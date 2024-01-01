Sign Up
2024 Best Colleges for Accounting in New Jersey

We rigorously analyzed earnings after graduation, student loan debt, and a host of other variables to determine what colleges and universities offer the best Accounting programs in New Jersey. We looked at 24 programs to put our Accounting rankings together to help you find the absolute best schools for Accounting in New Jersey. ... Read More

If you’re still wondering whether Accounting is the right field of study for you, check out our guide to majoring in Accounting: what you can do with the major, how much you’ll make, and more.

For the purposes of these rankings we prioritized earnings after graduation 6 years and 10 years out for students that majored in Accounting in New Jersey. Earnings are by no means the most important mark of success for a Accounting undergraduate program, but it is a variable that is widely used across universities and colleges in New Jersey. In addition to salary, we also provide average student loans metric and other admissions data points.

In addition, if you scroll all the way through the list you’ll find every college or university that offers a Accounting degree in New Jersey.

Frequently Asked Questions about the Best Universities offering Accounting Majors in New Jersey

What is the best university for majoring in Accounting in New Jersey?

The College of New Jersey (TCNJ) is the best university for majoring in Accounting based on earnings data. On average, graduates from The College of New Jersey (TCNJ) earned an average of $65,512 2 years after graduating.

What is the cheapest university for majoring in Accounting in New Jersey?

Thomas Edison State University is the cheapest university for majoring in Accounting based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $6,135 to attend Thomas Edison State University.

What is the most expensive university for majoring in Accounting in New Jersey?

Fairleigh Dickinson University-Florham Campus is the most expensive university for majoring in Accounting based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $39,092 to attend Fairleigh Dickinson University-Florham Campus.

Show Less

#1 Best College for Accounting
Average Salary $65,512
Average Debt $21,500
Program Size 105
The College of New Jersey (TCNJ)
4 Year
Ewing, NJ
Video Rating
The College of New Jersey (TCNJ), located in Ewing, NJ has 105 students majoring in Accounting. On average, graduates earn $65,512.
Acceptance Rate 49%
Undergraduates 1,990 students
Tuition $15,466
#2 Best College for Accounting
Average Salary $64,791
Average Debt $27,000
Program Size 118
Seton Hall University
4 Year
South Orange, NJ
Seton Hall University, located in South Orange, NJ has 118 students majoring in Accounting. On average, graduates earn $64,791.
Acceptance Rate 76%
Undergraduates 2,608 students
Tuition $38,072
#3 Best College for Accounting
Average Salary $59,666
Average Debt $23,412
Program Size 154
Ramapo College
4 Year
Mahwah, NJ
Video Rating
N/A
Ramapo College , located in Mahwah, NJ has 154 students majoring in Accounting. On average, graduates earn $59,666.
Acceptance Rate 53%
Undergraduates 1,591 students
Tuition $13,698
#4 Best College for Accounting
Average Salary $58,697
Average Debt $22,395
Program Size 451
Rutgers University-Newark
4 Year
Newark, NJ
Rutgers University-Newark, located in Newark, NJ has 451 students majoring in Accounting. On average, graduates earn $58,697.
Acceptance Rate 65%
Undergraduates 2,946 students
Tuition $13,597
#5 Best College for Accounting
Average Salary $58,697
Average Debt $22,395
Program Size 334
Rutgers University-New Brunswick
4 Year
New Brunswick, NJ
Video Rating
Rutgers University-New Brunswick, located in New Brunswick, NJ has 334 students majoring in Accounting. On average, graduates earn $58,697.
Acceptance Rate 58%
Undergraduates 12,668 students
Tuition $14,131
#6 Best College for Accounting
Average Salary $58,697
Average Debt $22,395
Program Size 146
Rutgers University-Camden
4 Year
Camden, NJ
Rutgers University-Camden, located in Camden, NJ has 146 students majoring in Accounting. On average, graduates earn $58,697.
Acceptance Rate 58%
Undergraduates 1,807 students
Tuition $14,000
#7 Best College for Accounting
Average Salary $57,318
Average Debt $18,664
Program Size 53
Saint Peter's University
4 Year
Jersey City, NJ
Saint Peter's University, located in Jersey City, NJ has 53 students majoring in Accounting. On average, graduates earn $57,318.
Acceptance Rate 67%
Undergraduates 873 students
Tuition $34,198
#8 Best College for Accounting
Average Salary $56,641
Average Debt $22,237
Program Size 73
Fairleigh Dickinson University-Florham Campus
4 Year
Madison, NJ
Fairleigh Dickinson University-Florham Campus, located in Madison, NJ has 73 students majoring in Accounting. On average, graduates earn $56,641.
Acceptance Rate 83%
Undergraduates 843 students
Tuition $39,092
#9 Best College for Accounting
Average Salary $56,641
Average Debt $22,237
Program Size 41
Fairleigh Dickinson University-Metropolitan Campus
4 Year
Teaneck, NJ
Fairleigh Dickinson University-Metropolitan Campus, located in Teaneck, NJ has 41 students majoring in Accounting. On average, graduates earn $56,641.
Acceptance Rate 80%
Undergraduates 2,105 students
Tuition $36,910
#10 Best College for Accounting
Average Salary $52,107
Average Debt $25,214
Program Size 182
Rider University
4 Year
Lawrenceville, NJ
Rider University, located in Lawrenceville, NJ has 182 students majoring in Accounting. On average, graduates earn $52,107.
Acceptance Rate 69%
Undergraduates 1,325 students
Tuition $38,360
#11 Best College for Accounting
Average Salary $52,107
Average Debt $17,046
Program Size 107
Thomas Edison State University
4 Year
Trenton, NJ
Thomas Edison State University, located in Trenton, NJ has 107 students majoring in Accounting. On average, graduates earn $52,107.
Acceptance Rate N/A
Undergraduates 2,360 students
Tuition $6,135
#12 Best College for Accounting
Average Salary $51,928
Average Debt $21,645
Program Size 222
Montclair State University (MSU)
4 Year
Montclair, NJ
Video Rating
Montclair State University (MSU), located in Montclair, NJ has 222 students majoring in Accounting. On average, graduates earn $51,928.
Acceptance Rate 70%
Undergraduates 4,893 students
Tuition $11,773
#13 Best College for Accounting
Average Salary $51,412
Average Debt $21,142
Program Size 281
Rowan University
4 Year
Glassboro, NJ
Video Rating
Rowan University, located in Glassboro, NJ has 281 students majoring in Accounting. On average, graduates earn $51,412.
Acceptance Rate 71%
Undergraduates 3,624 students
Tuition $12,864
#14 Best College for Accounting
Average Salary $50,856
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 17
Centenary University
4 Year
Hackettstown, NJ
Centenary University, located in Hackettstown, NJ has 17 students majoring in Accounting. On average, graduates earn $50,856.
Acceptance Rate 87%
Undergraduates 514 students
Tuition $31,754
#15 Best College for Accounting
Average Salary $49,581
Average Debt $23,960
Program Size 241
Kean University
4 Year
Union, NJ
Video Rating
N/A
Kean University, located in Union, NJ has 241 students majoring in Accounting. On average, graduates earn $49,581.
Acceptance Rate 74%
Undergraduates 3,231 students
Tuition $11,581
©2024 CampusReel. All rights reserved