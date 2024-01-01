Sign Up
2024 Best Colleges for Accounting in Virginia

We rigorously analyzed earnings after graduation, student loan debt, and a host of other variables to determine what colleges and universities offer the best Accounting programs in Virginia. We looked at 31 programs to put our Accounting rankings together to help you find the absolute best schools for Accounting in Virginia. ... Read More

If you’re still wondering whether Accounting is the right field of study for you, check out our guide to majoring in Accounting: what you can do with the major, how much you’ll make, and more.

For the purposes of these rankings we prioritized earnings after graduation 6 years and 10 years out for students that majored in Accounting in Virginia. Earnings are by no means the most important mark of success for a Accounting undergraduate program, but it is a variable that is widely used across universities and colleges in Virginia. In addition to salary, we also provide average student loans metric and other admissions data points.

In addition, if you scroll all the way through the list you’ll find every college or university that offers a Accounting degree in Virginia.

Frequently Asked Questions about the Best Universities offering Accounting Majors in Virginia

What is the best university for majoring in Accounting in Virginia?

Washington and Lee University is the best university for majoring in Accounting based on earnings data. On average, graduates from Washington and Lee University earned an average of $68,858 2 years after graduating.

What is the cheapest university for majoring in Accounting in Virginia?

Virginia State University is the cheapest university for majoring in Accounting based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $8,226 to attend Virginia State University.

What is the most expensive university for majoring in Accounting in Virginia?

University of Richmond is the most expensive university for majoring in Accounting based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $48,090 to attend University of Richmond.

#1 Best College for Accounting
Average Salary $68,858
Average Debt $19,020
Program Size 118
Washington and Lee University
4 Year
Lexington, VA
Washington and Lee University, located in Lexington, VA has 118 students majoring in Accounting. On average, graduates earn $68,858.
Acceptance Rate 24%
Undergraduates 556 students
Tuition $46,417
#2 Best College for Accounting
Average Salary $66,355
Average Debt $21,473
Program Size 126
University of Richmond
4 Year
University of Richmond, VA
University of Richmond, located in University of Richmond, VA has 126 students majoring in Accounting. On average, graduates earn $66,355.
Acceptance Rate 31%
Undergraduates 1,102 students
Tuition $48,090
#3 Best College for Accounting
Average Salary $63,111
Average Debt $24,714
Program Size 347
Virginia Polytechnic Institute and State University
4 Year
Blacksburg, VA
Virginia Polytechnic Institute and State University, located in Blacksburg, VA has 347 students majoring in Accounting. On average, graduates earn $63,111.
Acceptance Rate N/A
Undergraduates 7,741 students
Tuition N/A
#4 Best College for Accounting
Average Salary $63,111
Average Debt $24,714
Program Size 347
Virginia Tech (VT)
4 Year
Blacksburg, VA
Virginia Tech (VT), located in Blacksburg, VA has 347 students majoring in Accounting. On average, graduates earn $63,111.
Acceptance Rate 73%
Undergraduates 7,741 students
Tuition $12,485
#5 Best College for Accounting
Average Salary $60,523
Average Debt $24,250
Program Size 278
James Madison University (JMU)
4 Year
Harrisonburg, VA
James Madison University (JMU), located in Harrisonburg, VA has 278 students majoring in Accounting. On average, graduates earn $60,523.
Acceptance Rate 73%
Undergraduates 5,201 students
Tuition $10,018
#6 Best College for Accounting
Average Salary $58,974
Average Debt $22,665
Program Size 566
George Mason University
4 Year
Fairfax, VA
George Mason University, located in Fairfax, VA has 566 students majoring in Accounting. On average, graduates earn $58,974.
Acceptance Rate 69%
Undergraduates 8,461 students
Tuition $10,952
#7 Best College for Accounting
Average Salary $52,482
Average Debt $23,643
Program Size 186
Virginia Commonwealth University (VCU)
4 Year
Richmond, VA
Virginia Commonwealth University (VCU), located in Richmond, VA has 186 students majoring in Accounting. On average, graduates earn $52,482.
Acceptance Rate 79%
Undergraduates 7,146 students
Tuition $12,772
#8 Best College for Accounting
Average Salary $50,439
Average Debt $25,000
Program Size 97
Radford University
4 Year
Radford, VA
Radford University, located in Radford, VA has 97 students majoring in Accounting. On average, graduates earn $50,439.
Acceptance Rate 83%
Undergraduates 2,205 students
Tuition $9,809
#9 Best College for Accounting
Average Salary $50,439
Average Debt $24,135
Program Size 27
Randolph-Macon College
4 Year
Ashland, VA
Randolph-Macon College, located in Ashland, VA has 27 students majoring in Accounting. On average, graduates earn $50,439.
Acceptance Rate 66%
Undergraduates 301 students
Tuition $37,600
#10 Best College for Accounting
Average Salary $49,019
Average Debt $21,417
Program Size 26
Lynchburg College
4 Year
Lynchburg, VA
Lynchburg College, located in Lynchburg, VA has 26 students majoring in Accounting. On average, graduates earn $49,019.
Acceptance Rate 69%
Undergraduates 674 students
Tuition $35,555
#11 Best College for Accounting
Average Salary $48,823
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 18
Averett University
4 Year
Danville, VA
Averett University, located in Danville, VA has 18 students majoring in Accounting. On average, graduates earn $48,823.
Acceptance Rate 61%
Undergraduates 171 students
Tuition $30,900
#12 Best College for Accounting
Average Salary $48,823
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 1
Averett University-Non-Traditional Programs
4 Year
Danville, VA
Averett University-Non-Traditional Programs, located in Danville, VA has 1 students majoring in Accounting. On average, graduates earn $48,823.
Acceptance Rate 55%
Undergraduates 386 students
Tuition $10,325
#13 Best College for Accounting
Average Salary $47,729
Average Debt $27,974
Program Size 427
Liberty University
4 Year
Lynchburg, VA
Liberty University , located in Lynchburg, VA has 427 students majoring in Accounting. On average, graduates earn $47,729.
Acceptance Rate 22%
Undergraduates 16,486 students
Tuition $20,109
#14 Best College for Accounting
Average Salary $45,500
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 3
Bryant & Stratton College-Virginia Beach
4 Year
Virginia Beach, VA
Bryant & Stratton College-Virginia Beach, located in Virginia Beach, VA has 3 students majoring in Accounting. On average, graduates earn $45,500.
Acceptance Rate N/A
Undergraduates 31 students
Tuition N/A
#15 Best College for Accounting
Average Salary $45,500
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 1
Bryant & Stratton College-Hampton
4 Year
Hampton, VA
Bryant & Stratton College-Hampton, located in Hampton, VA has 1 students majoring in Accounting. On average, graduates earn $45,500.
Acceptance Rate N/A
Undergraduates 21 students
Tuition N/A
