
Acceptance Rate 72%
Undergraduates 1,786 students
Tuition $26,958
#5 Best College for Accounting
Average Salary $50,439
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 45
Northwest Missouri State University
4 Year
Maryville, MO
Northwest Missouri State University, located in Maryville, MO has 45 students majoring in Accounting. On average, graduates earn $50,439.
Acceptance Rate 75%
Undergraduates 1,439 students
Tuition $6,767
#6 Best College for Accounting
Average Salary $49,527
Average Debt $23,900
Program Size 89
Southeast Missouri State University
4 Year
Cape Girardeau, MO
Southeast Missouri State University, located in Cape Girardeau, MO has 89 students majoring in Accounting. On average, graduates earn $49,527.
Acceptance Rate 84%
Undergraduates 2,053 students
Tuition $6,990
#7 Best College for Accounting
Average Salary $49,270
Average Debt $21,626
Program Size 214
University of Missouri-St Louis
4 Year
Saint Louis, MO
University of Missouri-St Louis, located in Saint Louis, MO has 214 students majoring in Accounting. On average, graduates earn $49,270.
Acceptance Rate 76%
Undergraduates 2,991 students
Tuition $9,394
#8 Best College for Accounting
Average Salary $48,849
Average Debt $17,964
Program Size 140
Truman State University
4 Year
Kirksville, MO
Truman State University, located in Kirksville, MO has 140 students majoring in Accounting. On average, graduates earn $48,849.
Acceptance Rate 79%
Undergraduates 1,342 students
Tuition $7,456
#9 Best College for Accounting
Average Salary $46,478
Average Debt $27,000
Program Size 115
Lindenwood University
4 Year
Saint Charles, MO
Acceptance Rate 55%
Undergraduates 3,031 students
Tuition $16,022
#10 Best College for Accounting
Average Salary $45,500
Average Debt $29,000
Program Size 81
University of Central Missouri
4 Year
Warrensburg, MO
University of Central Missouri, located in Warrensburg, MO has 81 students majoring in Accounting. On average, graduates earn $45,500.
Acceptance Rate 79%
Undergraduates 4,506 students
Tuition $7,322
#11 Best College for Accounting
Average Salary $45,082
Average Debt $22,144
Program Size 285
Missouri State University-Springfield
4 Year
Springfield, MO
Missouri State University-Springfield, located in Springfield, MO has 285 students majoring in Accounting. On average, graduates earn $45,082.
Acceptance Rate 86%
Undergraduates 4,407 students
Tuition $7,060
#12 Best College for Accounting
Average Salary $44,276
Average Debt $40,524
Program Size 2
National American University-Independence
4 Year
Independence, MO
National American University-Independence, located in Independence, MO has 2 students majoring in Accounting. On average, graduates earn $44,276.
Acceptance Rate N/A
Undergraduates 14 students
Tuition N/A
#13 Best College for Accounting
Average Salary $44,139
Average Debt $41,361
Program Size 5
University of Phoenix-Missouri
4 Year
Saint Louis, MO
University of Phoenix-Missouri, located in Saint Louis, MO has 5 students majoring in Accounting. On average, graduates earn $44,139.
Acceptance Rate N/A
Undergraduates 90 students
Tuition N/A
#14 Best College for Accounting
Average Salary $43,798
Average Debt $23,001
Program Size 55
Missouri Baptist University
4 Year
Saint Louis, MO
Missouri Baptist University, located in Saint Louis, MO has 55 students majoring in Accounting. On average, graduates earn $43,798.
Acceptance Rate 57%
Undergraduates 765 students
Tuition $23,886
#15 Best College for Accounting
Average Salary $43,798
Average Debt $41,026
Program Size 4
DeVry University-Missouri
4 Year
Kansas City, MO
DeVry University-Missouri, located in Kansas City, MO has 4 students majoring in Accounting. On average, graduates earn $43,798.
Acceptance Rate 86%
Undergraduates 119 students
Tuition $19,568
